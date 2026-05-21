Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21
21 May 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 414.421p. The highest price paid per share was 420.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 409.100p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0347% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 558,425,627 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 750,004,007. Rightmove holds 10,624,446 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
858
415.200
16:13:12
2
415.200
16:13:05
447
415.200
16:13:05
580
415.200
16:13:05
820
415.100
16:11:50
835
415.100
16:11:50
6
415.100
16:11:43
1257
415.000
16:10:41
16
414.900
16:10:26
16
414.900
16:10:26
779
415.000
16:09:28
926
414.800
16:08:18
783
415.200
16:08:13
787
415.400
16:07:15
845
415.600
16:07:15
910
416.000
16:05:44
933
416.000
16:05:44
1663
416.100
16:05:16
827
415.800
16:02:39
161
416.100
16:02:01
670
416.100
16:02:01
819
416.100
16:02:01
880
416.300
16:02:00
287
416.300
16:02:00
1
416.300
16:02:00
661
415.900
15:59:22
307
415.900
15:59:22
882
416.200
15:59:14
916
416.200
15:59:14
3
416.200
15:59:13
964
416.000
15:58:00
813
416.200
15:57:11
795
416.300
15:56:10
1275
416.300
15:56:10
866
415.500
15:54:14
942
415.600
15:53:43
954
415.700
15:53:41
812
415.800
15:53:32
851
415.200
15:52:00
996
415.100
15:50:36
839
415.200
15:50:23
956
415.300
15:50:23
955
415.100
15:47:52
924
415.100
15:47:52
823
414.700
15:45:53
792
414.800
15:45:52
785
414.800
15:45:51
229
414.300
15:44:45
903
414.300
15:44:13
1104
414.300
15:43:13
963
413.900
15:40:32
821
414.200
15:39:34
973
414.100
15:39:34
917
414.400
15:37:18
822
414.500
15:36:36
815
414.600
15:36:36
946
414.500
15:34:53
958
414.700
15:34:21
1195
414.900
15:33:53
210
415.200
15:33:38
2488
415.200
15:33:38
377
415.200
15:33:38
925
414.700
15:32:07
213
414.700
15:31:07
418
414.700
15:31:07
259
414.700
15:31:07
967
414.300
15:28:35
1371
414.300
15:28:16
955
414.500
15:27:49
838
414.800
15:26:44
938
414.900
15:26:44
953
414.500
15:23:29
931
414.800
15:23:29
926
414.700
15:22:36
138
414.800
15:22:36
768
414.800
15:22:36
4
414.900
15:22:30
355
414.700
15:22:10
2204
414.700
15:22:10
1996
414.700
15:22:10
878
413.900
15:21:48
1063
414.500
15:21:02
791
414.500
15:21:02
110
414.800
15:20:53
1115
414.600
15:19:24
1097
414.600
15:19:24
816
415.000
15:16:22
837
415.000
15:16:22
869
415.400
15:15:03
319
415.400
15:15:03
655
415.400
15:14:55
1242
414.300
15:14:04
1130
414.400
15:13:11
949
414.100
15:11:44
851
414.200
15:11:32
1665
414.300
15:10:41
994
414.300
15:10:41
965
412.800
15:07:47
927
412.000
15:05:12
94
412.000
15:05:12
718
412.000
15:04:49
1215
412.200
15:03:54
944
412.500
15:03:48
1153
412.700
15:02:49
864
413.400
15:00:25
148
413.600
14:59:33
462
413.600
14:59:33
369
413.600
14:59:33
378
413.600
14:59:33
519
413.600
14:59:33
955
413.100
14:57:37
65
413.600
14:56:05
869
413.600
14:56:05
958
413.800
14:56:04
796
414.400
14:53:32
50
414.400
14:53:32
889
413.600
14:51:49
836
413.900
14:51:09
783
413.900
14:51:09
874
414.200
14:50:34
1139
414.200
14:50:34
1875
414.200
14:50:34
943
414.200
14:50:34
1146
413.400
14:47:09
1808
413.200
14:46:07
906
413.300
14:45:17
22
413.300
14:45:17
880
413.300
14:43:42
1299
413.400
14:43:40
8
412.700
14:41:45
871
412.700
14:41:45
895
412.700
14:40:51
955
412.700
14:39:49
962
412.900
14:39:36
84
412.700
14:37:54
783
412.700
14:37:54
65
412.700
14:37:18
881
412.700
14:37:18
894
412.700
14:37:18
798
412.700
14:37:18
1349
413.000
|
14:37:05
841
412.300
14:33:28
996
412.500
14:33:15
847
413.000
14:33:07
845
413.400
14:32:50
853
413.900
14:31:42
481
414.300
14:31:16
359
414.300
14:31:16
918
414.500
14:30:56
792
414.500
14:30:29
476
414.700
14:30:29
362
414.700
14:30:29
834
414.700
14:30:29
814
415.100
14:27:10
1032
415.100
14:27:10
912
415.100
14:27:10
4
415.100
14:27:10
1015
415.300
14:26:11
31
415.300
14:26:11
887
415.600
14:23:37
43
415.600
14:23:20
962
415.800
14:16:45
851
416.200
14:16:44
883
416.400
14:15:08
46
416.400
14:14:34
777
415.400
14:08:45
34
415.400
14:08:45
1073
415.800
14:08:14
623
416.000
14:08:13
1809
416.000
14:08:13
234
416.000
14:08:13
826
414.500
14:04:13
874
413.400
13:57:52
1001
413.300
13:56:18
1242
413.700
13:55:56
831
413.300
13:45:51
140
413.300
13:45:50
56
413.300
13:45:50
877
413.300
13:45:50
967
413.000
13:41:31
854
413.400
13:41:14
855
413.400
13:41:14
809
413.400
13:41:14
843
413.400
13:37:15
848
413.400
13:37:15
848
413.600
13:35:13
799
413.700
13:34:38
1059
413.600
13:33:20
40
413.000
13:32:31
899
413.300
13:32:13
791
413.600
13:21:24
1077
413.900
13:19:44
499
414.300
13:19:32
268
414.300
13:19:32
269
414.300
13:19:32
1
414.300
13:19:15
888
413.000
13:13:27
47
413.000
13:13:27
46
412.700
13:09:59
805
412.000
13:08:11
839
412.200
13:06:16
867
412.300
13:06:16
953
411.800
13:02:43
1265
411.800
13:02:43
11
411.500
12:59:50
784
411.300
12:53:24
841
410.900
12:51:32
803
411.000
12:50:23
1442
411.300
12:48:32
892
411.300
12:48:32
2
411.300
12:48:14
6
411.200
12:47:43
9
409.900
12:43:24
5
409.900
12:42:39
8
409.900
12:42:03
17
409.900
12:41:28
6
409.700
12:38:28
897
409.800
12:34:32
916
410.100
12:33:07
2
409.700
12:30:39
845
409.900
12:29:27
939
409.400
12:23:45
904
409.700
12:23:26
860
409.700
12:23:26
775
409.800
12:22:06
302
409.800
12:22:06
821
409.800
12:22:06
64
410.100
12:21:43
6
409.100
12:19:25
4
409.100
12:18:49
791
409.100
12:15:40
71
409.100
12:15:40
1124
409.100
12:15:40
867
409.100
12:10:55
960
409.400
12:05:41
887
409.400
12:05:41
811
409.700
12:03:28
811
409.700
12:03:28
1129
409.800
12:03:07
886
409.700
12:01:27
959
409.600
11:52:33
886
409.600
11:45:55
1443
409.600
11:45:55
867
410.500
11:38:36
806
411.400
11:34:04
832
410.900
11:30:13
792
410.900
11:30:13
823
412.300
11:26:33
913
414.100
11:25:14
860
414.100
11:25:14
950
414.300
11:18:40
810
414.500
11:18:40
960
414.900
11:12:40
829
415.200
11:09:55
857
415.200
11:09:55
|
942
415.600
11:04:35
933
415.600
11:00:56
933
415.800
11:00:00
961
415.800
10:59:09
40
415.200
10:54:08
818
415.200
10:54:08
811
415.200
10:49:25
919
416.400
10:42:34
972
416.600
10:42:34
1006
416.600
10:42:34
897
416.500
10:38:20
958
416.700
10:34:21
900
417.500
10:33:01
920
417.500
10:32:15
890
417.400
10:32:15
927
417.500
10:31:33
852
|
417.100
10:29:39
926
417.100
10:29:39
911
416.900
10:26:43
832
416.900
10:26:39
699
415.600
10:15:32
178
415.600
10:15:32
40
415.600
10:15:32
908
415.600
10:15:32
937
415.800
10:14:01
957
415.400
10:08:36
919
415.400
10:04:40
782
415.400
10:01:15
914
415.100
10:00:00
908
415.200
09:57:31
783
415.400
09:55:52
845
415.600
09:55:07
1494
415.700
09:53:59
851
415.700
09:52:05
919
414.900
09:49:46
865
415.100
09:49:16
2
414.700
09:46:49
920
414.900
09:46:21
782
415.000
09:45:10
798
415.200
09:43:05
845
415.600
09:38:54
1004
415.600
09:37:27
916
416.100
09:37:16
1415
416.200
09:37:07
896
415.300
09:33:42
944
415.000
09:31:25
986
415.000
09:31:25
867
414.100
09:25:57
930
414.800
09:23:21
874
415.000
09:21:22
929
415.900
09:18:05
904
415.600
09:17:14
1457
415.600
09:17:14
895
414.600
09:09:09
944
415.000
09:08:15
50
414.500
09:06:06
1002
414.800
09:04:55
943
415.200
09:03:12
1070
415.500
09:00:49
892
415.800
08:48:26
805
415.900
08:46:41
903
416.500
08:41:10
956
416.500
08:38:00
848
417.400
08:37:40
935
417.000
08:32:18
807
|
417.700
08:31:10
811
417.600
08:29:45
915
417.200
08:27:39
929
417.000
08:22:44
833
417.400
08:22:34
838
417.400
08:20:12
1023
418.000
08:17:43
891
417.800
08:12:43
775
418.300
08:09:37
43
418.300
08:09:37
1
418.300
08:08:31
1413
419.900
08:07:03
787
420.200
08:05:54
913
420.200
08:05:54
1191
419.400
08:01:22
515
420.500
08:01:21
186
420.500
08:01:21
194
420.500
08:01:21