Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Tungsten-Schock: Startet hier jetzt die nächste große US-Critical-Minerals-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 16:04
4,801 Euro
-1,42 % -0,069
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8044,87219:15
4,8014,87419:15
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 18:12 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

21 May 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 414.421p. The highest price paid per share was 420.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 409.100p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0347% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 558,425,627 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 750,004,007. Rightmove holds 10,624,446 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

858

415.200

16:13:12

2

415.200

16:13:05

447

415.200

16:13:05

580

415.200

16:13:05

820

415.100

16:11:50

835

415.100

16:11:50

6

415.100

16:11:43

1257

415.000

16:10:41

16

414.900

16:10:26

16

414.900

16:10:26

779

415.000

16:09:28

926

414.800

16:08:18

783

415.200

16:08:13

787

415.400

16:07:15

845

415.600

16:07:15

910

416.000

16:05:44

933

416.000

16:05:44

1663

416.100

16:05:16

827

415.800

16:02:39

161

416.100

16:02:01

670

416.100

16:02:01

819

416.100

16:02:01

880

416.300

16:02:00

287

416.300

16:02:00

1

416.300

16:02:00

661

415.900

15:59:22

307

415.900

15:59:22

882

416.200

15:59:14

916

416.200

15:59:14

3

416.200

15:59:13

964

416.000

15:58:00

813

416.200

15:57:11

795

416.300

15:56:10

1275

416.300

15:56:10

866

415.500

15:54:14

942

415.600

15:53:43

954

415.700

15:53:41

812

415.800

15:53:32

851

415.200

15:52:00

996

415.100

15:50:36

839

415.200

15:50:23

956

415.300

15:50:23

955

415.100

15:47:52

924

415.100

15:47:52

823

414.700

15:45:53

792

414.800

15:45:52

785

414.800

15:45:51

229

414.300

15:44:45

903

414.300

15:44:13

1104

414.300

15:43:13

963

413.900

15:40:32

821

414.200

15:39:34

973

414.100

15:39:34

917

414.400

15:37:18

822

414.500

15:36:36

815

414.600

15:36:36

946

414.500

15:34:53

958

414.700

15:34:21

1195

414.900

15:33:53

210

415.200

15:33:38

2488

415.200

15:33:38

377

415.200

15:33:38

925

414.700

15:32:07

213

414.700

15:31:07

418

414.700

15:31:07

259

414.700

15:31:07

967

414.300

15:28:35

1371

414.300

15:28:16

955

414.500

15:27:49

838

414.800

15:26:44

938

414.900

15:26:44

953

414.500

15:23:29

931

414.800

15:23:29

926

414.700

15:22:36

138

414.800

15:22:36

768

414.800

15:22:36

4

414.900

15:22:30

355

414.700

15:22:10

2204

414.700

15:22:10

1996

414.700

15:22:10

878

413.900

15:21:48

1063

414.500

15:21:02

791

414.500

15:21:02

110

414.800

15:20:53

1115

414.600

15:19:24

1097

414.600

15:19:24

816

415.000

15:16:22

837

415.000

15:16:22

869

415.400

15:15:03

319

415.400

15:15:03

655

415.400

15:14:55

1242

414.300

15:14:04

1130

414.400

15:13:11

949

414.100

15:11:44

851

414.200

15:11:32

1665

414.300

15:10:41

994

414.300

15:10:41

965

412.800

15:07:47

927

412.000

15:05:12

94

412.000

15:05:12

718

412.000

15:04:49

1215

412.200

15:03:54

944

412.500

15:03:48

1153

412.700

15:02:49

864

413.400

15:00:25

148

413.600

14:59:33

462

413.600

14:59:33

369

413.600

14:59:33

378

413.600

14:59:33

519

413.600

14:59:33

955

413.100

14:57:37

65

413.600

14:56:05

869

413.600

14:56:05

958

413.800

14:56:04

796

414.400

14:53:32

50

414.400

14:53:32

889

413.600

14:51:49

836

413.900

14:51:09

783

413.900

14:51:09

874

414.200

14:50:34

1139

414.200

14:50:34

1875

414.200

14:50:34

943

414.200

14:50:34

1146

413.400

14:47:09

1808

413.200

14:46:07

906

413.300

14:45:17

22

413.300

14:45:17

880

413.300

14:43:42

1299

413.400

14:43:40

8

412.700

14:41:45

871

412.700

14:41:45

895

412.700

14:40:51

955

412.700

14:39:49

962

412.900

14:39:36

84

412.700

14:37:54

783

412.700

14:37:54

65

412.700

14:37:18

881

412.700

14:37:18

894

412.700

14:37:18

798

412.700

14:37:18

1349

413.000

14:37:05

841

412.300

14:33:28

996

412.500

14:33:15

847

413.000

14:33:07

845

413.400

14:32:50

853

413.900

14:31:42

481

414.300

14:31:16

359

414.300

14:31:16

918

414.500

14:30:56

792

414.500

14:30:29

476

414.700

14:30:29

362

414.700

14:30:29

834

414.700

14:30:29

814

415.100

14:27:10

1032

415.100

14:27:10

912

415.100

14:27:10

4

415.100

14:27:10

1015

415.300

14:26:11

31

415.300

14:26:11

887

415.600

14:23:37

43

415.600

14:23:20

962

415.800

14:16:45

851

416.200

14:16:44

883

416.400

14:15:08

46

416.400

14:14:34

777

415.400

14:08:45

34

415.400

14:08:45

1073

415.800

14:08:14

623

416.000

14:08:13

1809

416.000

14:08:13

234

416.000

14:08:13

826

414.500

14:04:13

874

413.400

13:57:52

1001

413.300

13:56:18

1242

413.700

13:55:56

831

413.300

13:45:51

140

413.300

13:45:50

56

413.300

13:45:50

877

413.300

13:45:50

967

413.000

13:41:31

854

413.400

13:41:14

855

413.400

13:41:14

809

413.400

13:41:14

843

413.400

13:37:15

848

413.400

13:37:15

848

413.600

13:35:13

799

413.700

13:34:38

1059

413.600

13:33:20

40

413.000

13:32:31

899

413.300

13:32:13

791

413.600

13:21:24

1077

413.900

13:19:44

499

414.300

13:19:32

268

414.300

13:19:32

269

414.300

13:19:32

1

414.300

13:19:15

888

413.000

13:13:27

47

413.000

13:13:27

46

412.700

13:09:59

805

412.000

13:08:11

839

412.200

13:06:16

867

412.300

13:06:16

953

411.800

13:02:43

1265

411.800

13:02:43

11

411.500

12:59:50

784

411.300

12:53:24

841

410.900

12:51:32

803

411.000

12:50:23

1442

411.300

12:48:32

892

411.300

12:48:32

2

411.300

12:48:14

6

411.200

12:47:43

9

409.900

12:43:24

5

409.900

12:42:39

8

409.900

12:42:03

17

409.900

12:41:28

6

409.700

12:38:28

897

409.800

12:34:32

916

410.100

12:33:07

2

409.700

12:30:39

845

409.900

12:29:27

939

409.400

12:23:45

904

409.700

12:23:26

860

409.700

12:23:26

775

409.800

12:22:06

302

409.800

12:22:06

821

409.800

12:22:06

64

410.100

12:21:43

6

409.100

12:19:25

4

409.100

12:18:49

791

409.100

12:15:40

71

409.100

12:15:40

1124

409.100

12:15:40

867

409.100

12:10:55

960

409.400

12:05:41

887

409.400

12:05:41

811

409.700

12:03:28

811

409.700

12:03:28

1129

409.800

12:03:07

886

409.700

12:01:27

959

409.600

11:52:33

886

409.600

11:45:55

1443

409.600

11:45:55

867

410.500

11:38:36

806

411.400

11:34:04

832

410.900

11:30:13

792

410.900

11:30:13

823

412.300

11:26:33

913

414.100

11:25:14

860

414.100

11:25:14

950

414.300

11:18:40

810

414.500

11:18:40

960

414.900

11:12:40

829

415.200

11:09:55

857

415.200

11:09:55

942

415.600

11:04:35

933

415.600

11:00:56

933

415.800

11:00:00

961

415.800

10:59:09

40

415.200

10:54:08

818

415.200

10:54:08

811

415.200

10:49:25

919

416.400

10:42:34

972

416.600

10:42:34

1006

416.600

10:42:34

897

416.500

10:38:20

958

416.700

10:34:21

900

417.500

10:33:01

920

417.500

10:32:15

890

417.400

10:32:15

927

417.500

10:31:33

852

417.100

10:29:39

926

417.100

10:29:39

911

416.900

10:26:43

832

416.900

10:26:39

699

415.600

10:15:32

178

415.600

10:15:32

40

415.600

10:15:32

908

415.600

10:15:32

937

415.800

10:14:01

957

415.400

10:08:36

919

415.400

10:04:40

782

415.400

10:01:15

914

415.100

10:00:00

908

415.200

09:57:31

783

415.400

09:55:52

845

415.600

09:55:07

1494

415.700

09:53:59

851

415.700

09:52:05

919

414.900

09:49:46

865

415.100

09:49:16

2

414.700

09:46:49

920

414.900

09:46:21

782

415.000

09:45:10

798

415.200

09:43:05

845

415.600

09:38:54

1004

415.600

09:37:27

916

416.100

09:37:16

1415

416.200

09:37:07

896

415.300

09:33:42

944

415.000

09:31:25

986

415.000

09:31:25

867

414.100

09:25:57

930

414.800

09:23:21

874

415.000

09:21:22

929

415.900

09:18:05

904

415.600

09:17:14

1457

415.600

09:17:14

895

414.600

09:09:09

944

415.000

09:08:15

50

414.500

09:06:06

1002

414.800

09:04:55

943

415.200

09:03:12

1070

415.500

09:00:49

892

415.800

08:48:26

805

415.900

08:46:41

903

416.500

08:41:10

956

416.500

08:38:00

848

417.400

08:37:40

935

417.000

08:32:18

807

417.700

08:31:10

811

417.600

08:29:45

915

417.200

08:27:39

929

417.000

08:22:44

833

417.400

08:22:34

838

417.400

08:20:12

1023

418.000

08:17:43

891

417.800

08:12:43

775

418.300

08:09:37

43

418.300

08:09:37

1

418.300

08:08:31

1413

419.900

08:07:03

787

420.200

08:05:54

913

420.200

08:05:54

1191

419.400

08:01:22

515

420.500

08:01:21

186

420.500

08:01:21

194

420.500

08:01:21

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.