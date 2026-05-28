Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28
28 May 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 419.037p. The highest price paid per share was 427.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 413.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0347% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 559,465,627 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 748,964,007. Rightmove holds 10,624,446 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1071
426.500
08:00:25
1202
426.100
08:01:27
1028
427.200
08:04:00
169
427.200
08:04:00
826
427.400
08:04:00
1321
427.600
08:04:00
984
426.400
08:13:46
449
426.400
08:13:46
416
426.400
08:13:46
320
425.800
08:14:59
|
268
425.800
08:14:59
268
425.800
08:14:59
1001
425.500
08:15:16
885
424.700
08:16:43
983
424.400
08:30:16
884
424.300
08:30:50
877
424.300
08:30:50
167
423.800
08:32:14
829
423.800
08:32:14
915
423.500
08:35:11
934
423.500
08:35:12
998
424.400
08:41:35
830
425.100
08:43:40
854
424.900
08:44:37
860
424.600
08:44:38
981
422.500
08:47:14
436
422.100
08:48:21
548
422.100
08:49:25
958
422.500
08:51:07
481
421.300
08:55:40
493
421.300
08:55:40
849
420.700
09:00:00
913
421.400
09:02:50
831
420.900
09:03:08
131
420.900
09:03:08
898
420.300
09:05:21
944
419.400
09:08:42
971
419.300
09:09:48
838
419.900
09:10:17
1000
419.000
09:11:03
997
420.100
09:13:07
873
419.500
09:14:10
1013
420.800
09:22:07
1190
420.900
09:24:57
840
420.700
09:26:39
81
420.600
09:28:07
766
420.600
09:28:49
100
420.600
09:28:58
4
420.600
09:29:57
1016
420.900
09:31:56
512
420.700
09:32:49
365
420.700
09:32:54
837
420.600
09:34:51
115
420.600
09:34:51
1020
420.400
09:36:38
991
420.900
09:40:43
594
420.900
09:45:08
872
420.700
09:45:12
399
420.900
09:45:12
|
167
421.800
09:50:47
834
421.800
09:50:47
941
421.600
09:50:54
109
421.300
09:52:17
822
421.300
09:52:17
873
422.900
09:55:49
551
422.900
09:55:49
418
423.100
09:56:37
545
423.100
09:56:37
805
423.100
09:57:31
409
423.100
09:57:31
903
425.000
10:03:37
1703
425.000
10:03:37
836
424.700
10:04:23
959
424.800
10:08:27
854
424.300
10:10:53
935
|
424.300
10:13:20
886
424.300
10:19:58
836
424.000
10:21:34
1015
423.400
10:27:43
985
422.900
10:29:43
947
422.100
10:34:10
854
422.100
10:38:29
105
422.100
10:38:29
1033
422.100
10:38:29
984
421.800
10:39:49
851
422.100
10:45:08
75
422.600
10:52:21
820
422.600
10:54:43
830
422.300
10:55:47
901
422.100
10:57:19
888
422.800
11:03:50
1010
422.700
11:04:56
1009
422.700
11:11:03
898
421.800
11:11:30
991
422.200
11:11:30
436
421.800
11:13:36
516
421.800
11:13:36
902
421.800
11:15:53
150
421.700
11:19:58
845
421.500
11:21:16
651
421.500
11:21:16
465
421.500
11:21:16
966
421.300
11:23:36
999
421.300
11:29:20
904
421.000
11:30:07
828
420.700
11:31:32
862
420.600
11:37:40
85
420.300
11:38:02
743
420.300
11:38:02
292
420.200
11:42:57
19
420.200
11:42:57
1015
420.000
11:44:41
368
419.800
11:46:10
334
419.800
11:46:10
319
419.800
11:46:10
900
419.800
11:46:10
829
419.500
11:51:01
881
418.900
11:51:49
917
419.000
11:55:13
335
418.700
11:55:15
106
418.700
11:55:15
757
418.700
11:55:15
843
418.800
11:59:09
874
417.800
12:00:03
992
417.200
12:02:16
956
417.400
12:02:16
78
419.400
12:13:00
2764
419.400
12:13:00
926
419.600
12:15:00
993
419.600
12:15:00
993
419.200
12:15:29
954
419.400
12:16:05
922
420.300
12:25:07
922
420.500
12:25:07
293
420.400
12:30:04
371
420.400
12:30:04
568
420.400
12:30:04
517
420.400
12:30:04
1551
420.300
12:30:14
871
420.100
12:30:18
111
420.100
12:32:55
842
420.100
12:32:55
877
420.100
12:37:49
883
420.100
12:40:02
858
420.100
12:40:53
924
420.300
12:44:06
925
420.300
12:52:10
853
420.500
12:52:10
980
420.300
12:52:46
853
420.600
12:58:02
364
420.400
12:59:56
521
420.400
12:59:56
1005
420.000
13:03:00
910
420.500
13:05:17
656
421.000
13:11:14
230
421.000
13:11:14
903
420.700
13:17:11
91
420.800
13:17:11
851
420.800
13:17:11
927
420.500
13:21:02
985
419.700
13:23:37
295
419.200
13:27:05
704
419.200
13:27:07
981
419.800
13:32:32
347
419.800
13:32:32
946
419.800
13:32:32
516
419.800
13:32:32
920
419.400
13:35:54
875
420.400
13:39:39
874
420.100
13:39:54
935
420.000
13:41:54
1018
420.400
13:47:42
358
421.500
13:51:42
599
421.500
13:51:42
4
421.300
13:51:45
98
421.300
13:51:45
821
421.300
13:53:22
896
421.000
13:53:26
826
420.800
13:55:15
623
420.500
13:56:19
253
420.700
13:59:48
220
420.700
13:59:50
479
420.700
13:59:50
959
421.300
14:03:21
460
421.300
14:05:15
539
421.300
14:05:15
996
421.100
14:05:34
830
420.900
14:08:21
947
420.700
14:10:25
53
421.000
14:15:00
393
421.000
14:15:00
866
420.500
14:17:03
926
420.700
14:17:03
1020
420.100
14:19:27
261
420.100
14:24:30
582
420.100
14:24:30
935
419.900
14:24:48
968
419.000
14:25:51
10
419.000
14:25:51
881
419.000
14:27:34
870
418.100
14:28:08
860
418.100
14:29:32
1010
418.000
14:29:45
988
417.300
14:31:00
911
416.800
14:32:37
1008
416.300
14:32:41
1000
416.200
14:32:45
993
415.100
14:33:54
837
414.700
14:34:12
729
414.000
14:35:03
244
414.000
14:35:03
1019
414.800
14:37:28
16
414.900
14:37:37
899
416.000
14:38:39
957
416.100
14:38:39
981
415.800
14:39:05
793
415.600
14:39:45
25
415.600
14:39:45
898
415.700
14:41:16
55
416.900
14:43:36
1167
416.900
14:43:36
981
417.100
14:44:48
902
417.300
14:44:48
1326
417.200
14:44:48
825
417.300
14:44:48
865
416.900
14:46:04
1278
416.300
14:48:05
846
416.900
14:48:05
840
416.000
14:48:37
872
416.000
14:49:16
963
415.500
14:50:30
969
415.700
14:50:30
111
415.500
14:51:41
865
415.500
14:51:41
982
415.400
14:55:40
992
415.300
14:55:52
525
415.000
14:57:11
823
415.100
14:57:54
823
415.600
14:59:08
998
415.900
14:59:08
453
415.700
14:59:55
162
416.000
15:00:34
785
416.000
15:00:35
1047
415.600
15:02:35
1015
415.600
15:02:51
832
415.500
15:02:52
1065
415.200
15:05:17
959
415.100
15:05:32
897
415.200
15:06:47
134
415.100
15:06:48
732
415.100
15:06:48
350
414.700
15:09:02
535
414.700
15:09:02
1008
414.700
15:09:02
843
414.800
15:10:03
948
414.600
15:10:44
1012
414.800
15:11:42
820
416.200
15:13:48
937
416.600
15:14:22
1020
416.300
15:14:30
171
415.800
15:14:49
821
415.800
15:14:49
868
415.600
15:16:03
841
415.300
15:17:25
1578
414.800
15:19:37
852
414.400
15:19:46
1001
413.600
15:22:08
943
413.500
15:22:09
3
413.500
15:22:09
879
414.200
15:24:12
982
414.200
15:24:12
491
413.800
15:24:40
323
413.800
15:24:40
185
413.800
15:24:40
1289
414.100
15:30:03
2281
414.100
15:30:03
1254
413.800
15:30:33
269
415.100
15:32:23
1518
415.100
15:32:23
319
415.600
15:33:18
1574
415.600
15:33:18
1005
415.500
15:33:49
969
415.400
15:34:05
817
415.500
15:35:11
919
415.200
15:35:30
817
415.300
15:35:30
880
415.300
15:35:30
38
415.500
15:36:47
917
415.400
15:36:54
961
416.000
15:39:05
64
415.600
15:39:17
901
415.600
15:39:17
840
415.400
15:39:26
918
416.400
15:41:57
72
416.700
15:43:11
243
416.900
15:43:18
184
416.900
15:43:18
243
416.900
15:43:18
988
416.600
15:43:23
880
416.800
15:43:23
916
416.300
15:43:48
1021
417.200
15:46:40
516
417.200
15:46:40
306
417.200
15:46:40
1218
417.200
15:46:40
882
417.000
15:48:23
882
416.600
15:49:29
130
416.400
15:50:43
845
416.400
15:50:43
735
416.400
15:50:43
1006
416.000
15:50:44
871
415.900
15:51:58
5
416.800
15:54:07
232
416.800
15:54:10
2830
416.800
15:54:10
819
417.000
15:55:10
884
416.800
15:55:40
516
416.800
15:55:41
171
416.800
15:55:41
165
416.800
15:55:41
962
416.200
15:57:22
889
416.600
15:59:42
1043
416.600
15:59:42
2209
416.800
16:02:03
328
416.800
16:02:03
983
416.700
16:02:03
1301
416.700
16:02:03
895
416.900
16:04:44
1031
416.700
16:04:45
968
416.900
16:05:35
987
416.900
16:06:54
963
416.900
16:07:34
983
416.700
16:07:45
980
416.100
16:08:32
47
416.200
16:10:17
35
416.200
16:10:17
955
416.200
16:10:29
1143
416.200
16:10:29
2588
416.600
16:14:11
709
416.600
16:14:30