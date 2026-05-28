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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
28.05.26 | 14:43
4,924 Euro
-1,40 % -0,070
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8104,88118:09
4,8064,88018:03
PR Newswire
28.05.2026 17:54 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

28 May 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 419.037p. The highest price paid per share was 427.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 413.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0347% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 559,465,627 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 748,964,007. Rightmove holds 10,624,446 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1071

426.500

08:00:25

1202

426.100

08:01:27

1028

427.200

08:04:00

169

427.200

08:04:00

826

427.400

08:04:00

1321

427.600

08:04:00

984

426.400

08:13:46

449

426.400

08:13:46

416

426.400

08:13:46

320

425.800

08:14:59

268

425.800

08:14:59

268

425.800

08:14:59

1001

425.500

08:15:16

885

424.700

08:16:43

983

424.400

08:30:16

884

424.300

08:30:50

877

424.300

08:30:50

167

423.800

08:32:14

829

423.800

08:32:14

915

423.500

08:35:11

934

423.500

08:35:12

998

424.400

08:41:35

830

425.100

08:43:40

854

424.900

08:44:37

860

424.600

08:44:38

981

422.500

08:47:14

436

422.100

08:48:21

548

422.100

08:49:25

958

422.500

08:51:07

481

421.300

08:55:40

493

421.300

08:55:40

849

420.700

09:00:00

913

421.400

09:02:50

831

420.900

09:03:08

131

420.900

09:03:08

898

420.300

09:05:21

944

419.400

09:08:42

971

419.300

09:09:48

838

419.900

09:10:17

1000

419.000

09:11:03

997

420.100

09:13:07

873

419.500

09:14:10

1013

420.800

09:22:07

1190

420.900

09:24:57

840

420.700

09:26:39

81

420.600

09:28:07

766

420.600

09:28:49

100

420.600

09:28:58

4

420.600

09:29:57

1016

420.900

09:31:56

512

420.700

09:32:49

365

420.700

09:32:54

837

420.600

09:34:51

115

420.600

09:34:51

1020

420.400

09:36:38

991

420.900

09:40:43

594

420.900

09:45:08

872

420.700

09:45:12

399

420.900

09:45:12

167

421.800

09:50:47

834

421.800

09:50:47

941

421.600

09:50:54

109

421.300

09:52:17

822

421.300

09:52:17

873

422.900

09:55:49

551

422.900

09:55:49

418

423.100

09:56:37

545

423.100

09:56:37

805

423.100

09:57:31

409

423.100

09:57:31

903

425.000

10:03:37

1703

425.000

10:03:37

836

424.700

10:04:23

959

424.800

10:08:27

854

424.300

10:10:53

935

424.300

10:13:20

886

424.300

10:19:58

836

424.000

10:21:34

1015

423.400

10:27:43

985

422.900

10:29:43

947

422.100

10:34:10

854

422.100

10:38:29

105

422.100

10:38:29

1033

422.100

10:38:29

984

421.800

10:39:49

851

422.100

10:45:08

75

422.600

10:52:21

820

422.600

10:54:43

830

422.300

10:55:47

901

422.100

10:57:19

888

422.800

11:03:50

1010

422.700

11:04:56

1009

422.700

11:11:03

898

421.800

11:11:30

991

422.200

11:11:30

436

421.800

11:13:36

516

421.800

11:13:36

902

421.800

11:15:53

150

421.700

11:19:58

845

421.500

11:21:16

651

421.500

11:21:16

465

421.500

11:21:16

966

421.300

11:23:36

999

421.300

11:29:20

904

421.000

11:30:07

828

420.700

11:31:32

862

420.600

11:37:40

85

420.300

11:38:02

743

420.300

11:38:02

292

420.200

11:42:57

19

420.200

11:42:57

1015

420.000

11:44:41

368

419.800

11:46:10

334

419.800

11:46:10

319

419.800

11:46:10

900

419.800

11:46:10

829

419.500

11:51:01

881

418.900

11:51:49

917

419.000

11:55:13

335

418.700

11:55:15

106

418.700

11:55:15

757

418.700

11:55:15

843

418.800

11:59:09

874

417.800

12:00:03

992

417.200

12:02:16

956

417.400

12:02:16

78

419.400

12:13:00

2764

419.400

12:13:00

926

419.600

12:15:00

993

419.600

12:15:00

993

419.200

12:15:29

954

419.400

12:16:05

922

420.300

12:25:07

922

420.500

12:25:07

293

420.400

12:30:04

371

420.400

12:30:04

568

420.400

12:30:04

517

420.400

12:30:04

1551

420.300

12:30:14

871

420.100

12:30:18

111

420.100

12:32:55

842

420.100

12:32:55

877

420.100

12:37:49

883

420.100

12:40:02

858

420.100

12:40:53

924

420.300

12:44:06

925

420.300

12:52:10

853

420.500

12:52:10

980

420.300

12:52:46

853

420.600

12:58:02

364

420.400

12:59:56

521

420.400

12:59:56

1005

420.000

13:03:00

910

420.500

13:05:17

656

421.000

13:11:14

230

421.000

13:11:14

903

420.700

13:17:11

91

420.800

13:17:11

851

420.800

13:17:11

927

420.500

13:21:02

985

419.700

13:23:37

295

419.200

13:27:05

704

419.200

13:27:07

981

419.800

13:32:32

347

419.800

13:32:32

946

419.800

13:32:32

516

419.800

13:32:32

920

419.400

13:35:54

875

420.400

13:39:39

874

420.100

13:39:54

935

420.000

13:41:54

1018

420.400

13:47:42

358

421.500

13:51:42

599

421.500

13:51:42

4

421.300

13:51:45

98

421.300

13:51:45

821

421.300

13:53:22

896

421.000

13:53:26

826

420.800

13:55:15

623

420.500

13:56:19

253

420.700

13:59:48

220

420.700

13:59:50

479

420.700

13:59:50

959

421.300

14:03:21

460

421.300

14:05:15

539

421.300

14:05:15

996

421.100

14:05:34

830

420.900

14:08:21

947

420.700

14:10:25

53

421.000

14:15:00

393

421.000

14:15:00

866

420.500

14:17:03

926

420.700

14:17:03

1020

420.100

14:19:27

261

420.100

14:24:30

582

420.100

14:24:30

935

419.900

14:24:48

968

419.000

14:25:51

10

419.000

14:25:51

881

419.000

14:27:34

870

418.100

14:28:08

860

418.100

14:29:32

1010

418.000

14:29:45

988

417.300

14:31:00

911

416.800

14:32:37

1008

416.300

14:32:41

1000

416.200

14:32:45

993

415.100

14:33:54

837

414.700

14:34:12

729

414.000

14:35:03

244

414.000

14:35:03

1019

414.800

14:37:28

16

414.900

14:37:37

899

416.000

14:38:39

957

416.100

14:38:39

981

415.800

14:39:05

793

415.600

14:39:45

25

415.600

14:39:45

898

415.700

14:41:16

55

416.900

14:43:36

1167

416.900

14:43:36

981

417.100

14:44:48

902

417.300

14:44:48

1326

417.200

14:44:48

825

417.300

14:44:48

865

416.900

14:46:04

1278

416.300

14:48:05

846

416.900

14:48:05

840

416.000

14:48:37

872

416.000

14:49:16

963

415.500

14:50:30

969

415.700

14:50:30

111

415.500

14:51:41

865

415.500

14:51:41

982

415.400

14:55:40

992

415.300

14:55:52

525

415.000

14:57:11

823

415.100

14:57:54

823

415.600

14:59:08

998

415.900

14:59:08

453

415.700

14:59:55

162

416.000

15:00:34

785

416.000

15:00:35

1047

415.600

15:02:35

1015

415.600

15:02:51

832

415.500

15:02:52

1065

415.200

15:05:17

959

415.100

15:05:32

897

415.200

15:06:47

134

415.100

15:06:48

732

415.100

15:06:48

350

414.700

15:09:02

535

414.700

15:09:02

1008

414.700

15:09:02

843

414.800

15:10:03

948

414.600

15:10:44

1012

414.800

15:11:42

820

416.200

15:13:48

937

416.600

15:14:22

1020

416.300

15:14:30

171

415.800

15:14:49

821

415.800

15:14:49

868

415.600

15:16:03

841

415.300

15:17:25

1578

414.800

15:19:37

852

414.400

15:19:46

1001

413.600

15:22:08

943

413.500

15:22:09

3

413.500

15:22:09

879

414.200

15:24:12

982

414.200

15:24:12

491

413.800

15:24:40

323

413.800

15:24:40

185

413.800

15:24:40

1289

414.100

15:30:03

2281

414.100

15:30:03

1254

413.800

15:30:33

269

415.100

15:32:23

1518

415.100

15:32:23

319

415.600

15:33:18

1574

415.600

15:33:18

1005

415.500

15:33:49

969

415.400

15:34:05

817

415.500

15:35:11

919

415.200

15:35:30

817

415.300

15:35:30

880

415.300

15:35:30

38

415.500

15:36:47

917

415.400

15:36:54

961

416.000

15:39:05

64

415.600

15:39:17

901

415.600

15:39:17

840

415.400

15:39:26

918

416.400

15:41:57

72

416.700

15:43:11

243

416.900

15:43:18

184

416.900

15:43:18

243

416.900

15:43:18

988

416.600

15:43:23

880

416.800

15:43:23

916

416.300

15:43:48

1021

417.200

15:46:40

516

417.200

15:46:40

306

417.200

15:46:40

1218

417.200

15:46:40

882

417.000

15:48:23

882

416.600

15:49:29

130

416.400

15:50:43

845

416.400

15:50:43

735

416.400

15:50:43

1006

416.000

15:50:44

871

415.900

15:51:58

5

416.800

15:54:07

232

416.800

15:54:10

2830

416.800

15:54:10

819

417.000

15:55:10

884

416.800

15:55:40

516

416.800

15:55:41

171

416.800

15:55:41

165

416.800

15:55:41

962

416.200

15:57:22

889

416.600

15:59:42

1043

416.600

15:59:42

2209

416.800

16:02:03

328

416.800

16:02:03

983

416.700

16:02:03

1301

416.700

16:02:03

895

416.900

16:04:44

1031

416.700

16:04:45

968

416.900

16:05:35

987

416.900

16:06:54

963

416.900

16:07:34

983

416.700

16:07:45

980

416.100

16:08:32

47

416.200

16:10:17

35

416.200

16:10:17

955

416.200

16:10:29

1143

416.200

16:10:29

2588

416.600

16:14:11

709

416.600

16:14:30

© 2026 PR Newswire
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