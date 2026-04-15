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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
14.04.26 | 17:14
4,975 Euro
-0,78 % -0,039
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9875,15018:14
5,0265,10618:07
PR Newswire
15.04.2026 18:06 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

15 April 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 437.770p. The highest price paid per share was 440.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 433.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0344% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 552,662,729 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 755,756,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1203

436.200

08:00:48

990

440.100

08:01:55

1209

440.100

08:01:55

879

440.100

08:02:10

845

439.800

08:02:10

999

438.400

08:05:49

1000

438.100

08:09:12

880

438.900

08:12:09

973

435.400

08:20:12

932

436.100

08:20:12

861

434.600

08:23:16

211

433.400

08:27:18

523

435.200

08:32:32

879

435.200

08:32:32

862

436.300

08:39:53

1148

436.300

08:40:13

930

436.300

08:46:55

991

437.300

08:50:54

1008

437.500

08:50:54

23

437.500

08:50:54

1001

437.000

08:52:10

1039

437.500

08:54:47

885

437.600

09:00:54

1317

437.600

09:00:54

1007

437.300

09:02:46

941

437.300

09:02:46

936

439.100

09:16:20

997

440.600

09:28:35

599

440.600

09:28:35

738

440.600

09:28:35

606

440.300

09:33:52

333

440.300

09:33:52

892

439.400

09:38:24

851

438.700

09:52:03

899

438.300

09:53:08

967

438.300

09:58:04

1124

438.300

09:58:04

870

438.300

09:58:04

847

438.300

09:58:04

908

438.400

10:02:03

927

438.100

10:03:38

1043

437.700

10:05:25

873

437.300

10:16:20

802

437.300

10:16:20

216

437.300

10:16:20

1208

436.800

10:18:02

870

436.500

10:28:44

983

437.000

10:39:40

881

437.000

10:39:40

1002

437.000

10:41:41

511

437.200

10:48:15

860

437.200

10:48:15

428

437.200

10:48:15

964

437.100

10:53:05

1018

437.100

10:53:05

1322

437.000

10:53:05

992

436.600

10:55:51

894

435.800

10:58:21

850

436.100

10:58:21

308

435.500

11:00:13

545

435.500

11:00:13

855

436.100

11:04:50

1037

436.500

11:09:04

939

436.500

11:09:04

939

436.600

11:09:04

1005

436.100

11:24:05

842

436.100

11:24:05

1070

435.700

11:28:05

186

435.700

11:28:05

942

436.100

11:36:08

1003

436.100

11:36:08

888

435.700

11:38:06

919

437.400

11:47:55

2553

437.400

11:47:55

650

437.300

11:51:13

255

437.300

11:51:13

1012

437.400

11:54:55

1084

437.400

11:54:55

1084

436.800

11:57:17

969

436.800

12:07:01

929

436.800

12:07:01

1004

437.000

12:12:22

1290

436.700

12:14:37

886

436.500

12:20:10

1033

436.500

12:20:10

1079

437.100

12:34:42

912

437.100

12:34:42

1046

436.800

12:35:18

785

436.700

12:35:33

214

436.700

12:35:33

1045

436.800

12:43:21

906

436.800

12:43:21

987

437.100

12:48:31

1337

437.300

12:50:58

957

437.300

12:50:58

864

437.100

12:51:41

868

437.300

12:57:28

845

437.300

13:01:35

899

437.100

13:05:37

1068

437.800

13:11:52

970

437.800

13:11:52

1006

437.300

13:17:00

970

437.300

13:23:32

857

437.300

13:23:32

2035

437.300

13:31:19

173

437.600

13:33:54

976

437.600

13:36:26

985

437.600

13:36:26

774

437.600

13:36:26

302

437.800

13:47:02

623

437.800

13:47:02

861

437.800

13:48:55

293

437.600

13:49:04

1115

437.600

13:53:40

840

437.700

13:53:40

1761

437.700

13:53:40

217

437.200

13:54:29

793

437.200

13:54:29

909

436.900

13:59:22

897

436.900

14:01:05

520

437.200

14:12:08

438

437.200

14:12:08

1022

437.200

14:12:08

993

437.200

14:12:08

1044

437.000

14:18:35

1002

437.000

14:19:58

958

437.000

14:19:58

177

436.600

14:22:12

796

436.600

14:22:12

881

436.700

14:28:28

881

436.800

14:28:28

1363

436.300

14:29:30

977

436.300

14:29:30

292

436.700

14:30:24

1100

436.700

14:30:24

701

436.600

14:30:45

192

436.600

14:30:45

1045

436.600

14:30:45

10

436.300

14:30:46

1086

436.300

14:30:46

367

436.300

14:30:46

511

436.300

14:30:46

1115

436.100

14:30:47

921

435.600

14:31:08

916

435.700

14:32:00

858

435.700

14:32:53

843

435.700

14:32:53

1054

435.400

14:33:03

1038

435.400

14:33:43

1257

436.300

14:35:53

952

436.300

14:35:53

963

436.600

14:36:34

926

438.100

14:38:42

1342

438.100

14:38:42

886

438.000

14:39:51

925

438.000

14:39:51

1560

439.300

14:42:29

253

439.300

14:42:30

143

439.300

14:42:30

868

439.300

14:43:43

1586

439.400

14:43:43

877

439.500

14:46:11

864

439.500

14:46:11

975

439.200

14:46:54

1004

439.100

14:46:55

1014

439.300

14:48:40

983

439.100

14:49:14

791

439.100

14:49:14

888

439.800

14:52:02

1175

439.700

14:52:09

891

439.700

14:52:09

1418

439.300

14:53:01

935

438.900

14:53:15

850

438.700

14:54:13

506

438.300

14:55:31

452

438.300

14:55:31

1497

438.400

14:57:26

1320

438.400

14:58:15

1135

438.800

14:59:50

903

438.800

14:59:50

975

439.300

15:01:44

1582

439.300

15:01:44

1460

439.300

15:03:07

971

439.100

15:04:07

953

439.100

15:04:07

989

439.300

15:04:07

948

439.300

15:04:07

1

438.000

15:05:07

933

438.000

15:05:19

1059

438.100

15:06:42

628

438.500

15:09:37

923

438.500

15:09:37

737

438.500

15:09:37

1350

438.800

15:11:59

841

438.800

15:13:41

989

438.800

15:13:41

984

439.400

15:16:25

1039

439.400

15:16:42

1110

439.300

15:16:58

1071

439.100

15:18:05

901

438.900

15:19:06

1034

438.600

15:21:06

894

438.600

15:21:06

960

438.100

15:21:41

1304

438.000

15:25:42

891

438.000

15:26:02

430

438.000

15:26:23

1430

437.900

15:26:34

269

437.500

15:28:56

968

438.000

15:31:02

2357

438.100

15:32:07

981

438.100

15:33:52

906

437.900

15:34:00

1025

437.900

15:34:00

794

437.700

15:34:59

262

437.700

15:34:59

1104

437.500

15:36:07

85

437.500

15:36:07

20

438.000

15:37:37

1791

438.100

15:37:37

938

438.300

15:38:14

1146

438.200

15:38:22

37

438.200

15:38:22

2

438.200

15:38:22

936

438.300

15:39:02

898

438.200

15:39:02

476

438.100

15:39:55

616

438.100

15:39:55

1811

438.100

15:39:55

256

437.900

15:43:49

814

437.900

15:43:49

1043

437.900

15:43:58

845

437.800

15:44:05

26

437.800

15:44:05

159

437.500

15:44:17

761

437.500

15:44:24

187

437.500

15:44:34

41

437.200

15:45:33

869

437.200

15:45:33

946

437.000

15:46:35

1025

437.900

15:50:40

946

438.100

15:51:11

1038

438.100

15:51:17

2729

438.100

15:52:19

270

438.100

15:53:19

1502

438.100

15:53:19

92

438.100

15:54:34

512

438.100

15:54:34

311

438.100

15:54:34

376

438.200

15:54:34

1200

438.100

15:54:34

319

438.000

15:55:19

363

438.000

15:55:19

313

438.000

15:55:19

915

437.900

15:55:19

777

438.300

15:56:22

136

438.300

15:56:22

927

438.600

15:56:59

481

438.700

15:57:06

950

438.900

15:58:12

1035

438.900

15:58:24

962

438.800

15:58:32

846

438.800

16:00:02

1037

439.000

16:00:24

699

438.600

16:00:33

1335

438.800

16:00:33

906

438.600

16:00:37

166

438.600

16:00:37

873

439.100

16:01:34

843

438.900

16:01:53

40

438.900

16:01:53

806

438.900

16:01:53

990

438.600

16:02:20

990

438.400

16:02:32

1899

438.400

16:03:32

979

438.400

16:03:40

351

438.500

16:04:05

384

438.500

16:04:05

1000

438.500

16:04:50

1113

438.500

16:04:50

845

438.400

16:05:02

191

438.400

16:05:02

1455

438.400

16:06:22

289

438.400

16:06:22

197

438.200

16:06:24

1046

438.200

16:06:24

932

438.400

16:06:24

934

438.200

16:07:54

934

437.900

16:08:06

1003

437.700

16:08:58

912

437.500

16:09:43

195

437.500

16:10:43

1774

437.500

16:11:01

313

437.600

16:11:10

530

437.600

16:11:10

1413

437.600

16:12:10

1606

437.200

16:13:00

1075

437.200

16:13:00

781

437.200

16:13:15

© 2026 PR Newswire
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