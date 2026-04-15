Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15
15 April 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 437.770p. The highest price paid per share was 440.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 433.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0344% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 552,662,729 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 755,756,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1203
436.200
08:00:48
990
440.100
08:01:55
1209
440.100
08:01:55
879
440.100
08:02:10
845
439.800
08:02:10
999
438.400
08:05:49
1000
438.100
08:09:12
880
438.900
08:12:09
973
435.400
08:20:12
932
436.100
08:20:12
861
434.600
08:23:16
211
433.400
08:27:18
523
435.200
08:32:32
879
435.200
08:32:32
862
436.300
08:39:53
1148
436.300
08:40:13
930
436.300
08:46:55
991
437.300
08:50:54
1008
437.500
08:50:54
23
437.500
08:50:54
1001
437.000
08:52:10
1039
437.500
08:54:47
885
437.600
09:00:54
1317
437.600
09:00:54
1007
437.300
09:02:46
941
437.300
09:02:46
936
439.100
09:16:20
997
440.600
09:28:35
599
440.600
09:28:35
738
440.600
09:28:35
606
440.300
09:33:52
333
440.300
09:33:52
892
439.400
09:38:24
851
438.700
09:52:03
899
438.300
09:53:08
967
438.300
09:58:04
1124
438.300
09:58:04
870
438.300
09:58:04
847
438.300
09:58:04
908
438.400
10:02:03
927
438.100
10:03:38
1043
437.700
10:05:25
873
437.300
10:16:20
802
437.300
10:16:20
216
437.300
10:16:20
1208
436.800
10:18:02
870
436.500
10:28:44
983
437.000
10:39:40
881
437.000
10:39:40
1002
437.000
10:41:41
511
437.200
10:48:15
860
437.200
10:48:15
428
437.200
10:48:15
964
437.100
10:53:05
1018
437.100
10:53:05
1322
437.000
10:53:05
992
436.600
10:55:51
894
435.800
10:58:21
850
436.100
10:58:21
308
435.500
11:00:13
545
435.500
11:00:13
855
436.100
11:04:50
1037
436.500
11:09:04
939
436.500
11:09:04
939
436.600
11:09:04
1005
436.100
11:24:05
842
436.100
11:24:05
1070
435.700
11:28:05
186
435.700
11:28:05
942
436.100
11:36:08
1003
436.100
11:36:08
888
435.700
11:38:06
919
437.400
11:47:55
2553
437.400
11:47:55
650
437.300
11:51:13
255
437.300
11:51:13
1012
437.400
11:54:55
1084
437.400
11:54:55
1084
436.800
11:57:17
969
436.800
12:07:01
929
436.800
12:07:01
1004
437.000
12:12:22
1290
436.700
12:14:37
886
436.500
12:20:10
1033
436.500
12:20:10
1079
437.100
12:34:42
912
437.100
12:34:42
1046
436.800
12:35:18
785
436.700
12:35:33
214
436.700
12:35:33
1045
436.800
12:43:21
906
436.800
|
12:43:21
987
437.100
12:48:31
1337
437.300
12:50:58
957
437.300
12:50:58
864
437.100
12:51:41
868
437.300
12:57:28
845
437.300
13:01:35
899
437.100
13:05:37
1068
437.800
13:11:52
970
437.800
13:11:52
1006
437.300
13:17:00
970
437.300
13:23:32
857
437.300
13:23:32
2035
437.300
13:31:19
173
437.600
13:33:54
976
437.600
13:36:26
985
437.600
13:36:26
774
437.600
13:36:26
302
437.800
13:47:02
623
437.800
13:47:02
861
437.800
13:48:55
293
437.600
13:49:04
1115
437.600
13:53:40
840
437.700
13:53:40
1761
437.700
13:53:40
217
437.200
13:54:29
793
437.200
13:54:29
909
436.900
13:59:22
897
436.900
14:01:05
520
437.200
14:12:08
438
437.200
14:12:08
1022
437.200
14:12:08
993
437.200
14:12:08
1044
|
437.000
14:18:35
1002
437.000
14:19:58
958
437.000
14:19:58
177
436.600
14:22:12
796
436.600
14:22:12
881
436.700
14:28:28
881
436.800
14:28:28
1363
436.300
14:29:30
977
436.300
14:29:30
292
436.700
14:30:24
1100
436.700
14:30:24
701
436.600
14:30:45
192
436.600
14:30:45
1045
436.600
14:30:45
10
436.300
14:30:46
1086
436.300
14:30:46
367
436.300
14:30:46
511
436.300
14:30:46
1115
436.100
14:30:47
921
435.600
14:31:08
916
435.700
14:32:00
858
435.700
14:32:53
843
435.700
14:32:53
1054
435.400
14:33:03
1038
435.400
14:33:43
1257
436.300
14:35:53
952
436.300
14:35:53
963
436.600
14:36:34
926
438.100
14:38:42
1342
438.100
14:38:42
886
438.000
14:39:51
925
438.000
14:39:51
1560
439.300
14:42:29
|
253
439.300
14:42:30
143
439.300
14:42:30
868
439.300
14:43:43
1586
439.400
14:43:43
877
439.500
14:46:11
864
439.500
14:46:11
975
439.200
14:46:54
1004
439.100
14:46:55
1014
439.300
14:48:40
983
439.100
14:49:14
791
439.100
14:49:14
888
439.800
14:52:02
1175
439.700
14:52:09
891
439.700
14:52:09
1418
439.300
14:53:01
935
438.900
14:53:15
850
438.700
14:54:13
506
438.300
14:55:31
452
438.300
14:55:31
1497
438.400
14:57:26
1320
438.400
14:58:15
1135
438.800
14:59:50
903
438.800
14:59:50
975
439.300
15:01:44
1582
439.300
15:01:44
1460
439.300
15:03:07
971
439.100
15:04:07
953
439.100
15:04:07
989
439.300
15:04:07
948
439.300
15:04:07
1
438.000
15:05:07
933
438.000
15:05:19
1059
438.100
15:06:42
628
438.500
15:09:37
923
438.500
15:09:37
737
438.500
15:09:37
1350
438.800
15:11:59
841
438.800
15:13:41
989
438.800
15:13:41
984
439.400
15:16:25
1039
439.400
15:16:42
1110
439.300
15:16:58
1071
439.100
15:18:05
901
438.900
15:19:06
1034
438.600
15:21:06
894
438.600
15:21:06
960
438.100
15:21:41
1304
438.000
15:25:42
891
438.000
15:26:02
430
438.000
15:26:23
1430
437.900
15:26:34
269
437.500
15:28:56
968
438.000
15:31:02
2357
438.100
15:32:07
981
438.100
15:33:52
906
437.900
15:34:00
1025
437.900
15:34:00
794
437.700
15:34:59
262
437.700
15:34:59
1104
437.500
15:36:07
85
437.500
15:36:07
20
438.000
15:37:37
1791
438.100
15:37:37
938
438.300
15:38:14
1146
438.200
15:38:22
37
438.200
15:38:22
2
438.200
15:38:22
936
438.300
15:39:02
898
438.200
15:39:02
476
438.100
15:39:55
616
438.100
15:39:55
1811
438.100
15:39:55
256
437.900
15:43:49
814
437.900
15:43:49
1043
437.900
15:43:58
845
437.800
15:44:05
26
437.800
15:44:05
159
437.500
15:44:17
761
437.500
15:44:24
187
437.500
15:44:34
41
437.200
15:45:33
869
437.200
15:45:33
946
437.000
15:46:35
1025
437.900
15:50:40
946
438.100
15:51:11
1038
438.100
15:51:17
2729
438.100
15:52:19
270
438.100
15:53:19
1502
438.100
15:53:19
92
438.100
15:54:34
512
438.100
15:54:34
311
438.100
15:54:34
376
438.200
15:54:34
1200
438.100
15:54:34
319
438.000
15:55:19
363
438.000
15:55:19
313
438.000
15:55:19
915
437.900
15:55:19
777
438.300
15:56:22
136
438.300
15:56:22
927
438.600
15:56:59
481
438.700
15:57:06
950
438.900
15:58:12
1035
438.900
15:58:24
962
438.800
15:58:32
846
438.800
16:00:02
1037
439.000
16:00:24
699
438.600
16:00:33
1335
438.800
16:00:33
906
438.600
16:00:37
166
438.600
16:00:37
873
439.100
16:01:34
843
438.900
16:01:53
40
438.900
16:01:53
806
438.900
16:01:53
990
438.600
16:02:20
990
438.400
16:02:32
1899
438.400
16:03:32
979
438.400
16:03:40
351
438.500
16:04:05
384
438.500
16:04:05
1000
438.500
16:04:50
1113
438.500
16:04:50
845
438.400
16:05:02
191
438.400
16:05:02
1455
438.400
16:06:22
289
438.400
16:06:22
197
438.200
16:06:24
1046
438.200
16:06:24
932
438.400
16:06:24
934
438.200
16:07:54
934
437.900
16:08:06
1003
437.700
16:08:58
912
437.500
16:09:43
195
437.500
16:10:43
1774
437.500
16:11:01
313
437.600
16:11:10
530
437.600
16:11:10
1413
437.600
16:12:10
1606
437.200
16:13:00
1075
437.200
16:13:00
781
437.200
16:13:15