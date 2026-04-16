Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16
16 April 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 446.165p. The highest price paid per share was 450.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 437.100p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0344% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 552,992,729 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 755,496,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
433
446.900
16:13:30
1327
446.900
16:13:30
989
447.000
16:12:06
857
446.800
16:10:53
1200
446.900
16:10:53
1576
446.900
16:09:53
973
446.600
16:08:08
360
446.600
16:08:08
886
446.600
16:07:08
957
446.600
16:06:56
649
445.500
16:05:26
204
445.500
16:05:26
1082
445.500
16:05:15
100
445.500
16:05:15
965
445.900
16:05:15
1143
446.500
16:03:47
612
446.800
16:03:34
257
446.800
16:03:34
978
447.000
16:02:50
800
447.100
16:02:50
1030
447.000
16:00:33
841
447.100
16:00:31
877
447.400
15:59:31
513
447.500
15:58:41
503
447.500
15:58:41
915
447.500
15:58:41
1013
447.900
15:57:28
968
447.900
15:57:28
45
447.900
15:55:22
882
447.900
15:55:10
2722
448.000
15:54:41
918
447.500
15:52:08
1934
447.700
15:51:58
11
448.000
15:48:18
500
447.900
15:48:18
511
447.900
15:48:18
841
447.900
15:48:18
970
448.300
15:47:58
950
448.400
15:47:55
27
448.400
15:47:35
904
448.400
15:47:35
1166
448.400
15:47:18
511
448.400
15:47:14
798
448.300
15:47:14
1058
447.500
15:43:35
929
447.500
15:43:35
955
447.400
15:41:51
1049
446.800
15:40:11
1029
446.800
15:38:15
1224
447.200
15:38:08
1265
447.400
15:37:36
1014
447.100
15:36:47
972
447.100
15:35:47
4712
447.200
15:34:54
791
447.200
15:34:54
853
446.800
15:31:53
930
446.700
15:31:26
921
445.800
15:29:27
1008
446.000
15:29:20
1085
446.000
15:29:10
851
446.000
15:28:26
1050
445.700
15:25:56
869
446.000
15:24:32
958
446.600
15:21:47
1000
446.700
15:21:47
894
446.700
15:21:47
1003
446.900
15:19:35
969
447.100
15:19:12
1676
447.200
15:19:12
55
447.400
15:19:12
881
447.400
15:16:12
904
447.400
15:16:12
918
447.400
15:16:12
1
447.300
15:14:48
998
447.300
15:11:49
971
447.500
15:10:35
968
447.900
15:09:33
1013
447.900
15:09:33
920
447.900
15:09:33
1473
447.500
15:06:05
881
447.700
15:05:59
954
447.900
15:05:59
853
447.900
15:03:13
1001
447.900
15:03:13
887
448.300
15:03:00
909
447.700
15:01:02
845
447.700
15:01:02
1009
447.500
14:57:39
874
447.500
14:57:39
335
447.900
14:54:03
511
447.900
14:54:03
932
447.900
14:54:03
877
448.300
14:51:37
940
448.300
14:51:37
295
448.600
14:51:30
718
448.600
14:51:30
848
448.600
14:51:01
844
448.200
14:49:47
1175
448.200
14:49:04
1027
448.300
14:48:04
1032
447.800
14:44:50
952
447.800
14:44:50
168
447.800
14:41:46
753
447.800
14:41:46
1040
447.800
14:41:46
981
447.900
14:41:15
986
448.400
14:40:11
995
448.400
14:38:55
1177
448.900
14:37:38
1534
449.300
14:37:20
1305
449.600
14:35:16
1134
450.000
14:34:40
1042
450.400
14:33:48
1367
450.000
14:33:05
972
450.200
14:32:15
889
450.400
14:32:12
988
449.300
14:30:17
389
449.500
14:29:31
573
449.500
14:29:31
868
449.500
14:29:31
1039
449.700
14:29:15
842
449.800
14:29:01
875
449.800
14:28:37
499
450.000
14:28:33
471
450.000
14:28:33
1030
450.200
14:28:29
1000
450.300
14:28:26
893
450.400
14:28:18
948
450.300
14:28:16
916
448.300
14:24:41
952
448.100
14:23:15
59
448.100
14:23:15
980
448.200
14:22:15
943
448.200
14:21:43
207
447.800
14:17:30
871
447.800
14:17:30
850
447.900
14:08:37
1040
447.900
14:08:37
766
447.700
14:04:23
899
447.700
14:04:23
89
447.700
14:04:23
927
447.500
14:00:47
1063
447.500
13:59:01
916
447.500
13:59:01
901
446.900
13:53:50
1006
446.900
13:53:50
962
447.300
13:49:54
1025
447.500
13:49:01
1037
447.300
13:42:33
963
447.300
13:39:00
1528
447.500
13:38:24
1007
447.500
13:38:24
963
446.700
13:32:01
1277
446.700
13:32:01
884
447.100
13:29:25
1021
447.100
13:29:25
1027
446.200
13:27:09
951
446.700
13:18:53
1033
446.800
13:14:08
850
447.100
13:07:39
1311
447.500
13:06:24
1048
447.800
13:04:15
959
448.000
13:03:25
272
446.500
12:51:34
32
446.500
12:51:34
626
446.500
12:51:29
848
446.800
12:51:18
965
447.200
12:46:33
903
447.200
12:44:30
931
447.200
12:44:30
367
447.300
12:38:15
623
447.300
12:38:15
990
447.400
12:38:15
1041
446.700
12:27:28
904
446.700
12:27:28
930
446.600
12:19:20
1035
446.800
12:18:03
863
447.200
12:17:25
855
447.300
12:16:13
902
447.300
12:16:13
978
447.300
12:10:55
1523
447.300
12:10:55
1024
446.600
12:03:31
169
446.600
12:03:31
1193
446.800
12:03:31
1038
445.700
11:54:55
1041
446.500
11:52:20
58
446.800
11:50:16
1440
446.800
11:50:16
1008
447.100
11:49:25
850
447.100
11:48:24
51
447.100
11:47:55
24
447.000
11:47:25
860
446.700
11:47:10
873
446.700
11:47:10
284
446.600
11:36:31
746
446.600
11:36:31
1030
446.300
11:32:24
588
446.500
11:32:24
1034
446.600
11:32:24
343
446.500
11:32:24
1068
445.800
11:28:12
839
445.800
11:23:56
1038
445.800
11:23:56
997
446.200
11:17:35
874
446.400
11:11:05
842
446.800
11:07:23
979
447.000
11:06:04
979
447.200
11:06:03
842
446.800
11:03:03
1027
446.900
11:03:03
854
446.000
10:50:04
1017
446.400
10:47:59
1191
446.600
10:47:57
889
446.500
10:47:57
927
445.300
10:42:44
1163
445.400
10:42:44
1283
445.000
10:39:45
547
444.800
10:39:24
465
444.800
10:39:24
1446
445.000
10:39:21
1020
443.700
10:38:41
434
443.800
10:35:09
602
443.800
10:35:09
937
443.800
10:35:09
1021
443.600
10:25:51
907
443.600
10:23:08
921
443.700
10:17:29
889
443.400
10:14:46
872
444.000
10:14:38
573
444.400
10:10:55
369
444.400
10:10:55
504
444.900
10:08:40
493
444.900
10:08:40
229
444.800
10:02:36
783
445.200
10:02:10
132
445.200
10:02:10
1240
445.300
10:01:15
990
445.900
|
10:01:15
2243
445.900
10:01:15
1030
445.200
09:56:41
860
444.800
09:53:35
351
444.800
09:53:35
767
444.800
09:53:35
894
444.000
09:46:10
894
444.300
09:45:51
2007
444.300
09:45:51
122
444.000
09:45:11
879
442.700
09:41:14
1318
442.600
09:37:03
938
442.700
09:37:03
955
442.800
09:35:38
850
441.900
09:31:45
41
442.100
09:29:43
184
442.100
09:29:36
435
442.300
09:28:55
532
442.300
09:28:55
286
442.300
09:28:55
568
442.300
09:28:29
417
442.500
09:28:15
623
442.500
09:28:15
854
442.500
09:27:53
1021
442.300
09:25:32
972
442.400
09:24:21
927
442.400
09:24:21
1349
442.100
09:20:41
868
442.100
09:20:41
1467
442.100
09:20:41
2550
442.300
09:20:36
911
441.300
09:14:17
876
441.200
09:14:17
842
440.500
09:09:24
42
441.000
09:09:14
850
441.000
09:09:14
1085
440.900
09:09:14
48
441.200
09:08:52
832
441.200
09:08:52
684
440.500
08:54:15
281
440.500
08:54:15
989
440.500
08:54:15
1675
440.500
08:47:34
924
440.900
08:39:06
887
440.900
08:39:06
902
440.700
08:33:35
973
440.700
08:33:35
887
438.700
08:20:06
1009
438.700
08:20:06
860
438.000
|
08:15:30
938
438.200
08:14:36
964
437.600
08:12:15
272
437.100
08:04:55
624
437.100
08:04:55
877
437.100
08:04:55
783
437.800
08:02:05
257
437.800
08:02:05
1548
438.000
08:02:05