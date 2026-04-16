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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
16.04.26 | 16:25
5,202 Euro
+2,56 % +0,130
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1305,21219:43
5,1305,21219:31
PR Newswire
16.04.2026 18:06 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

16 April 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 446.165p. The highest price paid per share was 450.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 437.100p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0344% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 552,992,729 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 755,496,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

433

446.900

16:13:30

1327

446.900

16:13:30

989

447.000

16:12:06

857

446.800

16:10:53

1200

446.900

16:10:53

1576

446.900

16:09:53

973

446.600

16:08:08

360

446.600

16:08:08

886

446.600

16:07:08

957

446.600

16:06:56

649

445.500

16:05:26

204

445.500

16:05:26

1082

445.500

16:05:15

100

445.500

16:05:15

965

445.900

16:05:15

1143

446.500

16:03:47

612

446.800

16:03:34

257

446.800

16:03:34

978

447.000

16:02:50

800

447.100

16:02:50

1030

447.000

16:00:33

841

447.100

16:00:31

877

447.400

15:59:31

513

447.500

15:58:41

503

447.500

15:58:41

915

447.500

15:58:41

1013

447.900

15:57:28

968

447.900

15:57:28

45

447.900

15:55:22

882

447.900

15:55:10

2722

448.000

15:54:41

918

447.500

15:52:08

1934

447.700

15:51:58

11

448.000

15:48:18

500

447.900

15:48:18

511

447.900

15:48:18

841

447.900

15:48:18

970

448.300

15:47:58

950

448.400

15:47:55

27

448.400

15:47:35

904

448.400

15:47:35

1166

448.400

15:47:18

511

448.400

15:47:14

798

448.300

15:47:14

1058

447.500

15:43:35

929

447.500

15:43:35

955

447.400

15:41:51

1049

446.800

15:40:11

1029

446.800

15:38:15

1224

447.200

15:38:08

1265

447.400

15:37:36

1014

447.100

15:36:47

972

447.100

15:35:47

4712

447.200

15:34:54

791

447.200

15:34:54

853

446.800

15:31:53

930

446.700

15:31:26

921

445.800

15:29:27

1008

446.000

15:29:20

1085

446.000

15:29:10

851

446.000

15:28:26

1050

445.700

15:25:56

869

446.000

15:24:32

958

446.600

15:21:47

1000

446.700

15:21:47

894

446.700

15:21:47

1003

446.900

15:19:35

969

447.100

15:19:12

1676

447.200

15:19:12

55

447.400

15:19:12

881

447.400

15:16:12

904

447.400

15:16:12

918

447.400

15:16:12

1

447.300

15:14:48

998

447.300

15:11:49

971

447.500

15:10:35

968

447.900

15:09:33

1013

447.900

15:09:33

920

447.900

15:09:33

1473

447.500

15:06:05

881

447.700

15:05:59

954

447.900

15:05:59

853

447.900

15:03:13

1001

447.900

15:03:13

887

448.300

15:03:00

909

447.700

15:01:02

845

447.700

15:01:02

1009

447.500

14:57:39

874

447.500

14:57:39

335

447.900

14:54:03

511

447.900

14:54:03

932

447.900

14:54:03

877

448.300

14:51:37

940

448.300

14:51:37

295

448.600

14:51:30

718

448.600

14:51:30

848

448.600

14:51:01

844

448.200

14:49:47

1175

448.200

14:49:04

1027

448.300

14:48:04

1032

447.800

14:44:50

952

447.800

14:44:50

168

447.800

14:41:46

753

447.800

14:41:46

1040

447.800

14:41:46

981

447.900

14:41:15

986

448.400

14:40:11

995

448.400

14:38:55

1177

448.900

14:37:38

1534

449.300

14:37:20

1305

449.600

14:35:16

1134

450.000

14:34:40

1042

450.400

14:33:48

1367

450.000

14:33:05

972

450.200

14:32:15

889

450.400

14:32:12

988

449.300

14:30:17

389

449.500

14:29:31

573

449.500

14:29:31

868

449.500

14:29:31

1039

449.700

14:29:15

842

449.800

14:29:01

875

449.800

14:28:37

499

450.000

14:28:33

471

450.000

14:28:33

1030

450.200

14:28:29

1000

450.300

14:28:26

893

450.400

14:28:18

948

450.300

14:28:16

916

448.300

14:24:41

952

448.100

14:23:15

59

448.100

14:23:15

980

448.200

14:22:15

943

448.200

14:21:43

207

447.800

14:17:30

871

447.800

14:17:30

850

447.900

14:08:37

1040

447.900

14:08:37

766

447.700

14:04:23

899

447.700

14:04:23

89

447.700

14:04:23

927

447.500

14:00:47

1063

447.500

13:59:01

916

447.500

13:59:01

901

446.900

13:53:50

1006

446.900

13:53:50

962

447.300

13:49:54

1025

447.500

13:49:01

1037

447.300

13:42:33

963

447.300

13:39:00

1528

447.500

13:38:24

1007

447.500

13:38:24

963

446.700

13:32:01

1277

446.700

13:32:01

884

447.100

13:29:25

1021

447.100

13:29:25

1027

446.200

13:27:09

951

446.700

13:18:53

1033

446.800

13:14:08

850

447.100

13:07:39

1311

447.500

13:06:24

1048

447.800

13:04:15

959

448.000

13:03:25

272

446.500

12:51:34

32

446.500

12:51:34

626

446.500

12:51:29

848

446.800

12:51:18

965

447.200

12:46:33

903

447.200

12:44:30

931

447.200

12:44:30

367

447.300

12:38:15

623

447.300

12:38:15

990

447.400

12:38:15

1041

446.700

12:27:28

904

446.700

12:27:28

930

446.600

12:19:20

1035

446.800

12:18:03

863

447.200

12:17:25

855

447.300

12:16:13

902

447.300

12:16:13

978

447.300

12:10:55

1523

447.300

12:10:55

1024

446.600

12:03:31

169

446.600

12:03:31

1193

446.800

12:03:31

1038

445.700

11:54:55

1041

446.500

11:52:20

58

446.800

11:50:16

1440

446.800

11:50:16

1008

447.100

11:49:25

850

447.100

11:48:24

51

447.100

11:47:55

24

447.000

11:47:25

860

446.700

11:47:10

873

446.700

11:47:10

284

446.600

11:36:31

746

446.600

11:36:31

1030

446.300

11:32:24

588

446.500

11:32:24

1034

446.600

11:32:24

343

446.500

11:32:24

1068

445.800

11:28:12

839

445.800

11:23:56

1038

445.800

11:23:56

997

446.200

11:17:35

874

446.400

11:11:05

842

446.800

11:07:23

979

447.000

11:06:04

979

447.200

11:06:03

842

446.800

11:03:03

1027

446.900

11:03:03

854

446.000

10:50:04

1017

446.400

10:47:59

1191

446.600

10:47:57

889

446.500

10:47:57

927

445.300

10:42:44

1163

445.400

10:42:44

1283

445.000

10:39:45

547

444.800

10:39:24

465

444.800

10:39:24

1446

445.000

10:39:21

1020

443.700

10:38:41

434

443.800

10:35:09

602

443.800

10:35:09

937

443.800

10:35:09

1021

443.600

10:25:51

907

443.600

10:23:08

921

443.700

10:17:29

889

443.400

10:14:46

872

444.000

10:14:38

573

444.400

10:10:55

369

444.400

10:10:55

504

444.900

10:08:40

493

444.900

10:08:40

229

444.800

10:02:36

783

445.200

10:02:10

132

445.200

10:02:10

1240

445.300

10:01:15

990

445.900

10:01:15

2243

445.900

10:01:15

1030

445.200

09:56:41

860

444.800

09:53:35

351

444.800

09:53:35

767

444.800

09:53:35

894

444.000

09:46:10

894

444.300

09:45:51

2007

444.300

09:45:51

122

444.000

09:45:11

879

442.700

09:41:14

1318

442.600

09:37:03

938

442.700

09:37:03

955

442.800

09:35:38

850

441.900

09:31:45

41

442.100

09:29:43

184

442.100

09:29:36

435

442.300

09:28:55

532

442.300

09:28:55

286

442.300

09:28:55

568

442.300

09:28:29

417

442.500

09:28:15

623

442.500

09:28:15

854

442.500

09:27:53

1021

442.300

09:25:32

972

442.400

09:24:21

927

442.400

09:24:21

1349

442.100

09:20:41

868

442.100

09:20:41

1467

442.100

09:20:41

2550

442.300

09:20:36

911

441.300

09:14:17

876

441.200

09:14:17

842

440.500

09:09:24

42

441.000

09:09:14

850

441.000

09:09:14

1085

440.900

09:09:14

48

441.200

09:08:52

832

441.200

09:08:52

684

440.500

08:54:15

281

440.500

08:54:15

989

440.500

08:54:15

1675

440.500

08:47:34

924

440.900

08:39:06

887

440.900

08:39:06

902

440.700

08:33:35

973

440.700

08:33:35

887

438.700

08:20:06

1009

438.700

08:20:06

860

438.000

08:15:30

938

438.200

08:14:36

964

437.600

08:12:15

272

437.100

08:04:55

624

437.100

08:04:55

877

437.100

08:04:55

783

437.800

08:02:05

257

437.800

08:02:05

1548

438.000

08:02:05

© 2026 PR Newswire
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