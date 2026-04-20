Multitude AG: Multitude Group announces leadership changes in Wholesale Banking

Zug, 20 April 2026 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") announces that the Company together with Wholesale Banking Tribe CEO Alain Nydegger have decided by mutual agreement that Mr Nydegger will step down from his role effective 30 April 2026.

Following the successful ramp-up of the business unit, Mr Nydegger leaves at his own request to pursue entrepreneurial ventures outside of the Multitude Group. Multitude CEO Antti Kumpulainen, who was actively involved in the establishment of the Wholesale Banking business unit, will assume the responsibilities of Business unit CEO during the interim period and, ensure continuity and a seamless transition until a successor is appointed.

Established in 2024, Wholesale Banking provides secured lending and payment solutions to institutional clients, including FinTechs, financial institutions, and corporates, through tailored, collateral-backed structures. Since its inception, the business unit has scaled profitable growth, with net loans and investments standing at almost EUR 244 million at the end of 2025. The transition in Wholesale Banking does not affect the Group's 2026 guidance or strategic direction.

"Alain has made an important contribution to Wholesale Banking establishing itself as a strong and strategically important business unit for Multitude Group. Following a successful ramp-up phase over the past two years, the business unit is well positioned and has the right senior team in place to ensure continued growth. On behalf of the Company and myself I would like to extend a thank you for his commitment to the business and wish him all the best for his future endeavours," comments CEO Antti Kumpulainen.

Alain Nydegger: "The platform is in place, the business is performing strongly, and there is a highly capable senior leadership team well positioned to lead the next phase of growth. Together with the CEO Antti Kumpulainen we agreed this is the right moment for a structured transition as I prepare for my next entrepreneurial chapter."

Contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com



About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).

www.multitude.com