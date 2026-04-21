9% YoY CuEq growth from our three value-generating, world-leading businesses

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Simon Trott said: "Safety is the foundation of our business. The tragic loss of two colleagues this year, at Simandou and Kennecott, is a stark reminder that we must ensure everyone goes home safely at the end of every shift.

"Operating excellence drove 9% YoY copper equivalent1 production growth across our portfolio as the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine continues to ramp up as planned and our integrated aluminium business, again, delivered a strong performance. Our Pilbara iron ore mines performed strongly, while shipments were impacted by two cyclones in the quarter. We achieved the historic land exchange at Resolution Copper, with our project team focused on unlocking the next phase of one of the world's largest untapped copper deposits.

"The unmatchable mix and scale of our portfolio has ensured growth and supply chain resilience against changing operating conditions as we continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Middle East. Our stronger, sharper, simpler way of working is enabling us to move at pace to achieve productivity benefits across the business. The first $650m of annualised benefits is now fully implemented, as promised, with substantially more underway."

Executive Summary

Operational excellence: 9% YoY increase in copper equivalent (CuEq) 1 production.

9% YoY increase in copper equivalent (CuEq) production. Copper: Production rose 9% YoY, supported by the continued successful ramp-up of Oyu Tolgoi. Drilling at Resolution is now underway following completion of the land exchange in March.

Production rose 9% YoY, supported by the continued successful ramp-up of Oyu Tolgoi. Drilling at Resolution is now underway following completion of the land exchange in March. Iron ore: Second highest Q1 Pilbara production since 2018, up 13% YoY, with sales up 2% YoY. Tropical cyclones impacted Pilbara shipments by approximately 8 Mt, with around half expected to be recovered. The first full SimFer shipment of high-grade Simandou product was successfully delivered to China with first sales realised in April.

Second highest Q1 Pilbara production since 2018, up 13% YoY, with sales up 2% YoY. Tropical cyclones impacted Pilbara shipments by approximately 8 Mt, with around half expected to be recovered. The first full SimFer shipment of high-grade Simandou product was successfully delivered to China with first sales realised in April. Aluminium: Strength and agility again demonstrated across our integrated value chain, offsetting weather-related disruptions in bauxite.

Strength and agility again demonstrated across our integrated value chain, offsetting weather-related disruptions in bauxite. Lithium: Fenix 1B and Sal de Vida achieved mechanical completion as planned, with first production on track for H2 2026.

Production and sales2 Quarter 1 2026 vs Q1 2025 2026 guidance10 Guidance status Global iron ore production3 (100% basis) (Mt9 82.8 +12% NA NA Pilbara iron ore production (100% basis) (Mt9 78.8 +13% NA NA Global iron ore sales4 (100% basis) (Mt9 75.7 +2% 343 366 Unchanged Pilbara iron ore sales5 (100% basis) (Mt9 72.4 +2% 323 338 Unchanged Bauxite production (Mt) 13.3 -11% 58 61 Unchanged Alumina production6 (Mt) 2.0 +6% 7.6 8.0 Unchanged Aluminiumproduction7 (Mt) 0.84 +1% 3.25 3.45 Unchanged Lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE)8 (kt) 12.7 NA 61 64 Unchanged Copper production (consolidated basis) (kt) 229 +9% 800 870 Unchanged 1 Copper equivalent (CuEq) volume Rio Tinto's share of production volume Volume conversion factor x Product price ($/t) Copper price ($/t). Prices are based on long-term consensus prices. 2 Rio Tinto share unless otherwise stated. 3 Iron Ore production for Pilbara operations and Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) refers to saleable production (after crushing, screening and beneficiation). For Simandou, it represents crushed ore at the SimFer mine gate before train loading: final (tertiary) crushing of Simandou ore takes place in China. 4 Includes all shipments from Pilbara and IOC, including those to our Portside trading business; excludes shipments from our Portside trading business. It also includes Simandou sales, representing ore which has been through tertiary crushing in China. There is a ~2-3 month lag between mine gate production and sales; this accounts for time for railing of ore to the port in Guinea, shipping to China and tertiary crushing in China. 2026 sales guidance (100% basis) is 15-18 Mt for IOC and 5-10 Mt for Simandou. 5 Pilbara iron ore guidance remains subject to the timing of approvals for planned mining areas and heritage clearances. 6 QAL production now included on a 100% basis. 7 Includes primary aluminium only. 8 Q1 2025 LCE production from Arcadium was 17.2kt (20.0kt on a 100% basis) of which 5.6kt was produced since completion of the acquisition in March (6.5kt on a 100% basis), lithium carbonate equivalent shipments from Arcadium was 12.1kt (15.2kt on a 100% basis) of which 3.8kt was shipped since completion of the acquisition in March 2025 (5.0kt on a 100% basis). Production from Rincon starter plant is now included in Q1 2026. 9 Wet metric tonnes. 10 See further notes in Section 2, 2026 guidance.

Safety

Safety remains our highest priority. We are sharpening our focus on safety at every level, simplifying and strengthening our standards to concentrate on what matters most, reinforced by discipline in compliance. Central to this is a renewed focus on critical risk management ensuring that the controls designed to prevent fatalities are clearly understood, consistently applied and personally owned by leaders.

Following the tragic fatalities at Simandou and Kennecott during the quarter, both operations were immediately shut down and progressively restarted once conditions allowed. At the Kennecott underground project, a staged restart commenced from 16 April.

The full first quarter production results are available here.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Andy Hodges, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

Forward-looking statement

This announcement includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this report, including, without limitation, those regarding Rio Tinto's financial position, production guidance, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to Rio Tinto's products, production forecasts and reserve and resource positions), are forward-looking statements. The words "intend", "aim", "project", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "believes", "expects", "may", "should", "will", "target", "set to" or similar expressions, commonly identify such forward-looking statement.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Rio Tinto, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Rio Tinto's present and future business strategies and the environment in which Rio Tinto will operate in the future. A discussion of the important factors that could cause Rio Tinto's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in Rio Tinto's most recent Annual Report and accounts in Australia and the United Kingdom and the most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or Form 6-Ks furnished to, or filed with, the SEC. Forward-looking statements should, therefore, be construed in light of the risk factors discussed in such documents, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report. Rio Tinto expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking (except as required by applicable law, the UK Listing Rules, the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange) to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Rio Tinto's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Nothing in this announcement should be interpreted to mean that future earnings per share of Rio Tinto plc or Rio Tinto Limited will necessarily match or exceed its historical published earnings per share. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

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