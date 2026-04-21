Rio Tinto will donate A$1.5 million to support disaster relief efforts for communities in Queensland and the Northern Territory impacted by Severe Tropical Cyclone Narelle and recent widespread flooding, while also supporting longer-term preparedness and resilience for future emergencies.
Rio Tinto will provide A$1 million to assist in Queensland and help Australian Red Cross and the State Emergency Service provide response and preparedness efforts for extreme weather events.
The company will also contribute A$500,000 to assist in the Northern Territory to support preparedness efforts through Australian Red Cross.
Rio Tinto Aluminium Pacific Operations Managing Director Armando Torres said: "We have all seen the destructive force of Severe Tropical Cyclone Narelle and the impacts of damaging floods on communities in Queensland and the Northern Territory in recent weeks.
"These donations will help people and businesses, while also strengthening preparedness and resilience for future events.
"As a nation, we are incredibly fortunate to have organisations such as the State Emergency Service and Australian Red Cross, who provide much-needed support to communities badly impacted by natural disasters and to help those in times of crisis.
"We are proud to support these trusted organisations to deliver critical relief and resilience services and to bolster preparedness for future weather events."
To further assist, Rio Tinto will match any employee donations to these relief efforts.
The donations are part of Rio Tinto's disaster response program, which provides support in times of need to communities where the company operates, and helping build long-term resilience to future natural disasters.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260420348963/en/
Contacts:
Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com
Media Relations,
United Kingdom
Matthew Klar
M +44 7796 630 637
David Outhwaite
M +44 7787 597 493
Media Relations,
Australia
Matt Chambers
M +61 433 525 739
Alyesha Anderson
M +61 434 868 118
Rachel Pupazzoni
M +61 438 875 469
Bruce Tobin
M +61 419 103 454
Media Relations,
Canada
Vanessa Damha
M +1 514 715 2152
Malika Cherry
M +1 418 592 7293
Media Relations,
US Latin America
Jesse Riseborough
M +1 202 394 9480
Investor Relations,
United Kingdom
Rachel Arellano
M +44 7584 609 644
David Ovington
M +44 7920 010 978
Laura Brooks
M +44 7826 942 797
Weiwei Hu
M +44 7825 907 230
Investor Relations,
Australia
Tom Gallop
M +61 439 353 948
Eddie Gan-Och
M +61 477 599 714
Rio Tinto plc
6 St James's Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom
T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885
Rio Tinto Limited
Level 43, 120 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia
T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404
riotinto.com
Category: General