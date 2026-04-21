Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) (OTCQB: KGSSF) (FSE: 47A) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its 8-hole Phase III core drilling using Altar Drilling of Tucson, Arizona. Phase III drilling targeted a previously untested area near the historic Rosebud Mine, which produced high-grade gold approximately 100 years ago. The target area lies southeast of a fault identified through the Company's recent drone magnetic survey. The survey was flown by Storm Exploration LLC and interpreted by Fathom Geophysics LLC.

The survey revealed the location of several faults on the property and the magnetic properties of each fault block. The Phase III drilling focused on the southeast side of a major NE-SW trending fault, herein named the "Rosebud South" fault. The fault was previously undetected because recent gravel deposits hid it. Veins on the northwest side of the fault, the two parallel Southwick veins, were mined 100 years ago and have been confirmed by the Company's underground sampling program and two phases of drilling. These veins are high-grade (up to several hundred g/T Au) but narrow structures. The veins were traced across the Rosebud South fault by the magnetic survey.





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Image (Left): Observed iron-oxide staining in surface runoff reflects oxidation of iron-bearing minerals exposed during drilling, consistent with hydrothermal alteration processes commonly associated with gold systems. While not indicative of mineralization on its own, the feature supports ongoing geochemical activity and warrants further analysis.

Image (Right): Observed drill core displays intervals of alteration and variable mineralization textures, including zones of oxidation and veining consistent with hydrothermal processes.

The initial four holes of the Phase III program have intersected projections of the two Southwick veins and several other structures. The veins are much thicker than anything seen in the Rosebud Mine workings or in the first two drilling phases but appear to consist of the same type of mineralization as in the mine workings. Intercepts of visually encouraging alteration/mineralization up to 26 feet (7.9 meters) (not true width) have been recorded and are being sampled.

The first samples have been delivered to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson, Arizona, for analysis. Assays are pending. Standard NI 43-101 protocols are being used for the handling and sampling of the core.

Brad Peek, Consulting Geologist and a Kingman Minerals Director, stated, "We are very excited by the widths of the structures, the intensity of the mineralization, and the number of structures intersected by these first drill holes."

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek, M.Sc., CPG, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Peek is a Director of Kingman Minerals Ltd.

ABOUT

Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) is a publicly traded exploration and development company focused on precious metals in North America. The Company's flagship Mohave Project includes the historic Rosebud Mine, located in the Music Mountains, Mohave County, Arizona. High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880s and were mined mainly in the late 1920s and 1930s. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot main shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the scope, timing and results of the Phase III drilling program, and interpretations related to structural continuity, mineralization, and the possible extension of the Southwick vein system based on geological and geophysical interpretation. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations and assumptions but involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including drilling conditions, geological variability, contractor performance, permitting requirements, and market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by law.

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Source: Kingman Minerals Ltd.