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WKN: A3C8TU | ISIN: JP3688370000 | Ticker-Symbol: L3W
Frankfurt
20.04.26 | 15:25
19,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,40020,80008:31
PR Newswire
21.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NX Group to Acquire All Shares in Metro Supply Chain Group of Canada, Turning It into Subsidiary

TOKYO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. (hereafter "NX Group") has reached an agreement to acquire all shares in Metro Supply Chain Group Inc. ("Metro Supply Chain Group") based in Montreal, Canada, and entered into a share purchase agreement, dated April 17, 2026.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

The transaction values Metro Supply Chain Group at CAD1.8 billion (approximately 207.0 billion yen) on an enterprise value basis, representing the largest acquisition in NX Group's history. In addition, an earnout of up to CAD400 million (approximately 46.0 billion yen) may be payable to the sellers, contingent on the company meeting certain financial targets as defined in the share purchase agreement.

Metro Supply Chain Group has a strong operational footprint across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, providing third-party logistics (3PL) services to a broad range of industries, including consumer goods, automotive, manufacturing and healthcare. Through this acquisition, NX Group expects to significantly expand its presence in the North American market and enhance its end-to-end logistics capabilities. The transaction represents a pivotal step toward accelerating NX Group's long-term vision -- set out in its management plan "NX Group Management Plan 2028 Dynamic Growth 2.0" -- of becoming "a logistics company with a strong presence in global markets."

For more details, please visit: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SvzqxdP0zEEDCtmm2yhpGjBuDkM3iJea/view?usp=drive_link

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-group-to-acquire-all-shares-in-metro-supply-chain-group-of-canada-turning-it-into-subsidiary-302748027.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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