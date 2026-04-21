Revenues of €69 million for the first quarter of 2026, up 1.3% at constant currency and perimeter compared to the first quarter of 2025

Gameloft announces the launch of two new video games

V Collection, Vivendi's new subsidiary specializing in media and cultural luxury content

Portfolio of listed holdings amounted to €4,426 million as of March 31, 2026

Regulatory News:

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman of Vivendi's (Paris:VIV) Supervisory Board, and Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Vivendi delivered a solid first quarter in 2026, with organic revenue growth of 1.3%, driven by Gameloft, which continues to successfully grow in a sluggish video game market. Its strategic rebalancing towards the PC/console segment is continuing.

Gameloft is once again demonstrating strong momentum with the announcement that two new video games adapted from extremely popular franchises will be launched over the coming months.

In line with our strategy of creating value in content, brands and cultural ecosystems, we acquired the luxury and lifestyle publications of Prisma Media at the end of March and launched the company V Collection. This new subsidiary will benefit from a highly supportive environment within our Group to develop its various activities in the high-end segment.

The value of our portfolio of listed holdings decreased* to €4.4 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to €5.5 billion as of December 31, 2025, due to the decline in Universal Music Group's share price."

*Note that since April 1, 2026, the portfolio has significantly appreciated and amounted to €5.2 billion as of April 20, 2026.

Vivendi's revenues

For the first quarter of 2026, Vivendi's revenues1 were €69 million, an increase of 1.3% at constant currency and perimeter compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Gameloft

In a challenging environment for the video game industry, Gameloft recorded satisfactory revenues of €68 million for the first quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 1.3% at constant currency and perimeter compared to the first quarter of 2025. This amount is split between €35 million for the PC/Consoles segment and €33 million for the Mobile segment.

The PC/Consoles segment represents 51% of revenues and increased by 11.0% at constant currency and perimeter compared to the first quarter of 2025. The Mobile segment represents 49% of revenues.

The five best-selling games in the first quarter of 2026 were Disney Dreamlight Valley, Asphalt Legends, Disney Magic Kingdoms, March of Empires, and Disney Speedstorm

Gameloft announced two new games scheduled for release in 2026 on PC and Consoles, adapted from prestigious and extremely popular franchises: Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next!, in collaboration with Paramount and Nickelodeon, scheduled for late May 2026, and Bluey's Happy Snaps, in collaboration with BBC and due for release this fall.

V Collection

On March 31, 2026, Vivendi acquired the luxury division of Prisma Media, which is now named V Collection.

This new subsidiary, which includes the French license of Harper's Bazaar, Côté Maison, IDEAT, MilK and The Good Life, fits into Vivendi's strategy focused on value creation in content, brands and cultural ecosystems. Vivendi has successfully driven the transformation of Gameloft over the past several years and, with V Collection, brings the same ambition to the luxury sector, where Harper's Bazaar has achieved a leading position in France in just three years.

Simultaneously with this acquisition, Vivendi acquired a 13.58% interest in Prisma Group, the holding company of Prisma Media, as part of a cash capital increase.

V Collection will contribute to Vivendi's consolidated revenues as from the second quarter of 2026.

Portfolio of holdings

As of March 31, 2026, Vivendi's portfolio of listed holdings amounted to €4,426 million, compared to €5,532 million as of December 31, 2025.

In this amount, the value of Vivendi's equity interest in Universal Music Group amounted to €3,024 million (€16.635 per share), compared to €4,041 million (€22.230 per share) as of December 31, 2025.

As of April 20, 2026, the value of Vivendi's equity interest in Universal Music Group amounted to €3,705 million (€20.38 per share), and the value of Vivendi's portfolio of listed holdings amounted to €5,188 million.

Taking into account Gameloft, V Collection and the 13.58% interest in Prisma Group, as well as treasury shares, the overall value of the portfolio amounted to €4,771 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to €5,873 million as of December 31, 2025.

Financial Net Debt

As of March 31, 2026, Financial Net Debt amounted to €1,554 million, compared to €1,501 million as of December 31, 2025. In addition, the nominal amount of Vivendi's loan to Lagardère was €450 million, unchanged from December 31, 2025.

Collective mutual termination plan regarding the Group's headquarters

As a reminder, on January 12, 2026, Vivendi SE's employee representative bodies initiated an information-consultation procedure, as part of the implementation of a French collective mutual termination (rupture conventionnelle collective) plan at the Group's headquarters. On March 18, 2026, an agreement was signed with the representative trade union organizations, approved by the French DRIEETS (the Île-de-France Regional and Interdepartmental Directorate for the Economy, Employment, Labour and Solidarity) on April 2, 2026, and will be implemented as of June 1, 2026.

About Vivendi

Since its creation, Vivendi has established itself as a player in content, media and entertainment, developing a portfolio of both listed and unlisted assets, each a leader in its market. Vivendi owns 100% of Gameloft, a world-renowned video game publisher that successfully develops multi-platform games for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices, as well as 100% of V Collection, which aims to become the benchmark for media and cultural luxury content in France and internationally. Vivendi's asset portfolio also includes minority stakes in leading publicly traded companies: Universal Music Group and Banijay Group in content and entertainment, and MediaForEurope and Prisa in media and telecommunications. In addition, Vivendi owns a stake in the publishing and travel retail sector with Lagardère and in publishing with Prisma Group. Leveraging its strategic and economic expertise, Vivendi anticipates global dynamics and participates in the transformations of the sectors in which the group operates, notably the digital revolution and new consumer uses of content. Vivendi relies on experienced teams to identify and support companies that create valuedrive sustainable growth, and make a positive contribution to society. Corporate social responsibility (CSR), a commitment made in 2003, lies at the heart of Vivendi's strategy and guides its decisions. www.vivendi.com

Important Disclaimers

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Vivendi's financial condition, results of operations, businesses, strategy, and outlook, including the impact of certain transactions and the payment of dividends and distributions, as well as share repurchases. Although Vivendi believes that any such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of Vivendi's future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including, but not limited to, risks related to antitrust and other regulatory approvals, and any other approvals that may be required in connection with certain transactions, as well as the risks described in the documents of the Group filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French securities regulator), which are also available in English on Vivendi's website (www.vivendi.com). Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of documents filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers at www.amf-france.org, or directly from Vivendi. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and should be considered only as of that date. Vivendi disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is "unsponsored" and has no ties whatsoever to Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

APPENDIX I

VIVENDI

REVENUES

(IFRS, unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, (in millions of euros) 2026 2025 Change Change at constant currency and perimeter Revenues Gameloft 68 68 -0.7 +1.3 Other 1 1 Elimination of intersegment transactions Total Vivendi 69 69 -0.7 % +1.3 %

Gameloft

Three months ended March 31, (in millions of euros) 2026 2025 Change Change at constant currency and perimeter PC/Consoles 35 32 +8.2 +11.0 Mobile 33 36 -8.7 -7.1 Revenues 68 68 -0.7 % +1.3 % Revenues by geographic area North America 34 33 EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, Africa) 23 23 Asia Pacific 8 9 Latin America 3 3 68 68

APPENDIX II

VIVENDI

PORTFOLIO OF LISTED INVESTMENTS

March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Number of shares owned (thousands) Percentage of ownership Value (millions of euros) Percentage of ownership Value (millions of euros) Universal Music Group 181,799 9.91% 3,024 9.91% 4,041 Banijay Group 80,934 19.12% 684 19.17% 673 Lagardère 18,954 13.38% 341 13.38% 359 MediaForEurope 112,419 15.92% 331 15.92% 405 Prisa 150,908 11.19% 45 11.19% 54 Portfolio of listed investments 4,426 5,532

As of April 20, 2026, the value of Vivendi's portfolio of listed investments was as follows:

April 20, 2026 Number of shares owned (thousands) Percentage of ownership Value (millions of euros) Universal Music Group 181,799 9.89% 3,705 Banijay Group 80,916 19.12% 686 Lagardère 18,954 13.38% 354 MediaForEurope 112,419 15.92% 395 Prisa 150,908 11.19% 47 Portfolio of listed investments 5,188

1 This press release contains unaudited consolidated revenues established under IFRS.

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