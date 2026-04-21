Implantica announces landmark RefluxStop study of 602 patients across 22 European centers, with up to 6.75-year follow-up, published in Nature's Scientific Reports

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, including the innovative RefluxStop device for the treatment of acid reflux - a condition affecting over 1 billion people worldwide - announces the publication of the largest and first-of-its-kind real-world safety outcomes study of RefluxStop. The study demonstrating excellent long-term results has been published in Scientific Reports, part of the prestigious Nature portfolio of journals.

The study, "Safety outcomes in 602 GERD patients treated by RefluxStop: a multi-center real-world study from 22 centers across six European countries," represents the most comprehensive assessment of RefluxStop's long-term safety to date.

Key findings from the real-world study revalidate and reconfirm the excellent, best-in-class safety profile of the RefluxStop procedure:

>98% of patients had no serious safety issues requiring reoperation;

All events were resolved satisfactorily in all patients;

The primary reason for reoperation (1.33%, accounting for two-thirds of re-operations) was recurrence of the repaired hiatal hernia - a part of the procedure common to all anti-reflux surgeries; In standard of care surgical procedures, recurrence rates of hiatal hernia are approximately tenfold higher than observed in this RefluxStop study;

All other serious events occurred only in 1 out of 602 patients and were mainly associated with the learning curve of a new surgical procedure.

Prof. Sebastian Schoppmann, lead author and Professor of Surgical Oncology at the Medical University of Vienna (Upper GI-Service, Department of Surgery), presented the results at the 2025 American Foregut Society Meeting, the leading forum for U.S. gastroenterologists and foregut surgeons. The presentation was met with strong interest and enthusiasm from U.S. experts, setting the stage for a fantastic upcoming U.S. launch, pending FDA approval.

Dr. Peter Forsell, inventor of RefluxStop, Founder and CEO of Implantica, says, "I would like to thank Prof. Schoppmann and the 22 independent surgeons who contributed to this important milestone study in the field of GERD. I appreciate the authors' dedication to providing the most comprehensive evaluation of RefluxStop safety to date, including patient follow-up of up to 6.75 years, which will impact the surgical treatment of GERD for years to come. We believe these results will strengthen confidence among patients, physicians, and health systems in the safety profile of RefluxStop, supporting its use for millions of GERD patients in the US (pending FDA approval), Europe, and globally."

Dr. Forsell continues, "As we close in on FDA approval of RefluxStop, real-world data confirming previously reported excellent outcomes is more important than ever. I strongly believe the accumulated clinical evidence positions RefluxStop to drive a paradigm shift in the treatment of GERD worldwide."

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)43 505 20 57

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 21 April 2026, at 08:00 a.m. (CET).

About Implantica

Implantica is a MedTech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop

RefluxStop is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

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M: +1 925-381-4581

juanita.eberhart@implantica.com

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/4336775/4047045.pdf Implantica announces landmark RefluxStop study of 602 patients across 22 European centers, with up to 6.75-year follow-up, published in Nature's Scientific Reports https://news.cision.com/implantica/i/logo-transparent-1-8,c3529953 logo transparent 1 8 https://news.cision.com/implantica/i/reluxstop-product,c3529954 ReluxStop Product

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