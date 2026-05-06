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WKN: A2QCUH | ISIN: SE0014855029 | Ticker-Symbol: 8IM1
Tradegate
05.05.26 | 15:56
3,945 Euro
-0,63 % -0,025
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPLANTICA AG SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPLANTICA AG SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9554,03508:49
3,9754,04508:47
PR Newswire
06.05.2026 08:42 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Implantica publishes Annual Report 2025

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a med-tech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, is publishing its annual report for the fiscal year 2025. The annual report is now available on the company's website.

"Implantica is approaching a potentially defining moment with the FDA PMA process, while at the same time standing on a firm foundation of long-term clinical evidence, real-world validation, cost-effectiveness support, and operational launch readiness. Our priority remains clear: to execute a successful U.S. launch, pending FDA approval, while continuing to scale reimbursement and adoption in Europe and preparing for further global expansion. We believe RefluxStop is nearing an inflection point to redefine the treatment paradigm for GERD in a market affecting more than one billion people worldwide. With the progress made during 2025, that vision now appears closer than ever," says Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

For further information, please contact:
Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)43 505 20 57
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 06, 2026, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

Newsroom
https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

Media Contact:
Implantica AG
Juanita Eberhart, VP Marketing & Advocacy
M: +1 925-381-4581
juanita.eberhart@implantica.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-publishes-annual-report-2025,c4344970

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/4344970/4078275.pdf

Annual Report 2025 ENG

https://mb.cision.com/Public/19732/4344970/a38fea0da8e287d7.pdf

Implantica publishes Annual Report 2025 06May2026 EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/implantica-publishes-annual-report-2025-302763841.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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