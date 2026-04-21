With 94% of manufacturers increasing AI investment in 2026, Lenovo enables the shift from pilot to production with solutions already delivering measurable gains in cost, quality, and operational performance

Manufacturers are under increasing pressure to improve efficiency, resilience, and responsiveness in the face of ongoing supply chain volatility and rising operational complexity. In this environment, AI is no longer a future ambition but an operational necessity. With 94% planning to increase AI investment in 20261 and an expected $2.86 return for every dollar spent2, the priority has shifted from experimentation to execution.

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ThinkStation PGX and Lenovo ThinkEdge Solution 2

At Hannover Messe 2026, Lenovo in partnership with NVIDIA are demonstrating how manufacturers can close that gap by deploying AI solutions already proven at scale across its own global operations, delivering measurable improvements in lead time, cost, quality, and productivity.

"Manufacturers don't need more AI pilots. They need AI that runs at scale in production," said Jonathan Wu, Chief Technology Officer of Smart Manufacturing at Lenovo. "At Lenovo, we've already done this across our own global manufacturing operations, achieving significant improvements in lead time, cost, and productivity. At our largest site in North America, lead time was reduced by 85%, logistics costs by 42%, and productivity was boosted by 58% by deploying AI and Gen-AI enabled solutions. That experience is what we bring to our customers."

Improve Quality and Performance with AI Across Connected Production Systems

Improving quality in manufacturing is no longer about isolated inspection points, but about connecting data and decision-making across the entire production system.

Lenovo applies AI across production environments to enable real-time detection, faster root cause analysis, and continuous improvement. By combining computer vision, edge AI, and digital twins, manufacturers can identify defects as they occur, reduce variability, and respond immediately to issues before they impact downstream operations. These capabilities extend beyond individual production lines, linking quality insights with material flow, equipment performance, and upstream inputs to create a more adaptive and resilient manufacturing system.

At facilities in Brazil, Hungary and Mexico, Lenovo has deployed its Automatic Quality Inspection Robotic Cell, delivering measurable improvements in quality, consistency and efficiency.

Maintain Production Flow with Autonomous Intralogistics

Production performance depends not only on what happens on the line, but on how effectively materials move across the factory.

Lenovo's Multi Purpose Robots enable adaptive, real-time automation across workflows such as line-side delivery, picking, kitting, and material movement between production stages.

By improving material flow and reducing reliance on manual processes, manufacturers can maintain more stable production, increase overall equipment effectiveness, and better align operations with changing demand.

_______________________ 1 CIO Playbook 2026: The Race for Enterprise AI 2 CIO Playbook 2026: The Race for Enterprise AI

Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience with Real-Time, Multi-Tier Visibility

Building on its experience in deploying AI within manufacturing environments, Lenovo is also applying these capabilities across broader operational ecosystems, from supply chain coordination to real-time systems monitoring.

Connected supply chains with Lenovo iChain. Lenovo iChain connects suppliers, logistics partners, and manufacturing operations through safeguarded, real-time data sharing. This improves coordination between material supply and production scheduling, increases visibility across multi-tier supply chains, and helps manufacturers respond more effectively to changes in demand. Lenovo's leadership in supply chain operations was recognized in the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2025, where the company ranked eighth.

Lenovo iChain connects suppliers, logistics partners, and manufacturing operations through safeguarded, real-time data sharing. This improves coordination between material supply and production scheduling, increases visibility across multi-tier supply chains, and helps manufacturers respond more effectively to changes in demand. Lenovo's leadership in supply chain operations was recognized in the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2025, where the company ranked eighth. AI-driven Operations Monitoring. To improve how issues are identified and resolved, Lenovo offers AI-driven monitoring solutions to maintain stable production environments and reduce the risk of unplanned disruption. Electronics manufacturer Hisense implemented this across their operational environments to improve system visibility and response times, resulting in 100% monitoring coverage, a 40% reduction in alert volumes, and a 50% faster issue investigation process.

Scaling AI to Production with Proven, End-to-End Execution

Most AI initiatives in manufacturing stall before reaching production-not because of a lack of tools, but because those tools are not designed or proven to operate in live, complex environments.

Lenovo closes this gap by delivering AI solutions that are already running at scale across its own global manufacturing operations. This experience translates into faster deployment, reduced execution risk, and measurable business impact from day one.

Lenovo's Hybrid AI Advantage brings together infrastructure, data, models, and services into a single, integrated environment that spans edge, cloud, and on-premises. More importantly, it is designed for real-world conditions-enabling manufacturers to move from pilot to production with greater speed, confidence, and control.

Validate before deployment: Lenovo ThinkStation PGX powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip has protected sandbox and simulation capabilities such as NVIDIA Isaac Sim, to train and validate robotic systems before deployment, improve accuracy and reliability of autonomous machines, and simulate complex industrial workflows to accelerate automation projects.

has protected sandbox and simulation capabilities such as NVIDIA Isaac Sim, to train and validate robotic systems before deployment, improve accuracy and reliability of autonomous machines, and simulate complex industrial workflows to accelerate automation projects. Deploy at the point of action: Lenovo ThinkEdgeto power use cases such as visual inspection, predictive maintenance and autonomous systems. Processing data and running AI models at the point of action enables real-time decision-making while keeping data local to meet regulatory and sovereignty requirements.

Lenovo's manufacturing solutions are being showcased at Hannover Messe Hall 15, Stand G76

For more information, visit: https://techtoday.lenovo.com/ww/en/solutions/manufacturing/offerings

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

LENOVO, THINKSTATION and THINKEDGE are trademarks of Lenovo. NVIDIA is a trademark of NVIDIA Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Lenovo Group Limited. All rights reserved.

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