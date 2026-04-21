Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING: Pacifica liefert hochgradige Treffer - Phase II trifft genau ins Ziel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMTG | ISIN: SE0015811963 | Ticker-Symbol: IVSD
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 10:30
35,860 Euro
+0,74 % +0,265
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESTOR AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESTOR AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,91535,92011:31
35,91035,91511:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 08:15 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Investor AB: Interim Management Statement January-March 2026

"Investor's strong financial position is a key strength in today's volatile environment. Beyond a solid balance sheet, the recurring cash flow is a core enabler of strategy execution. Dividends from Listed Companies, underlying cash flow from Patricia Industries, and contributions from Investments in EQT, provide a strong foundation for capital deployment in the years ahead."

Christian Cederholm,
Vd och koncernchef, Investor

Highlights during the first quarter

  • Adjusted net asset value (NAV) amounted to SEK 1,125.1bn (SEK 367 per share) on March 31, 2026, a change of SEK 38.0bn, or 3 percent, during the quarter. Total shareholder return amounted to 7 percent, compared to -1 percent for the SIXRX return index.
  • Listed Companies generated a total return of 5 percent. Investor acquired shares in Nasdaq and Atlas Copco for SEK 142m and SEK 30m respectively, and divested shares in SEB for SEK 1,520m.
  • Based on estimated market values, the total return for Patricia Industries amounted to 4 percent (5 percent excluding cash), driven by cash flow, a positive translation effect as the USD strengthened sequentially during the quarter, and multiple expansion.
  • Within Patricia Industries, sales growth for the major subsidiaries amounted to -7 percent, of which 3 percent organically in constant currency. Reported EBITA declined 7 percent and adjusted EBITA declined 4 percent.
  • Mölnlycke reported organic sales growth of 3 percent in constant currency, with the largest business area Wound Care growing 2 percent. The EBITA margin improved compared to last year.
  • The value change of investments in EQT was -13 percent. Total net cash flow to Investor amounted to SEK -206m, including Investor's purchase of shares in EQT AB for SEK 1,378m.
  • Leverage was 1.2 percent as of March 31, 2026 (2.1 percent as of December 31, 2025). Gross cash amounted to SEK 37,378m and the average maturity of Investor AB's debt portfolio was 8.9 years on March 31, 2026.

For further information:

Jacob Lund, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer,
Phone +46 725 60 21 57
jacob.lund@investorab.com

Magnus Dalhammar, Head of Investor Relations,
Phone +46 73 524 2130
magnus.dalhammar@investorab.com

This information is information that Investor AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:15 CET on April 21, 2026.

Our press releases can be accessed at www.investorab.com

Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, creates value for people and society by building strong and sustainable companies. Through substantial ownership and board participation, we drive initiatives that we believe create value and support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our portfolio is organized in three business areas: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.