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WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188 | Ticker-Symbol: ELXC
Tradegate
23.04.26 | 19:26
4,948 Euro
-9,11 % -0,496
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7394,93819:28
4,7334,94319:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 17:40 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Investor AB: Investor AB supports Electrolux Group's rights issue

Electrolux Group today announced a rights issue of approximately SEK 9bn to strengthen its balance sheet and enable strategic initiatives, including a partnership with Midea in North America, and global organization and footprint optimization. Investor AB supports, and has undertaken to vote in favor of, the rights issue at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and has also undertaken to subscribe for Investor AB's pro rata share, corresponding to approximately SEK 1.7bn. Furthermore, Investor AB has agreed to provide a guarantee undertaking amounting to approximately SEK 1.7bn on market terms.

Investor AB has been granted an exemption from the mandatory bid obligation by the Swedish Security Council and the guarantee undertaking is subject to compliance with special voting requirements at the EGM as further described in the Swedish Securities Council ruling AMN 2026:03, which will be made available on the Swedish Securities Council's website (www.aktiemarknadsnamnden.se).

"Electrolux Group has strong brands and category leadership in several segments, supported by relentless focus on customers and innovative products. In light of recent years' challenges, as an engaged owner, Investor AB, believes that the proposed rights issue and the company's strategic initiatives - including the partnership with Midea in North America and the global organization and footprint optimization - will help position Electrolux Group for long-term profitable growth and value creation," comments Investor President and CEO Christian Cederholm.

Investor AB's current ownership in Electrolux Group amounts to 17.9 percent of the capital and 30.4 percent of the votes.

For further information:

Jacob Lund, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer,
Phone +46 725 60 21 57
jacob.lund@investorab.com

Magnus Dalhammar, Head of Investor Relations,
Phone +46 73 524 2130
magnus.dalhammar@investorab.com

Our press releases can be accessed at www.investorab.com

Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, creates value for people and society by building strong and sustainable companies. Through substantial ownership and board participation, we drive initiatives that we believe create value and support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our portfolio is organized in three business areas: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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