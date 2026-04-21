Statkraft AS: Successful wind repowering in Spain achieves 98 percent waste recovery

(Oslo/Madrid, 21 April 2026): Statkraft, Europe's largest renewable energy producer, has successfully completed the first phase of the Montes de Cierzo wind repowering project in Navarra, replacing 44 old turbines with 10 new ones, increasing the capacity to produce clean energy while reducing visual impacts and achieving almost full recycling and reuse of the old components.

"I am truly proud of this project. Not only does it deliver clean, affordable energy to industry and consumers at a time when Europe really needs it, it also reduces the impact on local communities and the environment through innovative and thorough focus on design and recycling," says Executive Vice President for Statkraft in Europe, Barbara Flesche. She made the announcement at the WindEurope Annual Meeting in Madrid, where Statkraft is a sustainability partner. Statkraft is committed to not sending wind turbine blades to landfill.

Through repowering, the installed capacity of the Montes de Cierzo wind farm will increase with 50 percent from 60 to 90 MW and the energy production is estimated to double to 300 GWh/year. Batteries will be added for energy storage, making this a hybrid project. Batteries with an installed capacity of 14.26 MW and storage capacity of 28.51 MWh, with a two-hour charge and discharge duration will be added to ensure more stable supply and mitigate price volatility.



"With an ageing wind power fleet, wind repowering is one of the most efficient ways to add more clean megawatts to the energy system in Spain. The Montes de Cierzo wind repowering project demonstrates Statkraft's commitment to Spain, which has become one of the company's most important markets. In addition to being a technological benchmark, this project is also a leading example of environmental and social sustainability, as it incorporates measures that ensure a circular economy and promote social participation," says Country Manager for Statkraft in Spain, José Miguel Ferrer.

The Montes de Cierzo project successfully demonstrates how communities can benefit from co-investment initiatives. This project has become the largest citizen co-investment initiative linked to a renewable energy project in Spain. More than 250 people, mainly residents of the Navarra region where the project is located, have invested 5 million EUR in the project. This is part of the government's initiative to foster local commitment to the energy transition and generate positive impacts for surrounding communities.

"This is a good example of the energy transition taking place in Spain and in Europe. Renewable projects, combing solar, wind and battery storage are the cheapest and fastest way to increase energy security, reduce bills and cut emissions while at the same time ensuring stable energy supplies. Europe should learn from the successful renewable growth in Spain and speed up development. From an industry perspective, we call for faster permitting, better grids and a predictable regulatory environment," says Flesche.

The wind farm is expected to be fully repowered and commissioned by 2027.

Facts about the project:

The 60 MW Montes de Cierzo wind farm in Tudela, Navarra, was built in 2000. Statkraft has carried out the dismantling works of the first phase of the Montes de Cierzo wind power plant through its contractor Lezama Demolisiones, successfully reusing or recycling close to all of the waste generated:

More than 1,900 tonnes of steel

Almost 3 tonnes of aluminium

Almost 4 tonnes of copper

300 tonnes of fibreglass

24 tonnes of PVC cables

14 tonnes of oils

Gearboxes

Anemometers and various components

Equipment and components weighing more than 100 tonnes will be able to continue operating.



The second phase of the project involves replacing the remaining 41 turbines with 4 new machines and adding 14.26 MW of battery storage capacity.

This first phase of the repowering project, which will complete its grid connection in the coming months, has received public funding of up to €4.6 million from the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE), under the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, as part of the Circular Repowering call financed by Next Generation EU funds. This programme supports wind-repowering projects that incorporate circular economy measures.

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, and gas-fired power. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has around 6,500 employees in 20 countries.

In Spain, the company is currently developing a renewable portfolio of over 1.5 GW and operates 650 MW of solar and wind assets, in addition to managing 730 MW of thirdparty solar capacity. Statkraft is a benchmark player in the PPA market on the Iberian Peninsula, representing 2.1 GW of solar and wind capacity.

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