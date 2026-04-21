

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $784 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $736 million, or $1.89 per share, last year.



Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $784 Mln. vs. $736 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.27 vs. $1.89 last year.



For the first quarter, Synchrony Financial posted net interest income of $4.635 billion, higher than $4.464 billion in the same period last year.



The Board has approved a new share repurchase program of up to $6.5 billion, which will commence in the second quarter of 2026. The new share repurchase program will replace the company's prior program, which was scheduled to expire on June 30.



The Board has also approved a 13% increase to the quarterly cash dividend to $0.34 per share starting from the third quarter.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News