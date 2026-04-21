

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE Aerospace (GE) reported a profit for first quarter of $1.930 billion



The company's earnings totaled $1.930 billion, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $1.967 billion, or $1.83 per share, last year.



Excluding items, GE Aerospace reported adjusted earnings of $1.963 billion or $1.86 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 24.7% to $12.392 billion from $9.935 billion last year.



GE Aerospace earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.930 Bln. vs. $1.967 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.83 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue: $12.392 Bln vs. $9.935 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.10 To $ 7.40



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