

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) revealed earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $647.9 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $810.4 million, or $2.58 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to $7.55 billion from $7.73 billion last year.



D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $647.9 Mln. vs. $810.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.24 vs. $2.58 last year. -Revenue: $7.55 Bln vs. $7.73 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 33.5 B To $ 34.5 B



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