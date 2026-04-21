Silver Storm Mining Ltd.: Silver Storm Drills 473 g/t Ag.Eq over 3.6 m and 137 g/t Ag.Eq over 12.0 m, Extends the San Nicolas Zone at Depth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Silver Storm Mining Ltd. ("Silver Storm" or the "Company") (TSXV:SVRS)(OTCQB:SVRSF)(FSE:SVR), is pleased to announce drill results from the diamond drilling program at the Company's 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex ("La Parrilla") located in Durango, Mexico. Results from the holes (910 metres ("m")) contained within this release are from the San Nicolas Zone ("San Nicolas") within the past-producing Quebradillas mine.

Key highlights include:

Hole IDP-SN-26-001 returned 473 g/t Ag.Eq over 3.60 m, including 740 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.65 m and 527 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.90 m .

Hole IDP-SN-26-001, combined with previously drilled holes, confirmed the presence of a high-grade block of mineralization extending at least 90 m above the last mined stopes at San Nicolas along a minimum strike length of 45 m.

Hole IDP-SN-26-003 returned 137 g/t Ag.Eq over 11.95 m, including 320 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.75 m and 507 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.90 m.

Hole IDP-SN-26-004 returned 420 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.40 m .

Hole IDP-SN-26-005 returned 275 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.05 m.

Hole EDP-SN-26-001 returned 149 g/t Ag.Eq over 8.45 m, including 285 g/t Ag.Eq over 3.50 m.

Hole EDP-SN-26-002 returned 183 g/t Ag.Eq over 3.20 m, including 299 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.35 m.

Hole EDP-SN-26-003 returned 137 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.10 m and 131 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.30 m.

Holes IDP-SN-26-003 to 005 and EDP-SN-26-001 to 003, combined with the holes drilled as part of previous drilling programs conducted by the Company, have the potential to extend the Indicated and Inferred Resources at depth by additional 70 m and 45 m, respectively.

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO, commented: "We are pleased with the exploration and infill drilling results at San Nicolas. Hole IDP-SN-26-001 has confirmed the presence of a high-grade block of mineralization extending 90 m above the last mined stopes, while holes IDP-SN-26-003 to 005 and EDP-SN-26-001 to 003 have confirmed the extension of the zone more than 85 m at depth below the last mined stopes. These drill results have the potential to contribute towards expanding the La Parrilla Mineral Resource at the San Nicolas Zone which remains open at depth."

San Nicolas Zone

The San Nicolas Zone is considered part of the Quebradillas mine, located approximately 400 m to the southwest, and connected to Quebradillas by underground development utilizing shared services from the mine. San Nicolas had five development levels established and mined by First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic") and a ventilation raise from surface down to a depth of 275 m. As a result of the drilling conducted by Silver Storm, the high-grade silver mineralization at San Nicolas can now be traced with continuity down to a depth of approximately 480 m below surface.

The San Nicolas Zone is comprised of subvertical quartz-carbonate vein and breccia mineralization striking northwest over approximately 600 m. Sulphide replacement zones occur within the hanging wall and footwall along the bedding within the sediments. The sulphide mineralization is comprised of pyrite, galena, sphalerite, acanthite, and native silver. A second set of east-west trending sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate veins crosscuts the principal northwest trend. Breccia pipes (chimneys) form at the intersection of these two trends.

Figure 1: Cross section view of the Quebradillas mine

Hole IDP-SN-26-001 was drilled 50 m above the topmost mined 1921 EL stope and returned 473 g/t Ag.Eq over 3.60 m, including 740 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.65 m and 527 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.90 m. The composited weighted average grade of historical channel samples from the 1921 EL stope returned 215 g/t Ag.Eq over a strike length of 19 m and an average width of 1.49 m.

Hole IDP-SN-26-001 was drilled in proximity to other holes that had been drilled as part of the previous drilling programs at San Nicolas and is located:

22 m above and southeast of hole Q-23-024 ( 686 g/t Ag.Eq over 9.39 m ) and 25 m below and southeast of the historic hole ILP-SN-19-08 ( 475 g/t Ag.Eq over 7.50 m ) drilled by First Majestic (see the news release published by the Company on January 29, 2024)

30 m above and northwest of hole Q-24-054 (294 g/t Ag.Eq over 7.00 m) and 32 m below and northwest of hole Q-24-056 (616 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.02 m) (see the news release published by the Company on January 6, 2025).

Collectively these holes, along with the historic hole SLP-SN-12-02 (248 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.15 m) drilled by First Majestic, confirm the presence of a high-grade block of mineralization, extending at least 90 m above the last mined stopes in San Nicolas along a minimum strike length of 45 m. The high-grade block was classified as part of the Indicated Resources in the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report entitled "Independent Technical Report for the La Parrilla Silver Mine, Durango State, Mexico" with an effective date of March 24, 2025 ("Technical Report").

Holes IDP-SN-26-003 to 005 and EDP-SN-26-001 to 003 targeted the southeast depth extension of San Nicolas, where previous drilling programs produced the following results:

Hole Q-23-013A ( 584 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.00 m within a broader interval of 276 g/t Ag.Eq over 4.09 m ) and hole Q-23-014 ( 225 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.90 m ) (see the news release published by the Company on January 29, 2024)

Hole Q-24-063 (632 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.40 m and 450 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.50 m) (see the news release published by the Company on January 6, 2025)

Highlights from holes IDP-SN-26-003 to 005 and EDP-SN-26-001 to 003 include:

Hole IDP-SN-26-003 returned 137 g/t Ag.Eq over 11.95 m, including 320 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.75 m and 507 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.90 m

Hole IDP-SN-26-004 returned 252 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.40 m and 420 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.40 m

Hole IDP-SN-26-005 returned 275 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.05 m

Hole EDP-SN-26-001 returned 149 g/t Ag.Eq over 8.45 m, including 285 g/t Ag.Eq over 3.50 m

Hole EDP-SN-26-002 returned 183 g/t Ag.Eq over 3.20 m, including 299 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.35 m

Hole EDP-SN-26-003 returned 137 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.10 m and 131 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.30 m

These six holes have extended the San Nicolas mineralization to ~85 m below the bottommost 1874 EL stope. The composited weighted average grade of historical channel samples from the 1874 EL stope returned 279 g/t Ag.Eq over a strike length of 35 m and average width of 1.15 m. By using the classification criteria established in the Technical Report, these holes have the potential to extend the Indicated Resources by additional 70 m at depth over a minimum strike length of 65 m and to extend the Inferred Resources by additional 45 m at depth.

Silver Storm has recently added a second underground drill rig to advance the current drilling program more rapidly. A total of 44 holes have been drilled to date (~3,000 m).

Figure 2: Longitudinal section of the San Nicolas Zone (view to NE)

For further information, the NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Independent Technical Report for the La Parrilla Silver Mine, Durango State, Mexico" with an effective date of March 24, 2025 is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.silverstorm.ca).

Table 1(1) - Select assay intervals from holes EDP-SN-26-001 to 003 and IDP-SN-26-001 to 005; results from previous drilling conducted by Silver Storm and historic assay results

Zone Hole From To Length

(m) ETW(3) (m) Ag.Eq(2)

g/t Ag

g/t Au

g/t Pb

% Zn

% SN EDP-SN-26-001 107.40 115.85 8.45 6.51 149 111 0.07 0.52 1.10 including 109.50 113.00 3.50 2.70 285 208 0.13 1.04 2.38 SN EDP-SN-26-002 101.15 104.35 3.20 1.60 183 139 0.09 0.64 1.26 including 103.00 104.35 1.35 0.67 299 251 0.13 0.97 0.93 SN EDP-SN-26-003 118.15 119.25 1.10 0.78 137 64 0.07 1.84 1.57 SN EDP-SN-26-003 123.05 124.35 1.30 0.92 131 77 0.09 0.70 1.71 SN IDP-SN-26-001 83.00 83.60 0.60 0.56 196 113 0.04 0.72 3.44 SN IDP-SN-26-001 86.00 86.60 0.60 0.56 209 158 0.02 0.76 1.82 SN IDP-SN-26-001 91.85 95.45 3.60 3.35 473 465 0.01 0.23 0.12 including 91.85 93.50 1.65 1.53 740 727 0.01 0.37 0.24 and 94.55 95.45 0.90 0.84 527 522 0.01 0.18 0.03 SN IDP-SN-26-003 49.50 61.45 11.95 7.77 137 133 0.02 0.05 0.07 including 49.50 52.25 2.75 1.79 320 312 0.05 0.11 0.07 and 60.55 61.45 0.90 0.59 507 504 0.00 0.03 0.10 SN IDP-SN-26-004 35.75 36.15 0.40 0.39 252 97 0.09 2.69 4.91 SN IDP-SN-26-004 40.00 40.40 0.40 0.39 420 247 0.01 4.17 4.63 SN IDP-SN-26-005 53.05 54.10 1.05 0.91 275 182 0.03 3.32 1.22 PREVIOUS RESULTS SN Q-23-013A 87.49 91.58 4.09 4.01 276 172 0.01 2.18 3.08 including 88.55 89.55 1.00 0.98 584 379 0.01 4.37 6.11 and 90.00 91.58 1.58 1.55 252 135 0.02 2.40 3.51 SN Q-23-013A 106.87 107.17 0.30 0.29 452 199 0.05 6.06 6.65 SN Q-23-014 111.80 113.70 1.90 1.65 225 174 0.07 1.71 0.55 SN Q_23_024 71.75 81.14 9.39 8.83 686 676 0.01 0.32 0.13 including 72.75 78.00 5.25 4.94 997 988 0.01 0.33 0.10 SN Q_23_025 85.65 86.74 1.09 0.71 181 101 0.02 1.37 2.63 SN Q-24-054 98.80 105.80 7.00 6.09 294 273 0.02 0.47 0.54 including 99.30 99.80 0.50 0.44 410 389 0.03 0.15 0.80 and 102.80 105.30 2.50 2.18 528 507 0.01 0.92 0.11 SN Q-24-056 116.70 117.30 0.60 0.52 220 103 0.01 1.00 5.10 SN Q-24-056 122.13 123.15 1.02 0.89 616 606 0.03 0.32 0.05 NEW Q-24-060 106.48 106.99 0.51 0.51 201 197 0.04 0.37 0.22 SN Q-24-063 94.85 95.25 0.40 0.39 632 593 0.06 1.62 0.08 SN Q-24-063 97.75 98.25 0.50 0.49 450 405 0.01 0.94 1.33 HISTORICAL RESULTS SN ILP-SN-16-01-A 405.45 407.20 1.75 1.72 1,555 1,479 0.13 1.25 2.09 SN ILP-SN-16-05 464.80 465.45 0.65 0.64 153 143 0.05 0.24 0.09 SN ILP-SN-17-35 211.85 212.50 0.65 0.50 414 310 0.07 1.71 3.35 SN and 222.40 224.60 2.20 1.69 1,192 1,186 0.01 0.21 0.06 SN ILP-SN-17-36 257.80 262.30 4.50 3.47 889 854 0.08 0.38 1.08 SN ILP-SN-19-01 263.40 264.30 0.90 0.81 156 113 0.11 0.70 1.00 SN ILP-SN-19-03 230.80 231.55 0.75 0.75 228 165 0.01 1.31 1.93 SN ILP-SN-19-04 301.05 301.55 0.50 0.40 522 26 5.90 0.02 0.06 SN ILP-SN-19-08 186.10 193.60 7.50 7.05 475 325 0.03 3.71 3.80 SN including 190.15 193.60 3.45 3.24 855 380 0.02 0.91 0.40 SN ILP-SN-19-09 202.35 203.25 0.90 0.64 407 380 0.02 0.91 0.40 SN SLP-SN-12-02 181.05 183.20 2.15 1.72 248 135 0.04 1.43 4.22 SN SLP-SN-12-03 276.85 278.85 2.00 1.30 133 96 0.07 0.75 0.86 and 291.45 293.90 2.45 1.59 262 150 0.03 2.62 3.03 SN SLP-SN-12-05 149.95 150.55 0.60 0.46 950 776 0.38 4.01 3.16 SN ILP-SN-19-05 223.00 223.50 0.50 0.49 255 238 0.14 0.22 0.05 SN SN-02 122.60 124.40 1.80 1.28 411 367 0.10 1.46 0.30 SN SN-03 122.05 123.10 1.05 0.65 142 124 0.00 0.57 0.33 SN SN-04 44.80 45.70 0.90 0.50 267 245 0.07 0.80 0.03

Table 2(1) - Historical Channel Sample Results (4) - San Nicolas Zone

Elevation Zone Channel TW(3) (m) Ag.Eq(1)

g/t Ag

g/t Pb

% Zn

% 1874 SN NW VSN-1873-26 1.10 291 135 1.55 6.58 1874 SN NW VSN-1873-29 2.30 224 175 1.20 1.29 1874 SN SW VSN-1874-40 3.50 666 312 4.99 13.38 1874 SN SW VSN-1874-44 2.70 300 150 3.23 4.47 1874 SN SW VSN-1874-45 2.90 284 139 3.49 3.89 1874 SN SW VSN-1875-43 0.50 415 355 2.66 0.28 1874 SN SW VSN-1875-51 5.30 505 424 2.09 2.01 1874 SN SE VSN-1874-42 3.10 262 195 2.05 1.31 1874 SN SE VSN-1874-54 3.20 257 231 1.02 0.29 1874 SN SE VSN-1874-56 2.80 209 176 0.92 0.77 1874 SN SE VSN-1874-58 0.40 143 60 1.83 2.39 1874 SN SE VSN-1873-62 0.40 246 103 3.24 4.06 1874 SN SE VSN-1873-64 0.30 157 64 2.17 2.55 1874 SN SE VSN-1873-65 0.70 612 253 7.30 11.10 1874 SN SE VSN-1873-66 1.70 122 40 1.49 2.75 1874 SN SE VSN-1873-73 0.30 124 41 1.58 2.70 1874 SN SE VSN-1873-75 0.30 33 0 0.15 1.58 1874 SN SE VSN-1873-76 0.40 888 405 11.20 13.50 1874 SN SE VSN-1873-78 0.60 131 39 1.38 3.36 1874 SN SE VSN-1873-79 0.80 439 217 7.27 3.87 1886 SN SE2 VSN-1885-82 0.70 119 88 0.58 1.00 1886 SN SE2 VSN-1885-84 0.65 225 103 2.90 3.33 1886 SN SE2 VSN-1885-89 3.65 254 103 3.47 4.25 1886 SN SE2 VSN-1885-92 0.60 253 73 3.83 5.38 1886 SN SE1 VSN-1886-108 1.10 183 96 2.45 1.93 1886 SN SE1 VSN-1886-111 3.15 154 65 2.05 2.48 1886 SN SE1 VSN-1886-112 2.40 223 146 2.15 1.74 1886 SN SE1 VSN-1886-113 0.85 293 192 3.40 1.67 1886 SN SE1 VSN-1886-115 0.60 404 253 4.12 3.56 1887 SN W VSN-1888-47 1.75 115 90 0.81 0.47 1887 SN W VSN-1888-48 5.05 142 86 1.50 1.34 1887 SN W VSN-1886-49 2.00 219 120 2.78 2.24 1887 SN W VSN-1886-51 1.65 408 356 1.39 1.26 1882 SN NW VSN-1888-28 0.50 345 307 1.15 0.76 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-31 2.30 262 242 0.59 0.38 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-37 2.00 179 112 2.51 0.82 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-40 3.00 364 337 1.01 0.35 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-43 4.90 231 142 2.57 1.95 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-49 6.45 439 325 3.59 2.18 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-52 4.20 237 63 2.54 6.46 1882 SN NW VSN-1888-48 2.10 317 205 3.74 1.86 1882 SN NW VSN-1888-51 3.70 407 344 2.35 0.79 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-55 0.65 195 61 1.91 5.01 1882 SN NW VSN-1884-60 1.75 262 122 2.52 4.67 1882 SN NW VSN-1883-63 1.75 316 197 3.00 3.04 1882 SN NW VSN-1885-57 2.70 187 101 2.33 2.05 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-58 1.20 377 163 3.93 7.09 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-61 1.40 407 163 5.50 6.97 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-64 2.20 474 119 3.80 14.66 1882 SN NW VSN-1882-66 1.20 339 166 4.05 4.79 1901 SN SE VSN-1901-26 0.70 108 51 1.51 1.39 1901 SN SE VSN-1901-29 1.45 329 150 5.35 3.70 1901 SN SE VSN-1901-32 0.60 225 126 2.88 2.10 1901 SN SE VSN-1901-35 1.30 128 93 1.01 0.72 1901 SN SE VSN-1901-38 2.80 311 132 4.19 4.93 1901 SN SE VSN-1901-44 1.30 150 88 1.92 1.20 1901 SN SE VSN-1901-47 1.60 123 58 1.55 1.76 1901 SN SE VSN-1901-50 4.20 177 99 2.25 1.72 1901 SN SE VSN-1901-53 5.20 445 411 1.51 0.78 1921 SN NW VSN-1921-L49 0.40 126 105 0.10 1.01 1921 SN NW VSN-1921-L52 1.70 368 277 1.08 3.67 1921 SN SE VSN-1921-L70 2.50 302 183 0.01 0.03 1921 SN SE VSN-1921-L73 1.60 350 173 4.08 4.94 1921 SN SE VSN-1921-L76 1.85 204 112 2.16 2.55 1921 SN SE VSN-1921-L79 0.85 101 62 0.50 1.51 1921 SN SE VSN-1921-L82 0.90 101 73 0.80 0.61 1921 SN SE VSN-1921-L84 2.10 316 227 2.15 2.36 1921 SN SE VSN-1921-L85 0.60 181 107 2.96 0.72 1921 SN SE VSN-1921-L88 1.50 163 94 1.95 1.58

The individual grades of the metals that were used as inputs into the metal equivalent Ag.Eq g/t are provided in Tables 1 & 2. All results in this release are rounded. Assays are uncut and undiluted. Widths are core-lengths, not true widths. Silver equivalent: Ag.Eq g/t was calculated using commodity prices of US$30.00 /oz Ag, US$2,500 /oz Au, US$0.95 /lb Pb, and US$1.25 /lb Zn applying metallurgical recoveries of 70.1% for silver and 82.8% for gold in oxides and 79.6% for silver, 80.1% for gold, 74.7% for lead and 58.8% for zinc in sulphides. Metal payable used was 99.6% for silver and 95% for gold in doré produced from oxides, and 95% for silver, gold, and lead and 85% for zinc in concentrates produced from sulphides. Cut-off grades considered for oxide and sulphide were 135 g/t Ag.Eq and 115 g/t Ag.Eq, respectively. The cut-off grades were based on 2017 costs adjusted by the inflation rate and include sustaining costs. Estimated true widths ("ETW") of mineralization have been calculated from core-lengths for drill core where orientation of the zone is known; channel samples were taken perpendicular across the width of mineralization and are considered true widths ("TW"). Weighted average grades were calculated over the mineralized widths of each channel across the stope (Table 2, Figure 2).

Sample Analysis and QA/QC Program

Silver Storm uses a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program that monitors the chain of custody of samples and includes the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and reference standards in each batch of samples sent for analysis. The drill core is photographed, logged, and cut in half, with one half retained in a secured location for verification purposes and one half shipped for analysis. Sample preparation (crushing and pulverizing) is performed at ALS Geochemistry, an independent ISO 9001:2001 certified laboratory, in Zacatecas, Mexico and pulps are sent to ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver, Canada for analysis. The entire sample is crushed to 70% passing -2 mm, and a riffle split of 250 grams is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are analyzed for gold using a standard fire assay with Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) (Au-AA23) from a 30-gram pulp. Gold assays greater than 10 g/t are re-analyzed on a 30-gram pulp by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). Samples are also analyzed using a 34 element inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with atomic emission spectroscopy (AES) on a pulp digested by four acids (ME-ICP61). Overlimit sample values for silver (>100 g/t), lead (>1%), zinc (>1%), and copper (>1%) are re-assayed using a four-acid digestion overlimit method with ICP-AES (ME-OG62). For silver values greater than 1,500 g/t, samples are re-assayed using a fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 30-gram pulp (Ag-GRA21). Samples with lead values over 20% are re-assayed using volumetric titration with EDTA on a 1-gram pulp (Pb-VOL70). No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Bruce Robbins, P.Geo., Chief Geologist of the Company, engaged as an independent consultant to the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm is committed to advancing toward a potential near-term restart of its 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mines. Silver Storm also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project which ranks among the largest undeveloped silver projects in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Greg McKenzie, President & CEO

Ph: +1 (416) 504-2024

info@silverstorm.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase 'forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the future exploration performance at La Parrilla, the timing and extent of current and future drill programs, the ability to increase Mineral Resources therein, and the timeline and ability to place La Parrilla back into operation.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) have applied several material assumptions, including that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change because of unforeseen events, that future metal prices and the demand and market outlook for metals will remain stable or improve, management's ability to execute its business strategy and no unexpected or adverse regulatory changes with respect to La Parrilla. The Company cautions that its decision to potentially restart operations at La Parrilla, and any related production decisions, are largely based on internal Company data, historical operating results, reports, and engineering assessments and are not supported by a current mineral reserve estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility studies, or feasibility studies that demonstrate economic and technical viability. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher degree of economic and technical risk associated with any such production decision than would be the case if such mineral reserves estimates or studies were completed and relied upon to support a production decision. No mineral reserves have been established for La Parrilla, and mineral resources that are not reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The absence of mineral reserve estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility studies, or feasibility studies supporting a production decision increases the uncertainty of achieving any particular level of mineral recovery or the cost of such recovery and heightens the risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, projects advanced without the support of such mineral reserves estimates and studies have experienced a significantly higher incidence of economic and technical failure. There can be no assurance that production at La Parrilla will commence as anticipated or at all, or that any anticipated production levels or operating costs will be achieved. A failure to commence production would have a material adverse effect on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund its operations. Similarly, a failure to achieve anticipated production costs would have a material adverse effect on the Company's cash flow and future profitability.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein.

Such forward-looking information represents management's and Qualified Persons' (in the case of technical and scientific information) best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-storm-drills-473-g%2ft-ag.eq-over-3.6-m-and-137-g%2ft-ag.eq-over-12.0-m-extend-1159301