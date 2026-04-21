

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Company (HAL) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $461 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $204 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $461 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $5.402 billion from $5.417 billion last year.



Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $461 Mln. vs. $204 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $5.402 Bln vs. $5.417 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News