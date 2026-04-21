

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Getinge AB (GETI-B.ST) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK402 million, or SEK1.47 per share. This compares with SEK304 million, or SEK1.10 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Getinge AB reported adjusted earnings of SEK490 million or SEK1.80 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.5% to SEK7.443 billion from SEK8.320 billion last year.



Getinge AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK402 Mln. vs. SEK304 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.47 vs. SEK1.10 last year. -Revenue: SEK7.443 Bln vs. SEK8.320 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News