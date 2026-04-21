

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $252 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $220 million, or $1.94 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $281 million or $2.50 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $2.89 billion from $2.65 billion last year.



Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $252 Mln. vs. $220 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.24 vs. $1.94 last year. -Revenue: $2.89 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.63 To $ 10.83 Full year revenue guidance: $ 11.78 B To $ 11.90 B



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