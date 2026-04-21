

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $875 million, or $6.14 per share. This compares with $481 million, or $3.32 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $9.881 billion from $9.468 billion last year.



Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $875 Mln. vs. $481 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.14 vs. $3.32 last year. -Revenue: $9.881 Bln vs. $9.468 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 43.500 B To $ 44.000 B



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