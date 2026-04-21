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WKN: A3EGAC | ISIN: CA45828F1018 | Ticker-Symbol: Y4G
Tradegate
20.04.26 | 15:32
0,416 Euro
+1,96 % +0,008
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IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
INTEGRATED CYBER SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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INTEGRATED CYBER SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3560,46614:48
0,3760,44209:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 13:06 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma Receives NASA Award for Integrated Quantum Dot Lasers

GOLETA, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum, announced today it has received a NASA award to advance its integrated quantum dot laser platform for data communication and sensing applications.

Quantum dot lasers are increasingly being considered for AI data center interconnect applications due to their potential for high power handling, reliability, and low noise. Beyond standalone photonic components, integrating quantum dot lasers directly on silicon addresses one of the fundamental limitations of silicon photonics, on-chip optical gain, while preserving the cost, scale, and integration advantages of CMOS manufacturing. Aeluma's large-diameter wafer heterogeneous integration platform provides a viable path to integrated quantum dot laser solutions for high-growth markets across AI infrastructure, consumer sensing, defense and aerospace, and quantum.

"Interest in quantum dot lasers for datacom and sensing continues to grow," said Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Aeluma. "We are pleased to continue our collaboration with NASA to advance our integrated quantum dot laser platform. This award provides non-dilutive funding to accelerate commercialization efforts and to strengthen our relationships with NASA and key manufacturing partners."

Aeluma leverages high throughput metalorganic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), a proven approach for mass-market applications such as vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs) used for facial identification in mobile phones. Aeluma's MOCVD quantum dot technology will be leveraged to build high-performance integrated lasers for next generation silicon photonics.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company's proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma's technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

Company:
Aeluma, Inc.
(805) 351-2707
info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Alex Villalta
(310) 622-8227
ir@aeluma.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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