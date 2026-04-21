Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU) (OTCQB: ALTUF) (FSE: Y020) ("Altura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "IR Agreement") with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("EMC"), through its principal, James S. Painter III, dated April 20, 2026.

The IR Agreement has a four-month term, unless otherwise agreed by the parties. The Company has agreed to pay EMC US$150,000 in advance for services to be provided commencing on the effective date of the agreement. The Company may renew the IR Agreement for successive four-month terms in exchange for the Company paying EMC the compensation noted above for each term. Under the terms of the IR Agreement, EMC has agreed to assist the Company with certain investor relations related activities to increase market awareness, including communicating with investment advisors, analysts, portfolio managers, and media contacts (collectively, the "IR Services") in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and applicable securities laws.

The IR Services may include electronic media and webcast support, drafting or assembling approved corporate materials, distribution through EMC's email databases and communications with brokers and institutions selected by EMC.

EMC is a US investor relations firm based in Orlando, Florida. EMC is owned by its President & CEO, James S. Painter III, and has no direct relationship with and is arms-length from the Company, other than as disclosed in this news release. Neither EMC nor any of its principals currently own any securities of the Company. The IR Agreement and the engagement of EMC pursuant thereto remain subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

EMC brings multiple decades of combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. EMC is a syndicate of investor relations consultants consisting of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the microcap and small-cap equity markets. For more information, contact EMC at 407-340-0226 or visit EMC's website at https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/.

Natural Resource Stocks Expo (May 1-2, 2026)

The Company also announces its participation in the Natural Resources Stocks Expo. Accredited investors are invited to join CEO Ashley Lastinger at the Natural Resource Stocks Expo in Atlanta, Georgia for networking events and 1:1 meetings with Altura and other publicly traded natural resource companies. Learn more here.

"Recent geopolitical events have highlighted how concentrated and fragile the global helium supply chain has become," stated CEO Ashley Lastinger. "With a large portion of supply tied to one region, disruptions are already driving higher prices and affecting key industries including semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. At the same time, structural challenges such as reduced reserves and limited new supply mean the market has very little margin for error. We believe the path forward is clear. The world needs new reliable sources of helium, and projects that can deliver high purity supply outside of traditional systems will become increasingly important."

ABOUT ALTURA ENERGY CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is an exploration and production company with interests in the Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Robert Johnston

Chairman

604-609-6110

Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the IR Services to be rendered pursuant to the IR Agreement, the consideration payable by the Company to EMC pursuant to the IR Agreement, Company's future operations and business prospects, the receipt of necessary approvals, including of the TSXV for the IR Agreement and the global helium market and related supply chains, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks that the IR Services will not be rendered as contemplated or at all, risks that the consideration payable by the Company to EMC pursuant to the IR Agreement may not be paid as contemplated or at all, risks that the Company may not receive applicable regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSXV for the IR Agreement as contemplated or at all, risks related to the global helium market and supply chains, as well as such other risks as described in the Company's public disclosure as filed and available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293446

Source: Altura Energy Corp.