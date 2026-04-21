Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies ("Integrated Quantum" or the "Company"), today announced the completion of an independent AI security risk assessment (the "Risk Assessment") of its VEIL data security technology, conducted by Forward Security Inc. ("FWDSEC"). The Company engaged FWDSEC to prepare the Risk Assessment on Feb 2nd, 2026. In connection with the Company's engagement of FWDSEC, FWDSEC was paid a fee of $31,745.00 CDN. FWDSEC does not hold any securities in the Company.

The Company's product, VEIL, transforms data containing any sensitive information (e.g., PII, PCI, PHI, etc.) into non-invertible representations that no longer contain sensitive information prior to processing by machine learning models. This transformation aims to reduce the presence of protected, proprietary, regulated, or any other sort of sensitive information within downstream systems and limits potential exposure in the event of unauthorized access. The approach differs from conventional methods that focus on securing data in its original form, by instead modifying the data before use.

The independent Risk Assessment was conducted by FWDSEC to systematically evaluate potential security and privacy risks associated with VEIL deployments, in which the VEIL architecture and information layer primitive are used to transform sensitive data into latent vector representations for use in downstream machine learning processes.

The scope of the Risk Assessment focused on the VEIL DB proxy enforcement of the trust boundary, including Postgres wire protocol handling, query inspection, and response transformation. The Risk Assessment also examined AI and privacy-related threat scenarios involving potential exposure of latent representations, downstream outputs, and associated machine learning operations (MLOps) artifacts. In addition, selected application security controls aligned with industry-standard frameworks were reviewed by FWDSEC where relevant to the deployment architecture.

The Risk Assessment followed a structured risk evaluation process, including threat modelling, protocol-level security testing, and analysis of AI-specific privacy risks. Testing was conducted in a production-like environment with access to system architecture, source code, and representative datasets and model artifacts. Findings were reviewed and validated with the Company's engineering team as part of the engagement.

Results of the Risk Assessment indicate that no high-risk or medium-risk security threats were identified within the tested VEIL deployment. The Risk Assessment identified standard minor findings consistent with systems at a similar stage of development and included recommendations for ongoing risk management and control enhancements.

"The completion of this independent assessment provides validation of the security characteristics of our VEIL technology," said Alan Guibord, CEO and President of Integrated Quantum Technologies. "Third-party testing is an important component of enterprise adoption, and these results support our continued product development and broader commercial readiness."

"This engagement evaluated the security and privacy characteristics of VEIL," said Farshad Abasi, Founder and CEO of Forward Security Inc. "The architecture reflects a novel approach to transforming sensitive data into representations required for machine learning, while removing directly identifiable information."

The Risk Assessment also included a business impact analysis of key data assets within scope, evaluating potential exposure scenarios and their implications for enterprise use.

The Company commissioned this Risk Assessment as part of its broader effort to validate the security characteristics of its technology in real-world deployment conditions and to support internal risk management, product development, and enterprise readiness. Independent third-party security assessments are commonly required by enterprise customers as part of vendor evaluation and procurement processes.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's product offerings include AIQu platform that supports its long-term strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL is its first commercial product designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address emerging post-quantum security risks, growing compute demands, and the increasing complexity of deploying AI at scale, complemented by its Managed Services offering and SecureGuard360 cybersecurity platform for end-to-end AI security and monitoring. For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

About Forward Security Inc. (FWDSEC)

Forward Security Inc. ("FWDSEC") is a Canadian cybersecurity company specializing in application security and cloud security services. The firm provides services including security assessments, penetration testing, and security design reviews, supporting organizations in building and maintaining secure software systems. For more information, please visit www.forwardsecurity.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alan Guibord, Director & Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, claims regarding the potential applicability of VEILTM, including practical applications to organizations with sensitive or regulated datasets, the privacy protection possibilities of VEILTM, predicative performance of VEILTM, viability of the theoretical foundation for non-invertible of encoded representations, market reception to the results of the Risk Assessment, and content of the Risk Assessment. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; successfully develop and commercialize its technology and products; obtain and maintain necessary intellectual property protections; secure adequate financing on commercially reasonable terms; operate under applicable regulatory and legal frameworks; the continued demand for and adoption of privacy-preserving artificial intelligence solutions under prevailing economic and market conditions; the concepts, methodologies, and technical conclusions described in the Risk Assessment will continue to be viable and applicable in commercial and operational environments; that the Company will be able to further develop, refine, and implement these technologies in products; that the performance characteristics, security properties, and scalability observed in experimental and modeled scenarios can be achieved in practical deployments; that the Company will be able to operate its solutions within applicable regulatory, data protection, and governance frameworks; that there are no material deficiencies in the Risk Assessment; that the market will react positively to the Risk Assessment; that the market comparisons used in the Risk Assessment are appropriate and representative of the broader market; and that sufficient technical, financial, and human resources will be available to support ongoing research, product development, and commercialization efforts. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks relating to the Company's ability to further develop, implement, and commercialize the VEIL architecture and related technologies; uncertainties regarding whether the technical performance, security and characteristics demonstrated in the Risk Assessment's research, modeling, or experimental scenarios can be replicated in real-world commercial deployments; risks associated with evolving data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence regulatory frameworks; the Company's ability to secure and protect intellectual property rights; dependence on key personnel and technical expertise; availability of financing on acceptable terms; market acceptance of the Company's products; and the receipt of necessary governmental, regulatory, or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293524

Source: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.