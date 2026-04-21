Dolphin Entertainment: Shore Fire Media's Clients Earn 9 Nominations for Independent Music's Top Awards

Nominees Represented by the Dolphin Subsidiary Include Adrian Quesada, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Antone's 50th Allstars, Bon Iver, Margo Price, Qobuz, Say She She, Secretly Distribution and Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Shore Fire Media, a subsidiary of entertainment marketing and content production company Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), congratulates its clients who received a collective nine nominations for the 2026 Libera Awards. Providing best-in-class communications services for some of independent music's top talent, Shore Fire clients have been recognized by the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) at its annual awards ceremony regularly throughout the years - with over 50 nominations since 2023 alone. Now in its 15th year, the Libera Awards is the premier celebration of independent music in the U.S. Created to recognize powerful voices in the independent sector, the ceremony honors independent musicians and their supporting teams. Announced by A2IM last month, the nominated artists and works represented by Shore Fire are a testament to the diversity of the communications firm's roster - spanning genres ranging from Latin and soul/funk to blues and country, including two nominees for each of the latter.

This year's Libera Awards will be presented live on June 8, 2026 at New York City's Gotham Hall. The Shore Fire clients up for awards are detailed below, while a complete list of the 2026 nominees is available at LiberaAwards.com.

Best Blues Record

Antone's 50th Allstars - The Last Real Texas Blues Album (New West Records)

Best Blues Record

Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' - Room On The Porch (Concord Records)

Best Country Record

Alison Krauss & Union Station - "Richmond on the James" (Down The Road Records)

Best Country Record

Margo Price - Hard Headed Woman (Loma Vista Recordings)

Best Latin Record

Adrian Quesada - Boleros Psicodélicos II (ATO Records)

Best Soul/Funk Record

Say She She - Cut & Rewind (drink sum wtr)

Distributor of the Year

Secretly Distribution

Independent Champion

Qobuz

Best Creative Packaging

Bon Iver - SABLE, fABLE (Jagjaguwar)

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio - developing and investing in breakthrough content, products and experiences - and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including No. 1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100 and the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120.

Follow Dolphin on Instagram.

ABOUT SHORE FIRE MEDIA

Shore Fire Media represents artists, talent, creators, authors, athletes, cultural institutions, businesses, brands and entrepreneurs at the forefront of their respective fields - including some of the most exciting emerging and established voices in the arts, entertainment and beyond. With dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, Shore Fire leverages extensive expertise and relationships to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations that facilitate career advancement in an ever-evolving media landscape. To learn more, visit ShoreFire.com and follow Shore Fire on Instagram: @shorefire.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/shore-fire-medias-clients-earn-9-nominations-for-independent-musics-top-awards-1158495