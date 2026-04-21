NYAB AB: Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2026

Today, on 21 April 2026, NYAB AB held its Annual General Meeting in Luleå.

The below is a summary of the material resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting. The minutes from the Annual General Meeting and complete resolutions will be available on the company's website ( www.nyabgroup.com ). The Board of Directors' and the Nomination Committee's full proposals are also set out in the notice to and in other documentation ahead of the Annual General Meeting, which are available on the company's website.

Adoption of financial statements

The meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and the consolidated income statement for the financial year 2025 as well as the balance sheet and the consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2025 included in the annual report.

Allocation of the company's result

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal regarding allocation of the company's result included in the annual report, on a dividend to shareholders of EUR 0.014 per share, equalling a total of EUR 9,964,341.044, to be paid in Swedish kronor as follows. The dividend amount per share shall be converted into and paid in Swedish kronor based on the exchange rate published by the Sveriges Riksbank on 20 April 2026, with the amount rounded down to the nearest whole öre. Record date for the dividend was resolved to be 23 April 2026. The dividend is estimated to be paid on 28 April 2026. Following conversion and rounding as described above, the payment amounts to SEK 0.15 per share, equalling a total of SEK 106,760,796.90.

The meeting further resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal regarding allocation of the company's result included in the annual report, that EUR 253,861,702 be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the auditor's recommendation included in the auditor's report, to discharge each of the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the management of the company and its affairs during the financial year 2025.

Number of members of the Board of Directors and deputy members of the Board of Directors, as well as the number of auditors and deputy auditors

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors shall consist of seven (7) ordinary members with no deputy members and that one (1) registered audit firm shall be elected as auditor of the company with no deputy auditor.

Remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors and auditor

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, the Chair of the Board of Directors is paid an annual remuneration of EUR 66,000, and other members of the Board of Directors, who are not employed by NYAB group companies, are paid an annual remuneration of EUR 43,000 each and, in addition, the Chair of the Audit Committee and the Chair of the Remuneration Committee are paid an annual remuneration of EUR 12,000 each, and other members of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee are paid an annual remuneration of EUR 6,000 each.

The meeting further resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, remuneration to the auditor is paid in accordance with invoices that the company has approved.

Members of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Board of Directors

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, re-elect Jan Öhman, Lars-Eric Aaro, Barbro Frisch, Johan Larsson, Johan K Nilsson and Kim Wiio as members of the Board of Directors and to elect Ingrid Stenmark as a new member of the Board of Directors. Jan Öhman was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Auditor

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal and the Audit Committee's recommendation, to re-elect the registered audit firm Ernst & Young AB as auditor for the company for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Ernst & Young AB has informed that the Authorised Public Accountant Charlotte Holmstrand will be appointed as new auditor in charge.

Authorisation of the Board of Directors to resolve on issuances

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on authorisation of the Board of Directors to, for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, at one or several occasions, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve to issue new shares, convertibles and/or warrants. The total number of issued new shares shall not exceed twenty (20) percent of the number of shares in the company as at the date of the notice to the Annual General Meeting.

Long-Term Incentive Plan 2026-2029 and share delivery arrangements in respect thereof

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on share-based Long-Term Incentive Plan 2026-2029 for the new members of NYAB's Executive Management Team, that have joined the Executive Management Team after the Annual General Meeting 2025, as well as share delivery arrangements in respect thereof.

Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

Contact:

Investor Relations, NYAB AB, ir@nyabgroup.com

This information was submitted for publication at 14.30 CEST on 21 April 2026.

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1000 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.