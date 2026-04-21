Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING: Pacifica liefert hochgradige Treffer - Phase II trifft genau ins Ziel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N9D9 | ISIN: US60770K1079 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QF
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 16:00
45,185 Euro
-2,45 % -1,135
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MODERNA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODERNA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,61545,73016:05
45,61545,73016:05
ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 16:02 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Announces Data to be Presented at 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

Moderna to host an investor event via webcast on Monday, June 1 at 6:15 PM CDT

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that three abstracts on its investigational mRNA therapeutics have been accepted for presentation at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which will be held May 29 - June 2 in Chicago, IL.

The presentation details are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

  • Abstract #9500: Individualized neoantigen therapy intismeran autogene (intismeran) plus pembrolizumab (pembro) in resected melanoma: 5-year update of the KEYNOTE-942 study
    Session Type/Title: Oral Abstract Session - Melanoma/Skin Cancers
    Data & Time: June 1, 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM CT
    Presenter: Matteo S. Carlino, MBBS, PhD, FRACP

Poster Presentations:

  • Abstract #9564: Intismeran autogene to induce de novo neoantigen-specific T cells as adjuvant therapy in melanoma
    Session Type/Title: Poster Session - Melanoma/Skin Cancers: Poster Board #280
    Date & Time: May 31, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT
    Presenter: Ryan J. Sullivan, MD

  • Abstract TPS7580: A phase 1/2 study of mRNA-2808 in participants with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
    Session Type/Title: Poster Session - Hematologic Malignancies - Plasma Cell Dyscrasia: Poster Board #457b
    Date & Time: June 1, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT
    Presenter: Hans C. Lee, MD

Intismeran autogene is jointly developed by Moderna and Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada.

Moderna Investor Event

Moderna will host a live webcast on Monday, June 1, from 6:15 - 7:15 PM CDT. The webcast will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Moderna's website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Moderna

Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more.

With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company's values and mindsets, Moderna's mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Chris Ridley
Vice President, Global Head of Communications
+1 617-800-3651
Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
+1 617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/moderna-announces-data-to-be-presented-at-2026-asco-annual-meeting-1158248

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.