Wesco International: Wesco Anixter Donates Cable to Support Hands-On Electrical Training at Local College

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / As part of its Wesco Cares community engagement program, Wesco Anixter donated nearly 1,000 meters of electrical cable to In-Comm Training to support hands-on technical education for students and apprentices pursuing careers in the electrical industry. The donation strengthens practical learning environments by providing real-world materials for installation, termination and testing exercises. Delivery of the cable was generously sponsored by Maxi Haulage.

In-Comm Training supports learners and employers through technical training programs that build job-ready capability across electrical, engineering and manufacturing disciplines. Working with education providers and industry partners, In-Comm helps ensure training environments reflect the tools, materials and expectations students will encounter on job sites.

Wesco Anixter's donation reflects its commitment to supporting local communities and developing the next generation of skilled electrical professionals. By supplying cable suited for workshop environments and training rigs, Wesco Anixter is helping In-Comm expand learning opportunities that prepare students for future employment.

"We're proud to support In-Comm Training by donating cable that can be used to develop the next generation of electrical talent," said Stuart Wyness, Director Sales U.K. Construction & Industrial at Wesco Anixter. "Providing access to real-world materials early in training is critical to helping apprentices build confidence, capability and readiness for on-site work."

In addition to supporting education, the donation also reflects Wesco Anixter's commitment to responsible resource management. Much of the cable provided to In-Comm Training would have been sent for recycling. This initiative helps extend the useful life of materials while helping reduce waste.

As demand for copper continues to grow, responsible stock management and reclamation practices play an important role. By redirecting usable cable into education, Wesco Anixter is maximizing material value while promoting recycling and circular economy principles.

"This donation will allow us to further support our learners' development by giving them hands-on experience with a wider range of cable types and sizes than they would normally encounter at this stage," said Simon Wood, Engineering Instructor at In-Comm Training. "Learners will have the opportunity to work with heavier cable reels and understand key handling techniques early in their apprenticeship, which is a vital step in becoming an electrician. Working with a local supplier is incredibly positive, and we are very grateful to Wesco Anixter U.K. for their support in helping us shape the future of the industry."

About Wesco Anixter

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

About In-Comm Training

In-Comm Training and Business Services is a leading provider of high-quality skills development and apprenticeship training, dedicated to supporting both individuals and employers across a wide range of industries. With a strong focus on engineering and manufacturing, In-Comm combines state-of-the-art training facilities with expert-led programmes to deliver practical, future-ready skills. By working closely with employers, the organisation ensures its training is aligned with real-world needs, helping to boost productivity, close skills gaps, and drive long-term economic growth.

From left to right: Sophie Whitfield, Sean Tully, Paul Hodgetts, Simon Wood and Allan Mitchell with the donated cable at In-Comm training Walsall.

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SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-anixter-donates-cable-to-support-hands-on-electrical-training-at-1159404