Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - Swiss Re Subordinated Finance Plc EUR750,mil Tier 2 Notes
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 21
Post Stabilisation Notice
April 21, 2026
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Swiss Re Subordinated Finance Plc
EUR750mil Guaranteed Subordinated 4.399% T2 Notes 11NC10 due 2037
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Swiss Re Subordinated Finance Plc
Guarantor (if any):
Swiss Re Ltd
ISIN:
XS3326547992
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 750,000,000
Description:
EUR 750mil Guaranteed Subordinated 4.399% T2 Notes 11NC10 due 2037
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas SA
Nordea Bank Abp
Societe General SA
UBS AG London Branch
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.