Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - Swiss Re Subordinated Finance Plc EUR750,mil Tier 2 Notes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 21

Post Stabilisation Notice

April 21, 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Swiss Re Subordinated Finance Plc

EUR750mil Guaranteed Subordinated 4.399% T2 Notes 11NC10 due 2037

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Swiss Re Subordinated Finance Plc Guarantor (if any): Swiss Re Ltd ISIN: XS3326547992 Aggregate nominal amount: € 750,000,000 Description: EUR 750mil Guaranteed Subordinated 4.399% T2 Notes 11NC10 due 2037 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG BNP Paribas SA Nordea Bank Abp Societe General SA UBS AG London Branch

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.