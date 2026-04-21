Thunder Rock Capital Serves as Exclusive Placement Agent to urban-gro Inc. in Connection with its $2,775,000 Private Placement

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Thunder Rock Capital LLC ("Thunder Rock Capital"), a leading investment banking firm specializing in M&A, capital markets, and structured finance, served as exclusive placement agent to urban-gro Inc. (Nasdaq:UGRO) (the "Company") in connection with a private placement totaling up to $2.775 million, expected to generate approximately $2.525 million in gross proceeds.

The financing was structured as a secured, convertible promissory note, providing the Company with capital to support both near-term execution and longer-term strategic initiatives. Additional details regarding the transaction are available in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to expand its presence across sports, media, and experiential platforms, including potential acquisitions, league operations, and licensing opportunities. A key focus includes pursuing opportunities tied to the Lanka Premier League (LPL), positioning the Company to participate in the continued global growth of cricket and expand engagement across international and U.S. audiences. Proceeds will also support working capital and provide flexibility to execute on strategic partnerships and future transactions.

Thunder Rock Capital acted as exclusive placement agent on the transaction and continues to serve as a strategic advisor to the Company. The transaction highlights Thunder Rock's ability to structure tailored capital solutions for publicly traded and growth-stage companies navigating complex strategic transitions.

Varun Ajjarapu, Co-Founder of Thunder Rock Capital, commented:

"This transaction reflects the growing convergence of capital markets and global sports media. We have structured a solution that provides immediate liquidity while positioning urban-gro to pursue high-growth opportunities in international cricket and media rights. We believe this financing marks an important step in the Company's strategic evolution."

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws.

About urban-gro Inc.

urban-gro Inc., operating as Flash Sports & Media, Inc., is a diversified sports, media, and experiential marketing platform focused on the creation, production, and monetization of live events, original content, and branded fan experiences. The Company integrates content creation, event execution, and media distribution to build scalable platforms within the global sports and entertainment ecosystem.

About Thunder Rock Capital LLC

Thunder Rock Capital LLC is an investment banking firm focused on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and strategic advisory. The firm works with middle-market and emerging growth companies to structure and execute transactions, providing guidance on capital raising, strategic development, and capital structure optimization.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated closing of the private placement, expected proceeds, planned use of funds, and future strategic initiatives.

These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, among others, the satisfaction of closing conditions, market conditions, and the Company's ability to execute on its business plan, as detailed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither Thunder Rock Capital LLC nor urban-gro Inc. undertakes any obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Thunder Rock Capital LLC

va@thunderrockcapital.com

https://thunderrockcapital.com/

(727) 771-3116

SOURCE: Thunder Rock Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/thunder-rock-capital-serves-as-exclusive-placement-agent-to-urba-1159089