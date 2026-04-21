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WKN: A1H92V | ISIN: US1729674242 | Ticker-Symbol: TRVC
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 18:14
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 17:58 Uhr
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Solvay S.A.: Participation notification by Citigroup Inc.

Press release Regulated information

Brussels, April 21, 2026, 17:45 CEST

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), Citigroup Inc. recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that they crossed the threshold of 3%.
Here is a summary of the notification:

Date on which the threshold is crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total
April 13, 2026 0.35% 2.71% 3.06%

The notification, dated April 16, 2026, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification:
    • Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: April 13, 2026
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: Disclosure made because of additional notification thresholds in the articles of association
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Citigroup Inc., 1209 North Orange Street in Wilmington, Delaware 19801, USA

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held are available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

Contacts
Investor relations
Geoffroy d'Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96
Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65
Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66
investor.relations@solvay.com

Media relations
Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59
Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47
media.relations@solvay.com

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of around 8,400 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.3 billion in net sales in 2025, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.
Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Attachments

  • Press release
  • 20260413 - Notification Citi

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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