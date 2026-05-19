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WKN: 856200 | ISIN: BE0003470755 | Ticker-Symbol: SOL
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 16:14
25,300 Euro
-2,69 % -0,700
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLVAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLVAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,28025,34018:15
25,28025,34018:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2026 17:58 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Solvay S.A.: Participation notification by SIH Partners

Press release Regulated information

Brussels, May 19, 2026, 17:45 CEST

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), SIH Partners, LLLP recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that they crossed the threshold of 3%.

Here is a summary of the notification:

Date on which the threshold is crossedVoting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
May 13, 2026---

The notification, dated May 14, 2026, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification:
    • Downward crossing of the lowest threshold
    • Update of a previous notification concerning financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
  • Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: May 13, 2026
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: Susquehanna International Securities Limited is able to rely on the trading book exemption, and its trading book position has fallen below the 3% threshold as of 13 May 2026, such that the exemption conditions are satisfied.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: SIH Partners, LLLP, One Commerce Center 1201 N Orange Street Suite 715, Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held are available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

Contacts

Investor relations

Geoffroy d'Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96
Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65
Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66
investor.relations@solvay.com

Media relations

Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59
Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47
media.relations@solvay.com

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of around 8,400 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.3 billion in net sales in 2025, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.
Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Attachments

  • Press release
  • 20260513 - SIH Partners notification

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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