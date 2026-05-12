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WKN: 856200 | ISIN: BE0003470755 | Ticker-Symbol: SOL
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 16:14
26,580 Euro
-0,30 % -0,080
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLVAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLVAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,70026,76018:10
26,70026,76018:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 17:58 Uhr
82 Leser
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Solvay S.A.: Outcome of the 2026 Shareholders' Meeting

Press release Regulated information

Shareholders expressed strong support for all resolutions, with an approval rate of over 90%.

Brussels, May 12, 2026 - 5.45pm CEST

Solvay held its Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting in Brussels, where all resolutions received strong shareholder support, exceeding 90% of votes, and included:

  • The payment of a gross dividend of €2.43 per share for the year 2025. After deducting the interim dividend of €0.97 gross per share, paid on 21 January 2026, the balance amounts to €1.46 gross per share, payable as from 20 May 2026.
  • The remuneration report.
  • The re-election of Mr. Pierre Gurdjian as independent Director of the company, for a four-year term.

Details of the votes, along with the presentation by Solvay's CEO are now available on the Investors section of the Group's website.

Dividend calendar

  • May 18 2026: Quotation ex-dividend
  • May 19, 2026: Record date (dematerialized shares)
  • May 20, 2026: Payment

Contacts

Investor relations
Geoffroy d'Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96
Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65
Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66
investor.relations@solvay.com

Media relations
Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59
Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47
media.relations@solvay.com

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of around 8,400 employees. Since 1863, Solvay has harnessed the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we use, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.3 billion in underlying net sales in 2025, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.
Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Attachment

  • Press release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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