Regulatory News:
JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of theoretical voting rights
March 31, 2026
21 531 967
31 274 910
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 038 158, taking into account the 1 236 752 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
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Contacts:
JACQUET METALS SA
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