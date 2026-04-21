Framery Group Oyj: Inside Information: Framery to open a factory in the United States: logistics center converted into full-scale manufacturing operations

Framery Group Plc | Inside Information | April 21, 2026 at 17:00:00 EEST

Framery has today decided to begin product manufacturing in the United States. The company's logistics center located in Zeeland, Michigan, will be converted into full-scale manufacturing operations during the second half of 2026.

Starting manufacturing in the United States supports the company's growth strategy and enables the launch of a new product line, designed exclusively for the North American market, at a date to be announced later. The new manufacturing facility is a key part of the company's goal to optimize its supply chain and meet North American demand locally.

Locating the manufacturing facility in Michigan, known as one of the world's most significant hubs for the office furniture industry, provides Framery with access to a skilled workforce and efficient local supplier networks. The company estimates that local manufacturing will accelerate its response to growing market demand, optimize future working capital requirements, reduce the carbon footprint of its logistics, decrease dependence on global supply chains, and protect the company from potential new trade policy tensions.

The start of full-scale manufacturing is a natural progression for the development of the U.S. logistics center. The center has previously handled small-scale local sourcing and assembly related to mass product customization for products manufactured at the company's Tampere factory.



Manufacturing will be conducted in collaboration with a local partner, building on a seven-year collaboration in warehousing and product customization. Manufacturing operations are planned to begin during the second half of 2026 and are estimated to reach their planned scale during 2027.

New, innovative products for the North American market

The start of assembly operations is driven by the upcoming launch of an entirely new product family at a date to be announced later. These innovative products are being developed exclusively for the North American market and for manufacturing in the United States. The product design takes into account North American office design standards and customer preferences.



All products in the new series will be manufactured at the Michigan factory, ensuring high quality and rapid responsiveness. Framery's personnel working in the United States is estimated to grow from approximately 30 to approximately 40 people by the end of 2027. The total employment impact of the factory is estimated at 30 full-time equivalents (FTEs) by the end of 2027, the majority of which will be through the factory's operating partner. The Tampere factory remains the hub for the company's specialized expertise, providing the smart technology and sub-assemblies required for the new product line. The start of factory operations is not expected to have personnel impacts at the company's Tampere factory, and the products manufactured in Tampere will remain in the North American product offering.

"This is an important strategic step for Framery. North America is one of our fastest-growing markets, and we believe local manufacturing will further strengthen our competitive advantage. The organization has worked tirelessly to make the start of local manufacturing possible. In the future, we can serve our customers even better and offer a wider range of products designed specifically to meet the needs of American working life and suit local workplace architecture," says Samu Hällfors, CEO of Framery.

The opening of the new factory is estimated to have a positive impact on product margins; however, due to costs related to the production ramp-up and the launch of the new product family, the full positive impact on profitability will begin to be realized only during 2027 and 2028. Additionally, local manufacturing is expected to improve the company's competitiveness in the North American market over the medium and long term. Due to the company's capital-efficient operating model, investments related to the factory ramp-up are estimated to remain below EUR 1 million.

For more information:

Samu Hällfors, CEO, Tel. +35850 410 5133, samu.hallfors@framery.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

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Framery in Brief

Framery enables people to focus on what truly matters and to get things done. With its soundproof smart pods and smart office solutions, Framery turns ordinary offices into places people love. This is why Framery is an essential part of a successful workday for millions of workers in over a hundred countries and within many of the world's leading companies.