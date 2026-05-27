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WKN: A41W14 | ISIN: FI4000595756 | Ticker-Symbol: F5Q
Frankfurt
27.05.26 | 08:55
7,440 Euro
+1,50 % +0,110
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAMERY GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRAMERY GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 18:22 Uhr
167 Leser
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Framery announces new Gradus product line designed for the U.S. and Canadian markets

Framery Gradus famiily landscape

TAMPERE, Finland, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Framery today unveils Gradus, a new line of smart office pods purpose-built for the U.S. and Canada. The line will officially launch at NeoCon on June 8th. Featuring three new models, the Gradus line will be sold in the U.S. and Canada and assembled in the USA.

Positioned as the definitive market-fit for the region, the Gradus line is set to capture growing demand as office utilization rates climb. Gradus offers clients an integrated, "built-in" design language, prioritizing architectural harmony and expanding choice alongside Framery's aesthetically bold signature line.

"Gradus is purpose-built to meet the high volume and unique demands of the American and Canadian workplace," says Samu Hällfors, CEO of Framery.

Products in the Gradus line will be assembled at Framery's new factory in the United States. The new manufacturing facility is a key part of the company's growth strategy and its goal to meet regional demand locally.

The Gradus line is defined by a "plug-and-play" interior designed for instant user integration. The portfolio consists of three new models designed to maximize interior volume within a minimal footprint:

  • Gradus Focus: A smart, soundproof phone booth for one person, designed for calls and focus work.
  • Gradus Work: A smart and soundproof workstation for one person, featuring a full-size adjustable desk and a spacious interior designed for uninterrupted flow.
  • Gradus Huddle: A smart and soundproof meeting pod for 1-4 people, optimally sized for spontaneous collaboration and confidential discussions.

The pods feature a modular build with replaceable components, allowing units to be repaired, refurbished, and updated over time. This design also features a snap-on system for exterior wall panels, including wood veneers, fabrics, or custom acoustic panels, allowing the pods to either blend into the surrounding architecture or stand out as a focal point.

"Designers and customers in the U.S. and Canada want spaces that feel like their own, and this flexibility makes Gradus a perfect fit for any office," says Hällfors.

Gradus offers a lower cost per square foot than fixed construction and meets local standards like IBC, IFC, and UL 962 for seamless regional adoption. The line also includes third-party verified EPDs to support corporate carbon accounting.

The product line features automated ventilation, automated lighting, and Class A soundproofing. Equipped with occupancy sensors, Gradus collects anonymized usage data. This allows the pods to integrate with Framery's smart office solutions to optimize floor plans and help organizations eliminate the real estate waste of underutilized space.

"Gradus combines data-driven workspace optimization with a smooth user experience. It is a strategic tool for right-sizing office space needs," says Hällfors.

The Tampere factory remains the hub for specialized expertise, providing the smart technology and sub-assemblies for the new line, and its existing products will remain in the U.S. and Canadian offering.

FRAMERY IN BRIEF

Framery enables people to focus on what truly matters and to get things done. With its soundproof smart pods and smart office solution, Framery turns ordinary offices into places people love. This is why Framery is an essential part of a successful workday for millions of workers in over a hundred countries and within many of the world's leading companies.

For further information and interview requests please contact: aron.jahn@framery.com, media@framery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6747901-e812-41d4-a5b7-64ae55eaf953


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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