Regulatory News:

FDJ UNITED (Paris:FDJU) has announced the appointment of Dan Lévy as Chief Financial Officer starting 18 May 2026.

Mr Lévy will take over this role from Pascal Chaffard, who has been appointed Chief Online Betting and Gaming Officer as well as Group Strategy and Operational Transformation Officer at FDJ UNITED.

Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and CEO of FDJ UNITED, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Dan Lévy as Chief Financial Officer at FDJ UNITED.With his solid financial background and international experience, Dan will be responsible for helping the Group continue its transformation and implement its Play Forward 2028 strategic plan, announced in June 2025."

Mr Lévy previously served as Chief Financial Officer of the Ipsos group.

He spent the early part of his career at the French Ministry for the Economy and Finance, within the Directorate General of the Treasury and then the Directorate of the Budget. From 2005 to 2007, Mr Lévy was seconded to the UK Treasury as an economist. He joined Société Générale in 2010, first at the General Inspectorate and then as a senior banker, before leading a business center for major companies. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Ipsos group in 2022.

Mr Lévy is a graduate of France's École Polytechnique, École Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration Économique (ENSAE) and Institut d'Études Politiques (IEP, or Sciences Po) Paris.

About FDJ UNITED

FDJ UNITED is one of Europe's leading betting and gaming operators, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With over 5,000 employees and a presence in more than 10 regulated markets, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland, via an extensive point-of-sale network and online; sports betting at points of sale in France; and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in markets where these activities are authorised). FDJ UNITED has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting. The Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (FDJU) and is a member of indices including the SBF 120, Euronext 100, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600 and FTSE Euro.

For more information, visit www.fdjunited.com

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