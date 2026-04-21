Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING: Pacifica liefert hochgradige Treffer - Phase II trifft genau ins Ziel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 694101 | ISIN: US20343A1016 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.04.26 | 21:10
38,220 US-Dollar
-2,48 % -0,970
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMUNITY BANCORP INC VERMONT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMUNITY BANCORP INC VERMONT 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 21:26 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont: Community Bancorp. Reports First Quarter 2026 Earnings

DERBY, VT / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Community Bancorp. (NASDAQ:CMTV), the parent company of Community National Bank (the "Bank"), reported consolidated earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, of $4.4 million or $0.78 per share, an increase of $843,645 or 23.93% compared to $3.5 million or $0.62 per share reported for the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2026

Return on average assets

1.42

%

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue return on average assets

1.83

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

15.31

%

Net Interest Margin

3.81

%

Efficiency Ratio

57.4

%

Noninterest expense to average assets

2.29

%

Dividend payout

31.96

%

Fully diluted tangible book value per common share (1)

$

18.81

Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

15.63

%

Total common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

14.38

%

Tier I Capital to Average Assets (2)

10.17

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.60

%

Earnings per common share

$

0.78

Weighted average number of common shares
used in computing earnings per share

5,586,133

(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" section of this document for additional detail.
(2) Represents Bank-only ratios. Current period capital ratios are preliminary subject to finalization of the Bank's March 31, 2026 FDIC Call Report.

Total assets for the Company at March 31, 2026, were $1.24 billion, a decrease of $52.3 million from year end 2025, but $47 million or 3.99% higher compared to $1.12 billion as of March 31, 2025. Contributing to the Company's year-over-year growth in assets was growth in the Company's gross loan portfolio of $43.6 million, or 4.64%, compared to the 2025 period. Deposit balances increased $38 million, or 3.89%, compared to the same period in 2025 The year-over-year loan growth was primarily funded by a combination of cash, maturities of securities, as well as an increase in core and brokered deposits.

The Company's securities portfolio totaled $138 million as of March 31, 2026, a 4.67% decrease compared to $145 million as of December 31, 2025. As stated above, the cashflow from maturing securities was used to fund loan growth during the year. The portfolio is classified as available-for-sale and is required to be reported at fair market value with the unrealized loss, net of a deferred tax adjustment, as an adjustment to total equity. Such unrealized losses reflect the interest rate environment, as current rates remain below the coupon rates on the securities, resulting in a fair market value lower than current book values. As of March 31, 2026, the adjustment to equity was $9.8 million, representing an improvement of $3.6 million from the adjustment to equity of $13.4 million as of March 31, 2025.

Total net interest income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, increased $1.5 million, or 15.99%, to $11 million, compared to $9.4 million for the same quarter in 2025. The year-over-year improvement reflects an increase of $1.2 million, or 9.21%, in interest and fees on loans due to strong loan growth and higher yields, as well as higher interest on federal funds sold and overnight deposits of $335,150.

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, was $391,505, compared to $325,054 for the same period in 2025. The provision for credit losses for March 31, 2026, was determined under Accounting Standard No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Losses, or CECL.

Total non interest income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $1.7 million, an increase of $166,731, or 11%, from $1.6 million for the same period in 2025.

Equity capital increased to $116.8 million, with a book value per share of $20.88, as of March 31, 2026, compared to equity capital of $113.7 million and a book value per share of $20.36 as of December 31, 2025. This change includes an increase of $164,132 in unrealized losses in the investment portfolio year to date and a decrease of $3.6 million year over year, due to changing bond rates, which increased the fair market value of the investment portfolio, as well as an increase of $2.9 million in the current year first quarter and an increase of $12.2 million year over year in retained earnings. The unrealized loss position is considered temporary and does not impact the Company's regulatory capital ratios. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company completed the optional redemption of all fifteen of the Company's outstanding shares of its Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The preferred stock value of $1,500,000 was included in the Company's equity capital as of March 31, 2025.

President and CEO Christopher Caldwell commented on the Company's results: "The first quarter of 2026 was a continuation of the strong performance of our bank. We continue to stress the value of relationship banking throughout our footprint. This quarter we were able to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Markets exchange. This move has generated improved liquidity and price for our shareholders. Our performance continues to help us provide a strong return to our shareholders and our communities. We are pleased to see our tangible book value increase in the first quarter by 4% while our quarter earnings per share increased by 26% compared to March 31, 2025. We remain committed to running a bank that our communities find helpful and beneficial while supporting our investors' trust in our company".

As previously announced, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable May 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 26, 2026.

About Community Bancorp.

Community Bancorp. is the parent holding company for Community National Bank, headquartered in Derby, Vermont. Community National Bank is an independent bank that has been serving its communities since 1851, with retail banking offices located in Derby, Derby Line, Island Pond, Barton, Newport, Troy, St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, Barre, Lyndonville, Morrisville and Enosburg Falls as well as loan offices located in Burlington, Vermont and Lebanon, New Hampshire

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's financial condition, capital status, dividend payment practices, business outlook and affairs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Although these statements are based on management's current expectations and estimates, actual conditions, results, and events may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, as they could be influenced by numerous factors which are unpredictable and outside the Company's control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from such statements include, among others, the following: (1) general national or regional economic conditions, national fiscal or monetary policies, or national or international tariff or trade conditions result in a deterioration of the credit quality of our loan portfolio or diminished demand for the Company's products and services; (2) changes in laws or government rules, or the way in which courts interpret those laws or rules, adversely affect the financial industry generally or the Company's business in particular, or may impose additional costs and regulatory requirements; (3) interest rates change in such a way as to reduce the Company's interest margins and its funding sources; and (4) competitive pressures increase among financial services providers in the Company's northern New England market area or in the financial services industry generally, including pressures from nonbank financial service providers, from increasing consolidation and integration of financial service providers and from changes in technology and delivery systems, and other factors that are listed from time to time in our financial filings with the SEC, including our Forms 10Q and 10K. The Company cautions you not to rely unduly on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations, and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results or events. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as otherwise required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as pre-tax, pre-provision income; fully diluted tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets. Management believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of this document.

Community Bancorp. And Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2026

2025

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

9,512,920

$

11,802,391

Federal funds sold and overnight deposits

55,086,179

116,259,370

Total cash and cash equivalents

64,599,099

128,061,761

Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost $150,158,141
and $156,694,754 at 03/31/26 and 12/31/25, respectively

137,784,382

144,528,758

Restricted equity securities, at cost

2,902,450

2,933,050

Loans held-for-sale

300,000

138,000

Loans

983,876,487

965,285,662

Allowance for credit losses

(11,280,241

)

(10,864,983

)

Deferred net loan costs

852,511

786,604

Net loans

973,448,757

955,207,283

Bank premises and equipment, net

12,035,404

12,090,886

Accrued interest receivable

5,298,063

4,607,975

Bank owned life insurance

5,416,653

5,398,085

Goodwill

11,574,269

11,574,269

Other real estate owned

-

319,019

Other assets

21,925,695

22,699,860

Total assets

$

1,235,284,772

$

1,287,558,946

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Demand, non-interest bearing

$

199,316,812

$

218,842,543

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

291,067,383

299,636,739

Money market funds

148,980,329

187,132,921

Savings

147,941,226

142,543,291

Time deposits, $250,000 and over

166,165,700

46,913,997

Other time deposits

64,295,307

175,598,510

Total deposits

1,017,766,757

1,070,668,001

Repurchase agreements

40,086,527

41,498,171

Borrowed funds

35,975,022

35,975,022

Junior subordinated debentures

12,887,000

12,887,000

Accrued interest and other liabilities

11,726,716

12,843,774

Total liabilities

1,118,442,022

1,173,871,968

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock - $2.50 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized, 5,896,981 shares issued at 03/31/26, 5,882,266 shares issued at 12/31/25 and 5,830,269 shares issued at 03/31/25

14,742,453

14,705,665

Additional paid-in capital

40,410,499

40,076,561

Retained earnings

75,997,719

73,021,908

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,775,269

)

(9,611,137

)

Less: treasury stock, at cost; 300,409 shares at 03/31/26 and 212,101 shares at 12/31/25 and 03/31/25

(4,532,652

)

(4,506,019

)

Total shareholders' equity

116,842,750

113,686,978

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,235,284,772

$

1,287,558,946

Book value per common share outstanding

$

20.88

$

20.36

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

Interest income

Interest and fees on loans

$

14,432,621

$

13,215,032

Interest on taxable debt securities

804,751

859,231

Interest on tax-exempt debt securities

80,411

80,411

Dividends

51,958

47,890

Interest on federal funds sold and overnight deposits

657,098

321,948

Total interest income

16,026,839

14,524,512

Interest expense

Interest on deposits

4,176,632

4,185,907

Interest on borrowed funds

385,950

370,977

Interest on repurchase agreements

293,730

285,959

Interest on junior subordinated debentures

222,647

243,345

Total interest expense

5,078,959

5,086,188

Net interest income

10,947,880

9,438,324

Credit loss expense

391,505

325,054

Net interest income after credit loss expense

10,556,375

9,113,270

Non-interest income

Service fees

936,477

886,782

Income from sold loans

69,546

69,377

Other income from loans

350,194

270,167

Income from investment in CFS Partners

242,438

249,350

Other income

146,685

102,933

Total non-interest income

1,745,340

1,578,609

Non-interest expense

Salaries and wages

2,578,836

2,320,066

Employee benefits

1,111,276

1,017,974

Occupancy expenses, net

774,981

781,856

Other expenses

2,592,267

2,383,716

Total non-interest expense

7,057,360

6,503,612

Income before income taxes

5,244,355

4,188,267

Income tax expense

875,253

662,810

Net income

$

4,369,102

$

3,525,457

Earnings per common share

$

0.78

$

0.62

Weighted average number of common shares
used in computing earnings per share

5,586,133

5,605,278

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.25

$

0.24

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary
Earnings Per Share ("EPS") (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

For the Quarter Ended March 31,

2026

2025

(In thousands, except per share data)

Net income

$

4,369

$

3,525

Less: dividends to preferred shareholders

-

$

30

Net income available to common shareholders

$

4,369

$

3,495

Weighted average number of common shares used in computing earnings per share

5,586,133

5,605,278

Earnings per common share

$

0.78

$

0.62

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(unaudited)

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2026

Computation of Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

Net interest income

$

10,948

Non-interest income

$

1,745

Less: Non-interest expense

$

7,057

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$

5,636

Computation of Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue return on average assets

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$

5,636

Average Assets

$

1,249,845

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue return on average assets

1.83

%

As of

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Computation of Fully Diluted Tangible Book Value per Common Share

Total shareholders' equity

$

116,843

$

113,687

$

111,880

$

106,343

Less:

Preferred Stock

-

-

$

1,500

$

1,500

Common shareholders' equity

$

116,843

$

113,687

$

110,380

$

104,843

Less:

Goodwill

$

11,574

$

11,574

$

11,574

$

11,574

Other Intangibles

-

-

-

-

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

105,269

$

102,113

$

98,806

$

93,269

Common shares issued and outstanding

5,596,572

5,582,867

5,619,491

5,608,914

Fully Diluted Tangible Book Value per Common Share

$

18.81

$

18.29

$

17.58

$

16.63

As of

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Computation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Common Equity

$

116,843

$

113,687

$

110,380

$

104,843

Less:

Goodwill

$

11,574

$

11,574

$

11,574

$

11,574

Other Intangibles

-

-

-

-

Tangible Common Equity

$

105,269

$

102,113

$

98,806

$

93,269

Total Assets

$

1,235,285

$

1,287,559

$

1,226,171

$

1,166,586

Less:

Goodwill

$

11,574

$

11,574

$

11,574

$

11,574

Other Intangibles

-

-

-

-

Tangible Assets

$

1,223,711

$

1,275,985

$

1,214,597

$

1,155,012

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

8.60

%

8.00

%

8.13

%

8.08

%

For more information, contact:
Investor Relations
ir@communitynationalbank.com

SOURCE: Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/community-bancorp.-reports-first-quarter-2026-earnings-1159577

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.