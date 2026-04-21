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WKN: A1JS1K | ISIN: IE00B4Q5ZN47 | Ticker-Symbol: J7Z
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 14:55
170,95 Euro
-0,49 % -0,85
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
169,60169,9022:54
169,50169,9022:00
PR Newswire
21.04.2026 22:18 Uhr
162 Leser
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Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc: Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 5, 2026

DUBLIN, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced its 2026 first quarter financial results will be reported on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Company management will host a webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business and financial update.

Interested parties may register for the call in advance here or via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with rare disease - often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of medicines, including leading therapies addressing epilepsies, cancers and sleep disorders. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Contacts:

Investors:
InvestorInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 634 3211
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:
CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 637 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4948

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/272253/5926113/Jazz_Pharmaceuticals_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-to-report-first-quarter-financial-results-on-may-5-2026-302747700.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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