Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING: Pacifica liefert hochgradige Treffer - Phase II trifft genau ins Ziel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41G74 | ISIN: US78418A7037 | Ticker-Symbol: 90S
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 16:23
0,608 Euro
+3,05 % +0,018
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OLENOX INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLENOX INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6050,63021:57
ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 22:38 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Olenox Industries Inc.: Olenox Industries Provides Corporate Update

CONROE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:OLOX) ("Olenox" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated energy company focused on oil and gas, energy services and energy technologies, reports that on April 21, 2026, it received a delinquency notice from Nasdaq as it had not yet filed its Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2025. Under Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company now has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance and if Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-K's due date, or until October 13, 2026, to regain compliance. The Company must submit its plan to regain compliance no later than June 22, 2026.

The Company anticipates that, on or before June 22, 2026, it will submit a plan to regain compliance or, in the alternative, that it will file the Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2025, to cure the deficiency. The Company remains committed to maintaining compliance with all Nasdaq listing requirements and will continue to ensure timely and transparent communication with its stakeholders.

About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:OLOX) is a vertically integrated energy company operating across multiple business lines, including oil and gas, energy services, and energy technologies. The Company is focused on acquiring, optimizing, and scaling energy-related infrastructure and operating assets across key U.S. markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumption from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to successfully complete and file its Form 10-K within the required timeframe, the Company's ability to successfully submit a plan to Nasdaq its plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements, and the factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Olenox undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors: investors@olenox.com

SOURCE: Olenox Industries Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/olenox-industries-provides-corporate-update-1159679

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.