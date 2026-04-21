Olenox Industries Inc.: Olenox Industries Provides Corporate Update

CONROE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:OLOX) ("Olenox" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated energy company focused on oil and gas, energy services and energy technologies, reports that on April 21, 2026, it received a delinquency notice from Nasdaq as it had not yet filed its Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2025. Under Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company now has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance and if Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-K's due date, or until October 13, 2026, to regain compliance. The Company must submit its plan to regain compliance no later than June 22, 2026.

The Company anticipates that, on or before June 22, 2026, it will submit a plan to regain compliance or, in the alternative, that it will file the Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2025, to cure the deficiency. The Company remains committed to maintaining compliance with all Nasdaq listing requirements and will continue to ensure timely and transparent communication with its stakeholders.

About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:OLOX) is a vertically integrated energy company operating across multiple business lines, including oil and gas, energy services, and energy technologies. The Company is focused on acquiring, optimizing, and scaling energy-related infrastructure and operating assets across key U.S. markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumption from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to successfully complete and file its Form 10-K within the required timeframe, the Company's ability to successfully submit a plan to Nasdaq its plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements, and the factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Olenox undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors: investors@olenox.com

SOURCE: Olenox Industries Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/olenox-industries-provides-corporate-update-1159679