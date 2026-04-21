Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) -DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. ("DiagnosTear" or the "Company") announces that it has adopted a semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") framework, effective immediately. This change is being made pursuant to British Columbia Securities Commission Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework.

Transition Details - DiagnosTear's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the SAR framework, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters for so long as it continues to meet eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933.

By adopting the SAR, DiagnosTear aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting, allowing management to focus resources on advancement of different projects.

Initial Interim Period : The Company will not file an interim report for the first quarter (Q1) ending March 31, 2026 and for the third quarter (Q3) ending September 30, 2026.

: The Company will not file an interim report for the first quarter (Q1) ending March 31, 2026 and for the third quarter (Q3) ending September 30, 2026. Ongoing Reporting : DiagnosTear will continue to file audited annual consolidated financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31, 2026), and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30).

: DiagnosTear will continue to file audited annual consolidated financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31, 2026), and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30). Continued Disclosure : The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102.

: The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102. Eligibility : DiagnosTear confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which includes being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than$10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.

: DiagnosTear confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which includes being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than$10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. Continued Participation: Should the Company cease to continue participating in the SAR Pilot Program, it will announce it in a future news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Yifftach Biel, Chief Financial Officer

DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.

About DiagnosTear

DiagnosTear is a leading ophthalmic company developing and commercializing disruptive diagnostic solutions for better management of eye diseases. DiagnosTear's TeaRx technology is a diagnostic platform intended for rapid, Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) of ophthalmic pathologies through multi-parameter analysis of non-invasively collected tear fluid. The first CE-IVD, and Israeli MoH-approved test based on the TeaRx platform is intended for diagnosis of Dry Eye Syndrome (DES TeaRxTM Dry Eye). This product is not FDA-cleared yet. Beyond DES, DiagnosTear is developing innovative tests based on the TeaRx platform for additional ophthalmic indications. Among others, DiagnosTear's pipeline includes TeaRx Red Eye: The first test of its kind for differential assessment of adenoviral conjunctivitis, Herpetic Keratitis and Allergic conjunctivitis. For additional information about DiagnosTear, please visit https://diagnostear.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293622

Source: DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.