

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $515.21 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $417.57 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $3.69 billion from $3.54 billion last year.



W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $515.21 Mln. vs. $417.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $3.69 Bln vs. $3.54 Bln last year.



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