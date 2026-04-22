Cabka N.V.: Tosca and Cabka Launch New Circular Pallet, Setting a New Benchmark for Sustainable FMCG Logistics

Tosca's new circular pallet developed in partnership with Cabka provides modern supply chains with a PPWR-compliant, automation-ready and circular alternative to one-way packaging. This innovative pallet delivers efficiency, safety and sustainability from production to retail.

Amsterdam, 22 April 2026. - As European businesses, including FMCG companies face mounting pressure to meet tighter sustainability regulations while maintaining efficient, cost-effective operations, Tosca, in partnership with Cabka, has introduced a new solution designed for the challenge. Launched this week, the Euro-sized Tosca Circular Pallet (CP 1208) is the next-generation pallet designed specifically for modern, automated and regulation-compliant supply chains.

"With increasing automation, tighter regulations, and rising sustainability expectations across FMCG and retailers' supply chains, the demands placed on pallets are evolving.' says Laurent Le Mercier, EMEA President at Tosca. "Our new circular pallet gives producers, growers, and retailers a standardised, automation-ready, PPWR-compliant alternative that improves efficiency, enhances worker safety, and supports a truly circular supply chain without disrupting existing operations."

Engineered to integrate seamlessly into existing operations, the Tosca CP 1208 pallet delivers the consistency and reliability that automated, large-scale environments demand. The Tosca CP 1208 provides a stable, standardized platform that allows companies to modernise their supply chains efficiently, without disruption or major infrastructure investment.

"This pallet demonstrates what circular logistics should look like in practice,' says Alex Masharov, CEO of Cabka. "By transforming recycled plastic into high-performance transport assets, we enable supply chains that are both more efficient and more sustainable. Together with Tosca, we are showing how circular materials can become the new standard for FMCG, retail and wider logistics.'

With the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) reshaping logistics and packaging strategies, supply chains now require reusable, recyclable and traceable solutions by design. The Tosca CP 1208 is engineered to support supply chains in achieving PPWR and EPR compliance, offering a future-proof alternative to wooden pallets, which require ISPM-15 heat treatment or fumigation and are less compatible with circular reuse models.

About Tosca

Tosca is a global leader in reusable plastic packaging and performance pooling solutions. Committed to driving sustainability and innovation across industries, Tosca focuses on supplying innovative packaging solutions for a wide variety of industries.

Tosca's end-to-end pooling capabilities offer a smart and sustainable solution for growers, suppliers, and retailers. By utilising reusable containers and pallets, Tosca not only reduces costs but also enhances supply chain performance.

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), such as pallets and large container solutions sustainability across the logistics chain. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach, closing the loop from waste to recycling to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center, it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity to maximize the use of recycled plastics by bringing them back into the production loop. Cabka is fully equipped to capture value across the full chain from waste to end products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

For further information about Tosca, visit www.toscaltd.com.

For further information about Cabka, visit www.cabka.com.

Media Contacts:

Nuria Martí

Alarcon & Harris PR

Avda. Ramón y Cajal, 27

28016 Madrid (Spain)

T: +34 91 415 30 20

E-mail: nmarti@alarconyharris.com

Web: www.alarconyharris.com



Hannah Hambleton

Communications Manager EU TOSCA Ltd

Floor 3, Castlemill, DY4 7UF

Dudley, United Kingdom

E-mail: hhambleton@toscaltd.com

Web: https://www.toscaltd.com/

Andrii Chavanov

Marketing Director CABKA

Juan de la Cierva, 8

46980 Paterna, Valencia (Spain)

E-mail: a.chabanov@cabka.com

Web: www.cabka.com

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