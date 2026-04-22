

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Nordea Bank Abp (NBNKF) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR1.244 billion, or EUR0.36 per share. This compares with EUR1.234 billion, or EUR0.35 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Nordea Bank Abp reported adjusted earnings of EUR1.100 billion or EUR0.32 per share for the period.



Nordea Bank Abp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.244 Bln. vs. EUR1.234 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.36 vs. EUR0.35 last year.



For the first quarter, the company posted total operating income of EUR 2.910 billion, higher than EUR 2.974 billion in the same period last year.



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