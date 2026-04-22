TOKYO, Apr 22, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) becomes the first company in the biometrics industry to receive Frost & Sullivan's Global Biometric Solutions Company of the Year recognition(1), underscoring its leadership and innovation.Frost & Sullivan(2) bestows Best Practices Awards annually to companies that have achieved outstanding performance in their respective industries based on a rigorous analytical process. This year, NEC has been honored with the most prestigious award, the Company of the Year Award.For this Global Biometric Solutions Award, Frost & Sullivan analysts independently assessed NEC based on two criteria:Visionary Innovation & Performance- Addressing Unmet Needs; Visionary Scenarios Through Megatrends; Leadership Focus; Best Practices Implementation; and Financial PerformanceCustomer Impact- Price/Performance Value; Customer Purchase Experience; Customer Ownership Experience; Customer Service Experience; and Brand EquityTara Semon, Security Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan, said, "NEC's achievements reflect a rare blend of technical excellence, ethical leadership, and customer-centric innovation. From pioneering multimodal authentication and ear acoustic to championing self-sovereign identity and responsible AI usage, the company has consistently delivered solutions that meet the evolving needs of a global market."Its deployments across public safety, education, and consumer experiences demonstrate the versatility and impact of its technologies. NEC's commitment to research, ethics, and global expansion positions it as a beacon of excellence in the biometric solutions industry."In the future, NEC will continue to focus on replacing physical identity verification methods and physical security, as well as accelerating the development and provision of solutions that can be adapted to new use cases in an ever-growing digital society.NEC is thoroughly committed to following the NEC Group AI and Human Rights Principles(3) in its use of AI, biometric data, and other data, placing the highest priority on privacy and respect for human rights.NEC offers end-to-end digital transformation (DX) services, from strategy and concept consulting to implementation-focused offerings, based on the three pillars of business models, technology, and organization/talent. Additionally, in its shift from a traditional systems integrator to a "Value Driver," NEC restructured its value creation model under the name "NEC BluStellar"(4), which leverages NEC's cutting-edge technologies, developed and refined through years of experience and proven cross-industry expertise, aiming to transform business models, address social challenges, resolve management issues faced by customers, and lead them into a brighter future.For more information about third-party recognition of NEC's biometric authentication, please visit here: www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/biometrics/evaluation/index.html(1) Frost & Sullivan Best Practices 2026 Recognition Recipients(2) Frost & Sullivan - The Transformational Growth Company(3) "NEC Group AI and Human Rights Principles" https://www.nec.com/en/press/201904/global_20190402_01.html(4) NEC BluStellar is a value creation model that leverages NEC's cutting-edge technologies, developed and refined through years of experience and proven cross-industry expertise. It aims to transform business models, address social challenges, resolve management issues faced by customers, and lead them into a brighter future.About NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society.For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.