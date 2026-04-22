

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Svenska Handelsbanken (SVNLF) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK6.358 billion, or SEK3.21 per share. This compares with SEK6.322 billion, or SEK3.19 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to SEK14.778 billion from SEK14.947 billion last year.



Svenska Handelsbanken earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK6.358 Bln. vs. SEK6.322 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK3.21 vs. SEK3.19 last year. -Revenue: SEK14.778 Bln vs. SEK14.947 Bln last year.



*Revenue (Total Income)



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