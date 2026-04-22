Senzime: Margins Strengthened and Cash Flow Improved Despite a Temporary Dip in The Growth Trajectory. Full-Year Targets Remain on Track

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Senzime (STO:SEZI) (OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime AB's (publ) interim report for January - March 2026 is now available on the company's website www.senzime.com.

Financial information January - March 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 23,233 thousand (23,499), a decrease of 1%

Currency-adjusted net sales increased by 11%

Sales in US market amounted to SEK 14,805 thousand (15,551), a decrease of 5%

Sales in other markets amounted to SEK 8,427 thousand (7,949), an increase of 6%

Gross margin before depreciation amounted to 63.1% (65.9)

Operating expenses amounted to SEK 35,562 thousand (37,297)

Operating profit before depreciation amounted to SEK -20,202 thousand (-20,838).

Profit after financial items amounted to SEK -23,242 thousand (-35,522)

Earnings per share amounted to -0.14 SEK (-0.27)

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 55,353 thousand (62,059). The company also has an unutilized credit facility of SEK 42,500 thousand.

CEO comment:

2026 has started at a strong pace, with improved margins and solid cash flow generation. However, the US market experienced delays in contract processes during the quarter, which combined with a stronger Swedish krona led to a temporary dip in the growth trajectory. Despite this, our 2026 targets remain intact with continued strong full-year growth and profitability by the end of the year.

In the US market, Sales in the first quarter reflected a more cautious purchasing environment in the US as hospitals took additional time on decisions amid inflation and rising costs. This led to some timing shifts in new TetraGraph system orders into the second quarter rather than any loss of demand. Shortly after the end of the quarter, we secured a number of strategic US deals, including deliveries to hospitals within one of the world's largest integrated delivery networks (IDNs), as well as further expansion within an IDN in the southeastern United States.

The underlying gross margin continued to strengthen. Operating expenses decreased by approximately 5 percent as a result of strict cost control and focus. Cash flow improved by 33 percent, corresponding to SEK 12.7 million, compared with the first quarter of last year.

Our targets of reaching profitability by the end of 2026 remain unchanged. We have the conditions, pipeline, and business in place to return to strong growth. Our assessment of continued gross margin improvement and stable operating expenses also remains unchanged, providing us with solid flexibility in combination with an increasing share of recurring revenue.

Philip Siberg, CEO

Uppsala, Sweden, April 2026

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Senzime Interim Q1 ENG

SOURCE: Senzime

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/margins-strengthened-and-cash-flow-improved-despite-a-temporary-dip-i-1159842